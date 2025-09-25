Man pleads guilty to trafficking ‘date rape’ drugs out of Allston home

An Allston man pleaded guilty Tuesday in Boston federal court to trafficking methamphetamine and Butanediol, also known as “date rape” drugs, out of his Allston home, the U.S. Attorney’s Office wrote in a press release Wednesday.

Peter Schiepers, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution and possession with the intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine, two counts of distribution and possession with the intent to distribute Butanediol and two counts of distribution and possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to the release.

Law enforcement discovered Schiepers was allegedly supplying methamphetamine in and around the Boston area in November 2024, according to the release.

Between November 2024 and February 2025, an undercover source conducted several controlled purchases from Schiepers.

During a transaction on Nov. 25, Schiepers allegedly shared his background in cybersecurity which he used to mask his IP address — a unique label used for internet communication assigned to every device connected to a computer network — when shipping drugs in the mail, according to an affidavit.

Schiepers allegedly told the source he had drugs shipped directly to 41 Allston St., believed to be his home, in “Chinese shampoo bottles,” the affidavit stated.

In January 2025, Schiepers executed a transaction for one ounce of methamphetamine. The next month he sold four ounces of methamphetamine and a liter of BDO, the press release states.

Schiepers was indicted by a federal grand jury in April 2025, and his sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2026.

The charge of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine is a sentence of at least 10 years and up to life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million, according to the press release.