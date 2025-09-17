Members of the Quinobequin Student Front For Palestine protested the killing of Palestinian journalist Anas Al-Sharif and Boston University’s investments in companies supporting Israel outside of the George Sherman Union on Sept. 15. A heavy BU and Boston police presence responded. The protest followed the suspension of BU senior Mary Haddad and a pattern of pro-Palestine protests in the spring.
Categories:
GALLERY: QSFP, police stand off at GSU protest
By Jenny Chen and Ava Rubin • September 16, 2025
0
More to Discover
About the Contributor