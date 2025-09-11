Study like an icon

You’ve heard it everywhere: romanticize your life.

I hear your sigh — what could there possibly be to romanticize in an 8 a.m. lecture for a random Hub class that you didn’t even want to take, right? But hear me out: I’m not going to tell you to pretend you’re fascinated by the topic. And we’re not going to act like exams and assignments are fun either.

What you can do, though, is make all the “fluff” around even the most boring classes more enjoyable. One of my favorite tricks? Create an alter ego: step into a persona who studies the way you wish you did.

So this fall, I suggest we steal some moves from our favorite study icons from movies and TV.

Paris Geller



My favorite one — because I like to take on school hardcore — is Paris Geller from the TV series, “Gilmore Girls.”

She runs on ruthless focus. Mute the group chat, flip your phone face down in another room and give the page in front of you your full attention. Then, follow a written plan.

No, don’t just tell yourself, “I guess I’ll study now.” Plan it out for yourself: what you’ll do, in what order and how you’ll check it off your to-do list. On top of that, use every academic resource available to you — office hours, tutors, past exams and textbooks —the whole shebang.

Can you imagine Paris not getting an A because she didn’t use every single option? Please…

Elle Woods



Elle Woods from the hit film, “Legally Blonde,” is living proof that being girly doesn’t mean being unserious. I fully stand by the “don’t judge a book by its cover” mantra.

Yes, my hair is curled at 9 a.m., and I’m wearing pink. But I’ve also been flipping through my flash cards since breakfast. Make your study materials pretty, make them flashy and then actually use them.

Elle’s’ other golden rule is to keep your eyes on your own prize. Everyone’s on their own timeline, so don’t spiral into comparison. You, too, can get into Harvard Law — or BU School of Law— if you focus on your own goals.

Rory Gilmore



I can’t talk about study icons in “Gilmore Girls” without mentioning Rory Gilmore. I’m talking about Rory in her Chilton era, of course. We’re not dropping out of school — we’re getting that diploma.

This version of Rory thrives by working in a comforting environment. The classic image from the TV series is homework at Luke’s. If you’re into that vibe, Trident Booksellers in Back Bay is a close match. Sometimes they even play “Gilmore Girls” on the TV, which is the ultimate motivation boost.Whatever you like, whether it’s a buzzy café, a park bench, the library or an “I can hear the flies” level of quiet, find your study space.

And don’t forget about Rory’s superpower: reading. Try having one read a day, whether that is a newspaper, a chapter of a book you’re reading or even a Substack article. This will keep you curious and sharpen your brain outside class.

Hermione Granger



See how she was always getting on Harry and Ron’s nerves by pulling out random knowledge at the perfect moment? That’s the goal. In my opinion, being the “I found a niche topic and I will tell you all about it” friend is fulfilling.

Plus, learning by teaching is extremely effective. You can practice this by explaining a concept to a classmate, a sibling or your phone’s voice recorder. If you can teach it simply, that proves you truly understand the information you are presenting — you own it.

Spencer Hastings

Ah, Spencer, the patron saint of discipline. Although never explicitly stated in “Pretty Little Liars,” I am convinced she loved time-blocking.

Pick your hardest tasks, carve out focus blocks and actually put them on your calendar. Add in breaks and an additional block at the end of the week to catch up on anything you missed. Treat these like appointments with yourself. You don’t get to miss them.

Bonus if you read this far: Pull an Aria and Ezra moment and get that easy A… or maybe not. Well, just be careful, or I guess that’ll be between you and the administration.

With that, may this fall be the start of your academic weapon era!