A 19-year-old’s survival guide

Don’t panic, I tell myself as I am panicking.

With the never-ending achievement list that comes with college, it is easy to constantly be in a state of self-exertion.

But this approach won’t lead to a magical epiphany and will only end in yet another panic attack.

So then, you might be asking, what is the next best solution?

Well, as far as I know, there isn’t one — but here is my personal survival guide.

Start doing less

By that, I do not mean drop out or use ChatGPT to do your homework. Instead, one thing I’ve come to realize is that when you do less but work with intention, you end up accomplishing a lot more.

I know that I cannot re-vamp my LinkedIn, turn in all of my assignments early and be ahead of my 60-page lecture readings at the same time — that’s when operating with intention comes in. Break up your responsibilities so an armada of work won’t be waiting for you at the end of the week.

To be fair, though, sometimes this approach doesn’t work, and I still lie awake at night thinking I am falling behind.

Take a deep breath and move forward

When I start to feel overwhelmed, I take a deep breath if I can, tell that negative voice in my head to shut up and keep on moving with purpose.

If you get anxious easily, you have to learn to take things day by day. Ask yourself what you can do today to better yourself — instead of planning your next five years.

That future will come, but it needs you to be present right now.

Change your scenery, change your mindset

The next piece of advice would be acknowledging that it is not the end of the world if you aren’t a ballistic productivity machine, outputting seven essays a day.

We have to start being realistic — and let me tell you, as a fellow perfectionist, reality sure is humbling.

The first week back on campus I couldn’t focus. Everything felt wrong, and I was holding back a breakdown. Eventually, I burst into salty tears about how I was not doing “enough.”

But if “enough” is setting unrealistic expectations on yourself, you are only further sabotaging the life you could be living.

My way of dealing with this is changing my surroundings. Instead of shutting the blinds in my dorm and rotting all day, I shut the laptop and go out.

Remember you are human

We must learn to lean on people when we need to.

Sometimes you just need to tell your brain to back off and talk to someone or — as the kids call it — “touch grass”. Do not lose contact with humanity, for that is your anchor.

I am a big advocate for taking care of your mind, body and spirit. Go on little walks, take a free drop-in class at the BU FitRec, try to eat a nutritious meal at the dining hall — if possible — and please, for the love of god, get some sleep.

When you feel good, you are encouraged to do the hard things, get through long assignments and not feel like a nervous wreck going from class to class.

When you don’t feel good about yourself, you won’t want to show up for any of your responsibilities, so take this as a nudge towards making better choices.

Sometimes I have to act like a cog in a machine so my GPA doesn’t go down, but it’s important not to get stuck in those soul-sucking routines. Okay, a couple of days per week you have to “lock in,” but balance that with moments where you can back off and enjoy being a human.

Yes, try your best to learn, but do not for a moment think that your entire life will be decided within these four years at college.

Balance is key — whether you’re 19 like me, 20 or even older, you hopefully still have a lot of life left to live.

College is also about learning to be resilient while maintaining humanity and love in your heart. Feel the pain and hardship that comes with everything. It hurts, so let it!

It won’t always be easy, but that is all the proof that we are real, alive and in this together.

Make real, sustainable goals for the future

I have days — a lot of them — where I have absolutely no idea what I am doing, and this gets me anxious for what is to come.

It is easy to compartmentalize ourselves and want to be on the cover of Forbes right now, but unfortunately, it doesn’t happen that way.

Real, sustainable and small habits that make you feel good are what will get you on the right path to eventually achieving your goals.

Even if you feel like you have no idea what you are doing, and don’t feel like any of these tips may apply to you, just know that wherever you are, whoever you are or whatever you are doing, all is being done to anchor you to the right path.

Trust yourself because you know more than you think.

So, this is it, a 19-year-old girl’s survival guide for college — or life even.

Stay strong, everyone, and know you are never alone. I am right here feeling everything with you.

Till we meet again.

N.