Ask Abby (Or Analise): Love don’t come easy, you just have to wait

Dear Abby: Help me out. I just started here at BU, and there’s this girl who lives across the hall from me that I really like. All my friends are telling me to slow it down, but I’m really thinking about asking her out! Everyone goes out every weekend for hookups and fun, and I feel like I’m falling behind. What do I do?

Welcome back, Terriers! Did you miss me? I bet you — and your love lives — did. But before we dive in, I beg you to hold your horses.

The start of a new school year means different things to different people, but one thing remains constant for many: Alongside the scramble to add or drop classes and find a rare seat in the dining hall, many students are also searching for love.

Freshmen might be the most vulnerable — they’re the new kids on the block, away from home for the first time, whether that’s a few streets away or across the country. They’re eager to experience the excitement, late nights and new connections.

Seniors, meanwhile, often feel the pressure of a ticking clock. With graduation looming, the race to find “the one” before leaving college intensifies.

Older adults love to remind us that college flies by in a blink, and not everyone wants to start dating seriously once they’re navigating a “real” nine-to-five. So, the urge to strike while the iron is hot makes sense.

But reflecting on my own four years, I couldn’t help but wonder: Is “good love” really worth the wait? Or should we be more open to exploring whatever connections come our way?

Why do we care so much about this, anyway?

Crushing and dating are the norm at most colleges. But why?

If you think about it, college’s purpose isn’t necessarily to find a life partner — though for some people, it is. Primarily, college is about earning a degree.

Still, many of us pursue relationships — not just for fun, but because, subconsciously, we’re seeking someone to care for us while we’re away from home. In this new phase of independence, we want something beyond our coursework to focus on. And when everyone around you embraces this culture, it’s easy to feel like you’d better jump on the bandwagon or risk being left behind.

This isn’t “Love Island”

If you’re anything like me, you spent part of your summer binge-watching “Love Island” season 7, one of the most-streamed shows of the season.

I’ll admit — it’s addictive. The drama, the absurdity and the whirlwind of falling fast and hard for strangers kept us hooked.

“Love Island’s” formula is simple. The producers gather attractive singles, isolate them on a tropical island, throw them into raunchy challenges and let us watch as relationships blossom.

In many ways, college is the less glamorous, less scripted version of that. Students spend their downtime mixing and mingling, trying to make friends or maybe find a significant other. Sometimes we think we’ve found “the one” in a class crush, but with just over three months in the semester, there’s a short window to “lock them in.”

I’m not saying there’s anything wrong with exploring a connection, but there’s no harm in starting casual.

I mean, if you don’t believe me, look at the infamous case of Huda and Jeremiah, one of the most talked-about and short-lived couples of the season. Getting attached too quickly can lead to disastrous endings and maybe even a bit of “crashing out.”

Explore your connections

One thing Love Island gets right is that it encourages contestants to explore more than one connection.

It’s easy to fixate on that one intriguing person in your writing seminar or the charming classmate down the hall, but keep an open mind.

College isn’t about locking down your lifelong partner in the first few weeks. It’s about learning, growing and having fun.

And don’t overlook the other meaningful relationships like roommates, classmates and club friends. Some of the most lasting bonds aren’t romantic, but they are just as important.

You don’t want to miss out on all of that by rushing into something that doesn’t truly fit.

Friends first

As someone who met her boyfriend of nearly two years in college, my advice is to become friends first.

Friendship lays the foundation for understanding a person’s character before diving into something serious.

Many relationships falter because people move too quickly. Once “official,” it’s easier to feel disappointed if your partner isn’t who you imagined.

Allowing things to develop naturally through friendly banter and shared experiences helps you gauge whether a relationship has lasting potential.

Resist peer pressure

Shows like “Love Island,” “Too Hot to Handle” and “The Bachelor” grip audiences because we’re fascinated by romantic spontaneity and possibility.

But as glamorous as TV makes it seem, reality often tells a different story.

The most recent seasons of “Love Island” revealed infidelity and breakups soon after filming. This season’s winners, Amaya and Bryan, split less than two months after wrapping — highlighting the pitfalls of moving too fast with someone you barely know.

This culture of rapid-fire dating isn’t just on TV — it’s alive on college campuses too. Friends might encourage you to make a move, and you might feel pressure watching others link up. But if you believe good love is worth waiting for, you could save yourself a lot of heartache.

Good love is worth waiting for

I speak from experience as a senior who’s watched friends struggle with the fallout of failed relationships.

We’re not heartless. Breakups affect us deeply — sometimes impacting our grades, our health and even our well-being.

Yes, no one likes hearing, “Love will find you when the time is right.” It can feel dismissive, especially when you’re actively searching.

So let me say this instead: While the thrill of a crush and new connections can be intoxicating, the best outcomes come to those who stay grounded and let relationships evolve naturally.

Think of it like apple picking. If you pick the apple too early, it’s sour and disappointing. Wait until it’s ripe, and it will be sweet and rewarding.

You may encounter a few rotten apples along the way — that’s part of the journey — but those experiences are lessons, not failures.

To anyone worried about finding someone, remember that you won’t be kicked off the island if you don’t find a connection right away. The real winners are those who wait.

Wishing you a semester full of crushing!