It really is that damn phone: How I’m fighting brain rot this summer (and how you can too)

I’ll admit it: I’m a bit of a screenager.

Like many Gen Z-ers, I was raised with easy access to the internet, and it’s become commonplace in my daily life.

On top of that, I have ADHD. With a brain like mine that craves stimulation more than the average individual, smartphones and social media truly scratch that itch.

I have to say that it’s a blessing and a curse. I can connect with family members who live in different states and keep in touch with friends I haven’t been able to see in years.

During the school year, turning on my phone allows me to tune out the stress that drags me down. With a more rigid schedule, I don’t have endless time to mindlessly scroll.

From September to May, my phone is a tool. From June to August it’s my kryptonite.

The Oxford dictionary named “brain rot” the term of the year for 2024, and I’m not surprised. In fact, it was around this time last year that I truly became concerned with my reliance on my phone.

I felt like a zombie, addicted to quick hits of dopamine without the ability to do anything productive. So, I decided to make a change.

One of the first big changes I made was to stop checking my phone first thing in the morning.

At first, I struggled not to immediately check what was going on in the world. I felt crushing fear of missing out and an unrelenting feeling that perhaps the world was ending, and I had no clue.

However, it eventually became second nature. As I adjusted to taking some “me time” in the morning instead of jumping to see what everyone else in the world had going on, I became way more relaxed overall.

It turns out that there’s actually a scientific reason for my sense of calm.

You see, when we wake up in the morning, our brain is producing alpha waves — the brain’s signal that we are in a state of “wakeful rest.” When we start using our phone, our brain waves jump to the beta state — where you are wide awake — and skip all the vital in-between stages. This jump is super jarring and stressful for our nervous system.

By slowing down and taking your morning routine one step at a time, you allow your brain to adjust slowly to the day ahead.

Plus, the few minutes after we wake up are some of the only times many of us get to truly have no responsibility to anyone but ourselves. This solace really helps me set the tone for my day.

Personally, I give myself 20 to 30 minutes before I use my phone. This isn’t a scientific number I found somewhere, but simply the right amount of time for me to really feel awake and present.

I know many of us rely on our phones as our alarm clocks. Switching to a real alarm clock can prevent you from needing to even peek at your phone in the morning.

As a lover of all things antique and vintage, I purchased a mechanical Wehrle alarm clock off eBay. If that’s not your style, there are tons of modern picks from different brands.

If you don’t have the time or money to spend on a separate clock, you can still use your phone, but be sure to press the stop button and put the phone away afterward.

Another anti-phone tactic I’ve been making attempts at for years, but have only heavily enforced as of late, is setting screen time limits for social media apps. While I’ve had these limits set for as long as I can remember, I’ve finally stopped pressing that all-too-tempting “Remind Me in 15 Minutes” button.

Instead, I take this pop-up as a reminder to reset and pivot. I think about what I can do instead that is either more productive or more soothing to my nervous system.

Yes, I do sometimes still request my 15 extra minutes. Sometimes, I’m in the middle of something genuinely important, like promotional work for my small business. Other times, I simply need to shut off my brain and mindlessly scroll for a few minutes longer.

Both instances are valid. For me, it’s more about the awareness of how I’m using my time.

Scrolling on social media can feel like a time-sucking vortex. Often, what started as a quick check during a few minutes of free time can devolve into half an hour of mindless consumption.

Turning to physical media and older technology has been another great way for me to rely less on my devices.

While my Amazon Kindle is great at school, I opt to read physical books while at home. I have the space for them on my bookshelf, and it feels good to hold something that isn’t digital.

Another eBay purchase I’ve made is a Sony Cybershot digital camera. These little retro cameras — also known as digicams — have had a recent comeback, thanks to their nostalgia factor.

One of the main reasons I find myself reaching for my phone is to take photos and videos. Having a digital camera accessible gives me one less reason to rely on my phone and prevents me from getting distracted by any notifications that might pop up.

Some days I’m totally present, honestly forgetting that my phone even exists. Other days, I realize I’ve forgone all my other responsibilities and spent 45 minutes watching slime videos on Instagram Reels.

None of us are perfect, but even the process of divorcing myself from my phone has helped me become more intentional in my actions. I’ve stopped acting strictly from habit and instead shifted to really thinking before I act.

I know memes are fun and phones make our lives easier, but don’t forget about all the amazing things you might be missing if your face is buried in a screen.