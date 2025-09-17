‘Haunted Hotel’ brings horror and heart from scratch to life

With ghosts drifting down hallways, skeletons rattling behind doors and a demon trapped inside the body of a boy from the 1700s, “Haunted Hotel” is a classic horror series — but with an animated twist.

The horror-comedy show, created by Harvard University alum Matt Roller — whose credits include “Rick and Morty” and “Community” — premieres Sept. 19 on Netflix.

“As a big fan of horror … I just tried to construct a world that would allow me to tell any sort of animated horror story that I wanted,” Roller said. “That’s where I came to this idea of a hotel.”

In the series, Katherine, a single mom of two, struggles to run a hotel she inherits from her late brother, Nathan, who now lingers as one of the ghosts haunting its halls. Despite its comedic elements, the story dives into the emotions and tensions within the characters’ relationships.

“A lot of horror comes from an emotional place,” Roller said. “A lot of horror movies start with someone who is emotionally fractured in some way, and the horror that comes into their life somehow forces them to reckon with that.”

The relationship between Katherine and Nathan — whose clashing personalities mean they “can be fighting until they are both dead” — forms the emotional core of the show, Roller said. After Nathan’s death, Katherine runs the hotel for a second chance to get along with him.

Carrie Rosen, the show’s co-executive producer and writer, said she relates to the brother-sister dynamic of being bound to your sibling for all eternity.

“Finding out how much it’s a relationship story and the sibling story at the heart of it was really touching and sweet to me,” Rosen said.

“Haunted Hotel” marks Rosen’s first time working on an animated show, an experience she found rewarding.

“Just seeing it all come to life has been amazing,” Rosen said. “Obviously we can imagine things in our heads, but I didn’t know what the drawing would look like. I didn’t anticipate quite how visually exciting it would be.”

On the artistic end of things, establishing the visual style of the show was a “one step forward, two steps back” process, Roller said.

“Every show has its own style, and you can’t just take the style of another show,” he said. “You need to find your own style, and that takes a few months.”

The series’ main setting is meant to resemble New England hotels, complete with torn wallpaper and textured floorboards with rugs. Rather than reuse traditional adult animation backgrounds, the “Haunted Hotel” animation team made it a point to vary them in design.

“A lot of times the characters and the background [of shows] look very similar,” Roller said. “But we wanted our backgrounds to look a little bit more artistic.”

While viewers might expect horror shows to be full of alien or outlandish elements, the ghosts in “Haunted Hotel” are designed to seem like normal people, keeping the story familiar, said Art Director Robbie Erwin.

“[The characters] are wild, and they come from a lot of shared ghost stories and stuff from pop culture and online interpretations of people’s interactions with ghosts or cryptids,” Erwin said. “It’s taking all those things into consideration and then trying to create a character that’s fitting to our world but also feels unique yet familiar.”

Whether viewers are drawn to the monsters, comedy or emotional dynamics, “Haunted Hotel” is a show that works for anyone.

“[Their relationships] give us a really fun thing to play with, a happy family that is dealing with monsters,” Roller said.