Stitching stories: Marka27’s creative narrative that moves from street art to immersive installations

If there’s one thing I would recommend for someone’s bucket list of things to do in Boston, it is to check out the city’s art galleries.

Most of us are familiar with the Isabella Stewart Museum, the Institute of Contemporary Art and the Boston Public Library as sites where we can observe architecture and art. However, it’s just as important to also recognize the smaller art galleries, one of which lies at the heart of our own campus: Boston University College of Fine Arts’ Stone Gallery.

I consider this semester’s exhibition spotlight to be special, as it tells the story of an artist, Victor Quiñonez, who has left his mark from street art up to his recent installation “Ni de Aqui Ni de Alla,” which translates to “Not From Here, Not From There.”

Victor Quiñonez, a Mexican-born artist raised in Brooklyn, New York, who goes by Marka27, is an international artist who creates work that reflects his experiences.

Quiñonez’s ability to raise awareness of social issues through visual art has allowed communities to connect with one another and foster conversations from younger to older generations. He does this by intersecting graffiti, hip-hop and Chicano aesthetics with Mexican and ancestral traditions.

The first time I encountered Quiñonez’s art was during my fall semester of freshman year through his “Sea Walls: Artists for Oceans” project. I attended the outdoor exhibit for a writing class that focused on the intersection of contemporary art and social justice in Boston, and I felt his murals fit the topic perfectly.

Marka27 painted large-scale murals behind schools in East Boston, a home for many Latinx individuals. East Boston has been a target for an increase in sea level rise, according to the American Society of Landscape Architects Fund.

By painting portraits of young children on the walls of educational institutions, Marka27 conveys how the younger generations are the future of tomorrow. Little did I know, his art was going to be featured on campus at the same time I’m starting my senior year.

I came to realize his art was being displayed when I was walking down Comm. Ave. for the first day of classes and was intrigued by the bold black and gold colors on papel picado, an intricate design cut on colored tissue paper, with graffiti behind the glass at Stone Gallery.

But I wasn’t surprised at all to see how Marka27 continuously applied the same bold elements in his new installation of “Ni de Aqui Ni De Alla,” an exhibit that explores the identity of immigration, incarceration and resilience — topics all of us either know about or can resonate with.

Marka27 can be recognized by his unique style of textiles and sculptural objects spread across the installation. From a huge glass popsicle that’s placed in the middle of the gallery to an interactive shop, he explores the idea of creating a space to voice what the justice system has defined as where immigrants should belong.

Quiñonez’s spontaneity also adds a lot of value to his art because it gives one a lot to think about. I remember when I walked into the gallery for the first time, the bright neon popsicle caught my eye. It felt very random and out of place, but at the end of the day, that’s kind of what art is supposed to do.

It’s to really think or feel about anything without it being a right or wrong answer, while leading us to understand the full picture.

Quiñonez continues to use his art as a form of activism that speaks towards empathy, action and pride. At a time of uncertainty, it’s important to hear about the stories from those who have experienced it firsthand.

Whether that’s through graffiti, media or immersive art, there’s always something that can teach us something about one another or about our society.

Stitched stories like Marka27 serve as opportunities to help us realize the connections we might’ve missed.

During your stroll or commute down Comm. Ave., take a minute to observe and discover Marka27’s immersive installation — now available until Dec. 10. It’s a showcase for the Latino community and the world that explores how current events are shaping today’s world.