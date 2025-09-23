The beauty of openness: a reflection on bus rides and spontaneity

When it comes to the weekend in college, nothing gets me more excited than going home.

My mind is greeted by the image of my parents, the thought of getting cozy on the couch and watching a movie while they make my favorite foods.

While I am fortunate enough to not be living too far from Boston, it is still quite a journey.

Specifically, I mean it’s a four-hour bus ride.

When I think about the trek, the warm image from before dissipates into nothingness, feeling farther than ever.

But, as with all instances in life, we make do with what we have. So after my classes ended on Friday, I rushed to my dorm, picked up my bags and made my way to the bus stop that would take me home to New York City.

Per usual, I quickly realized I was running late, and therefore put my 20% Lyft discount to good use.

In the end, I really could’ve just taken the MBTA just because the bus ended up being over an hour late — not funny.

There was a line-up of people right outside the Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra, and you can tell by looking at everyone’s face that we were all experiencing the same distraught feeling.

Who likes added travel time? Not me.

Even though I know it isn’t that serious, dread filled me. I tried to find a spot to sit down and relax, preferably as far from the line as possible.

Eventually, though, the bus ended up arriving, and the boarding began. Hallelujah!

When I walked up, I took the seat in the front, but for some reason, I wasn’t vibing with the energy of being right behind the driver.

So, with a heavy sigh, I got up and had to make my way down the row of seats. There seemed to be only one available. I began walking towards it, but it got taken by this random lady.

Luckily, there was a spot right behind.

I didn’t even bother looking at the person when I asked if the one next to him was taken. I just heard the guy saying, “No, go right ahead,” so I plopped down in relief, reaching for my laptop to do some homework.

Not even a minute later, I heard someone talking and looked to my left. The same guy was asking me if I had a charging port that could go into the strangely shaped bus outlet. To this, I shook my head.

He figured it was worth a try and jokingly said, “Well, I guess I’ll just kill myself.”

I just looked at him and chuckled, jokingly apologizing for not having some magical Mary Poppins outlet.

Things began to quiet down for the remainder of the ride, and I shifted between opening and closing my laptop, expecting my 40-page readings to magically do themselves.

However, it was of no use. In the last half hour of the ride, I began to grow bored with every entertainment — or the lack thereof.

I eventually looked over and asked what book my new friend next door was indulging in, and it didn’t take long to break the ice by discussing random literature.

It’s funny how if you just let yourself engage in interaction, simple small talk can diverge into a conversation filled with random topics, jokes and shenanigans.

The final half hour had passed almost magically — and hey, what do you know? I had made a friend on a rundown bus to NYC.

Now, as a reader, you may be scoffing, saying, “What’s so special about this?”

At that moment, I felt so too. It was just some casual interaction.However, as I began reflecting on the lighthearted interaction, I began to observe how reclusive the world has become — I even noticed that very behavior in myself.

Everyone is always forced to have their guard up, or at least they’re used to it. It feels safe — I get it.

When did talking to people become some niche reserved only for “extroverts”? Nobody seems to enjoy the beauty of a random compliment, interaction or just plain conversation.

Yes, technology has done so much for us in terms of spreading information and connecting us. However, it all began from actual interactions.

No matter how pretentious it sounds, humans are social creatures after all.

Somehow, I think we’ve forgotten that.

We watch movies where people meet each other spontaneously, wishing we lived such lives — but nobody is actually open to it.

What’s so wrong about wonder and spontaneity or inviting a little play in our lives?

Newsflash: There’s absolutely nothing. So, let’s begin doing it more.

I am not saying go ahead and talk to strangers randomly in some alley, but do not be afraid to compliment someone if you like what they are wearing, reading or simply doing.

Everybody craves connection, whether they like to admit it or not. So, don’t be too shy to get to know people. By reaching out, you also get closer to knowing yourself.

What we observe in others is already present or wants to be present within us. Therefore, you never know where a little faith and words may lead you.

Thinking back on the interaction I had in the bus, I am glad I didn’t respond with my typical “Who is this stranger talking to me?” attitude.

That should just serve as another reminder to enjoy all that life has to offer in its own weird but amazing ways — especially human connection, as it is truly what anchors us in this uncertain world.

Keep an open mind and heart, be curious and venture out of your comfort zone. Who knows? You might discover exactly what you need at the moment.

If you open yourself up to the world, it will open itself up to you.

Till we meet again.

N.