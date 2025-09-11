Mu Epsilon Delta, BU’s first pre-health fraternity, cultivates professionalism and community

Photo courtesy of Mu Epsilon Delta Members of Mu Epsilon Delta Fraternity. MED was founded this summer and is Boston University’s first pre-med fraternity.

Between rigorous coursework, complex research projects and the notoriously difficult MCAT exam, the academic lives of Boston University pre-medical students can be overwhelming. But a new venue of support has emerged on campus, where these students can find a community.

Founded in 1965, Mu Epsilon Delta, or MED, is a national co-ed professional fraternity that provides career-oriented opportunities and connections to pre-health students.

BU’s MED chapter aims to “build a tight-knit, productive community of future healthcare leaders” through “excellence, brotherhood, and service,” the fraternity advertised in the caption of a May 3 Instagram post.

Yashita Rane, BU MED president, said the idea for the BU chapter arose when speaking to a MED member at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School.

“We were intrigued by that because we had never heard of a pre-med frat at BU [our] freshman year,” she said. “I remember asking around if I could rush a pre-med frat while all my freshman friends were rushing business frats.”

Aamir Malek, BU MED vice president of finance, said prior to MED, BU did not have a community of pre-medical students in the same way other cultural clubs or business fraternities do.

“When you think of MED … you can find a community of people who have the same goals as you, same ambitions, trying to do the same thing as you,” he said. “I think the most beautiful aspect of MED is that our goal is to copy that aspect of bringing people together.”

Joseph Greene, MED vice president of communications, said that while there are other pre-medical clubs on campus that provide networking opportunities, such as Pre-Med Society, they are less formal and require less commitment.

“It’s very important to [have] formalities and professionalism, especially with networking with alumni and other individuals that are currently in the field,” Greene said. “If they see you as not professional, they’re most likely not going to trust your word or your work ethic.”

In addition to sharing resources, MED will also have mentors, host social events and provide members opportunities to hear from and volunteer with medical professionals.

Breanna Pham, MED vice president of international relations, said unlike other pre-medical clubs, MED encourages its members to connect with each other, which she said benefits them long-term.

“When I was applying to jobs to become a medical assistant, I applied to over 100,” she said. “But what really helped me was knowing a girl in my class who worked at a clinic.”

Greene said through MED, he aims to challenge the idea that the pre-med track is difficult and cutthroat.

“We’re going against that notion that it should be so competitive and neck to neck,” he said. “We all can succeed together, ideally, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Rane added that the fraternity members often support each other — whether it be academically or socially.

“I can text our group chat and say, ‘I need help on this study guide,’‘I need this help in this class,’ and I will get a response today,” she said. “When you feel lost and lonely, you have someone to lean back on.”

Pham said she hopes MED will make the pre-medical experience less stressful.

“In all the chaos, I’m hoping that there is some nice calmness for future MED students to come back to,” she said.

MED has already helped connect and motivate its “alpha” class — the first chapter of a fraternity at a university.

Sullivan said before the rush process began, MED received over 200 signups. In addition, around 70 people showed up to its first information session, Rane said.

MED will welcome 20 new members after they complete a month of rushing on Sept. 20, Greene said.

Ellie Sullivan, MED vice president of membership development, said she felt happy to see how many people were interested.

“Seeing everyone lined up down the hall waiting to get into our info session, that was the moment where it hit me that this is actually something that people want to be a part of,” she said.

Breanna Pham was a writer for The Daily Free Press in the spring of 2024 and 2025. She was not involved in the reporting, writing or editing of this article.