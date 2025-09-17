Men’s soccer opens conference play with a physical loss to Army

Fresh off a three-goal performance against Brown University and three weekly awards, the Boston University men’s soccer team fell 1-0 to Army West Point in their first Patriot League test this season.

The result represents BU’s (3-2, 0-1 Patriot League) first regular season loss to a conference opponent since last September, and its first loss in a conference opener since 2022.

“This is a learning lesson for us in terms of the Patriot League and being in conference and knowing we’re getting everybody’s best,” said Head Coach Kevin Nylen.

The Black Knights (3-1-2, 1-0 PL) threatened early, with Army forward Jubril Bamgbala firing three shots early in the game.

The Terriers started looking settled after 15 minutes, with all six first-half shots coming after that point. But a long throw-in from Army defender Nicholas Berardi and the subsequent header from defender Kelly Cooper put the Black Knights in front in the 37th minute.

“A lot of what [Army does] is production from long throws,” Nylen said. “It comes down to, for us, our starting points [in the box] and having to be a little stronger.”

After going down, the Terriers struggled to find their way back in a highly physical game that eventually saw 25 fouls and seven yellow cards between the two teams. A persistent wall of rain in the second half didn’t make the assignment any easier either.

Aware of the work to do in the final 45 minutes, BU managed to record eight more shots and six on goal to the Black Knights’ four off-target shots. But none were too difficult for Army goalkeeper Michael Guiry to handle, and the scoreline persisted.

“We created some legitimate chances tonight,” Nylen said. “We just maybe missed the pass or made the wrong decision.”

The game featured four first-time starters for the 2025 season. Of these, sophomore midfielder Pharis Petrica and junior forward Andrea Di Blasio notched three shots apiece. Both players have recorded at least one shot in each of the Terriers’ last three games.

Petrica and junior defender Ben Mazza-Bergeron made their first starts in scarlet Saturday.

“Tough game, but one we’re going to have to look forward [from] and build upon,” Nylen said. “We get a week of prep now before Navy. We move on and push forward.”

The Terriers take on the Naval Academy Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. The midshipmen haven’t beat an opponent in three games, with just a single victory through their first six matchups. The Terriers will try to extend their spotless home record in their second game at Nickerson Field this season.