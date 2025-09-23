The Extra Point: Maybe Daniel Jones’ holy grail was in Indiana this whole time

In 2019, the New York Giants drafted quarterback Daniel Jones sixth overall in hopes of him becoming their next franchise star to succeed Eli Manning. But after amassing 73 touchdowns, 47 interceptions and making the playoffs just once, it was clear the first round pick was not producing the desired results the franchise wanted.

But then came that four-year, $160 million contract extension he signed throughout his tenure. What was thought to be a treasure for Jones turned out to be a trap, when not even halfway through his contract a boulder hurled down at him as he was chased out the caves of Metlife Stadium. This is just my fancy — though one could say fitting — way of saying he got benched and wanted out.

His next stop would land him on the Minnesota Vikings, the place where Jones might’ve thought he could get a career revival. I mean, it’s hard not to forget the product Head Coach Kevin O’Connell created out of Sam Darnold, who stacked over 4,300 passing yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Not to mention, Darnold was also a flawed first-round pick — but for the other New York team.

Yet, despite being activated to the main roster in January in time for the wildcard round, Jones did not snap the football.

During the offseason, Darnold moved on and signed with the Seattle Seahawks, meaning Jones would have to compete with J.J. McCarthy for the QB1 slot. McCarthy, drafted 10th overall in the 2024 draft, had to undergo season-ending surgery after tearing his meniscus in his right knee during preseason training.

But then, Indiana called.

After hesitating to stick with the Vikings, Jones signed with the Indianapolis Colts to a one-year, $14 million deal. And after competing in the preseason, Head Coach Shane Steichen announced Jones would take the starting gig over quarterback Anthony Richardson, stating his confidence in Jones’ abilities.

Little did Steichen, Jones or even fans realize that the holy grail would ultimately be found in Jones.

So far, the stats are simply mind-boggling. In just the first three games of the season, Jones became the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to have tallied at least three passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns without any interceptions.

The Colts lead the league in drive success rate and tie with the Detroit Lions in expected points added per play. They also rank second, just behind the Buffalo Bills, in total expected points added. Mind you — both the Bills and Lions have had great offenses to begin with.

The Colts only punted once during the three game span. You read that right. One time.

They came into Sunday’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans not punting a single time, but that streak came to end on the Colts’s first drive of the second quarter where a three-and-out forced punter Rigoberto Sanchez out to the field for the first time.

I didn’t envision the Colts to be praised going into the season, but now they have earned my respect. Well, most of it.

Next week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams is going to be the biggest test for Jones so far this season. Keep in mind, the Colts won two of their last three games with two of the worst defenses in the league in terms of total points allowed and points allowed per game, and they got a lucky leverage call that gave them a redemption shot to win a tight contest against the Denver Broncos.

The Rams defense comes in leading the league with 12 sacks and are fifth in total yards allowed. Despite their current high standings in the league, the defense could not stop the flying Philadelphia Eagles offense from making a comeback, despite the sizable 26-7 lead the Rams had early in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Jones is not the only key Colts player to watch in this game. Running back Jonathan Taylor had two massive 100+ rushing yard games in the past two weeks and is looking to ride that momentum against a mighty Rams defensive line.

On the receiving end, rookie tight-end Tyler Warren currently ties with veteran receiver Michael Pittman Jr. with 193 total receiving yards. Pittman scored two touchdowns within his first three games. Both are going to be reliable playmakers for Jones to have.

But with a loaded Rams secondary that contains Jared Verse, Cobie Durant, Kam Curl and Kamren Kinchens, Jones cannot afford to go back to his Giants days and gamble on his receivers to catch the ball — not minding the amount of coverage his receivers are stuck under.

This is going to be an entertaining match that really puts Jones to the test against a playoff-competent team. With some speculation of him being an NFL MVP candidate, he’s going to have to apply what he was able to accomplish these past few games and then some.

Regardless, Jones is playing the best football he’s played and has given the team the much appreciated visibility that fans yearned for. Well, except for Giants fans. That will probably be a topic for another week.