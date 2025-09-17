Boston college campuses react to rise in political violence

The assassination of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on Sept. 11 sent shockwaves across higher education, leaving universities grappling with the implications of escalating political violence.

Political figures have faced politically-motivated violence increasingly in the past year, including the assassination of Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman, an arson attack on Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and two assassination attempts on President Donald Trump.

In Boston — home to 35 colleges, universities and community colleges — students and administrators have expressed concerns about the trend seeping into their campuses.

Thomas, president of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Democrats, who requested a pseudonym for safety reasons, said there has been “a worrying rise in political violence across the spectrum.”

“MIT’s campus is an open campus where anyone can walk into,” he said. “With … how much gun violence is in the United States and how much anti-academic fervor there is, I think there’s a common fear amongst many college students that [a politically violent act] would happen,” he said.

Thomas said fear of federal retribution poses another significant concern on campus, which has made it difficult for MIT Democrats to recruit new members.

“I’ve talked to my friends about this, trying to get them to join the club, when I know they’re very politically active,” Thomas said. “[But] they’re like, ‘I don’t want to put my name on a list that could then be handed over to the Trump administration.’”

Tufts University was the subject of national news when a doctoral student, Rümeysa Öztürk, was detained by federal agents for six weeks after writing an opinion piece criticizing Israel’s aggression in Gaza.

Bailey Kelley, the secretary of Tufts Democrats, said while there has been “a rise in political violence nationwide,” her organization will not shy away from hosting events or speakers.

“The rise in political violence, among other issues, has just emphasized more the role in talking to public officials and having public officials hear from us,” she said.

Jake Wiepert, the president of Boston College Republicans, echoed Kelley’s sentiment.

“We’re not going to let any sort of violence … scare us away from continuing to meet and discuss our political beliefs,” he said.

Wiepert said BC Republicans saw an increase in membership and conservative views over the past three years.

“Because of what people like Charlie Kirk have been doing and getting [conservatism] out on social media, a lot of people are seeing it more as a mainstream thing,” Wiepert said.

Kirk’s popularity among college students has intensified debate over his assassination — not just in terms of safety but also how individuals and institutions should respond to political violence.

Wiepert said while it was a “terrible tragedy,” it was also a “pivotal moment” for the country.

“We can go down one of two ways.” Wiepert said. “We can condemn this and say… political violence is never the answer, or we could go down another path where this becomes more common. “I hope, as a country, [we] make the right decision.”

Sandra McEvoy, a clinical associate professor of political science at Boston University, said it’s important to create a space for open political discourse.

“National conversation trickles down into communities and onto college campuses, [making] it more difficult for folks along the political spectrum to share their ideas in a safe way,” she said.

McEvoy also urged caution against political divisiveness.

“When galvanizing things like the assassination of these lawmakers as well as Kirk come to public conversation, the hope would be that … we would have a national conversation where we would come together rather than point fingers,” McEvoy said.