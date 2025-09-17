City Council discusses ensuring access to resources for LGBTQ+, passes resolution recognizing International Celebrate Bisexuality Day

Boston City Council proposed an initiative to ensure access to life saving online resources for LGBTQIA+ and other marginalized communities during its Wednesday meeting at City Hall Plaza.

“Online spaces are essential lifelines for the LGBTQ+ community,” said Councilor Henry Santana during the meeting. “It’s of the utmost importance that we protect these spaces from attacks in the form of digital censorship.”

Santana said proposed state and federal legislation “endorsing censorship under the guise of protecting minors” would block residents’ rights to free expression and access to vital digital resources.

The motion was ultimately referred to the Committee on Civil rights, Racial Equity and Immigrant Advancement.

“Criminalizing access to information, whether it’s related to LGBTQ identities or reproductive health care, is [an] impermissible attack on the basic freedoms of all people,” Santana said.

The Council also passed a resolution recognizing Sept. 23 as International Celebrate Bisexuality Day.

Bailey Merlin, board member for the Bisexual Resource Center, a volunteer-run nonprofit, said the bisexual community faces higher rates of mental health issues and substance abuse disorders than those attracted to one sex or gender.

“[Bisexual people] are the majority of the LGBTQ+ community,” Merlin said. “Boston has always prided itself on being a city of progress, a city of firsts. Let it also be the city that refuses to leave its majority in the shadow.”