StuGov lays out ambitions for the year in second meeting of the semester

Boston University Student Government chose new lead senators, proposed upcoming budget resolutions and discussed procedure and expectations for the semester at their second official meeting Monday night.

StuGov appointed Jemeya Joe as lead senator for the Advocacy Inclusivity and Mobilization Party, which decides on club funding and initiatives. The rest of the lead senators were not announced.

“This year we’re excited to really take in student input and feedback and make change with it,” Senate Vice-Chair Mohita Velwariar said after the meeting. “Our work … is about translating student words into administrative change and working with the admin.”

The Senate will vote next week to amend the budget resolution, which will overview the entire budget for the 2025-2026 calendar year. Specific details are not available yet, but they will be disclosed after the Senate votes.

The vote on a budget resolution was originally scheduled to take place Monday but was pushed to next week due to the vice president of finance’s absence, Velwariar said.

BU’s budget cuts, especially within clubs affiliated with the university, is something the council is “navigating around and looking more to the positive side” of, she added

“Obviously, BU is suffering through as a whole, but clubs are being sacrificed and compromised in certain ways,” she said.

StuGov also announced it is planning to create a website, which is on track to be released in mid-October.

StuGov looks forward to a productive and action-packed year. Senate Chair Sean Sutton said the Senate is “shy” right now but will remember they can make an “active change” once the semester picks up.

President Matthew Feliciano emphasized that “this year is about collaboration,” according to Velwariar.