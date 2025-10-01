I miss being miserable

Last summer, I spent six weeks studying abroad in London.

On paper, it was everything I thought I wanted: international experience, impressive museums, plays in the West End and the kind of personal growth people talk about for the rest of their lives.

In reality? I missed lemonade. I missed air conditioning. I missed my guinea pigs.

London was hot, smelly and lonelier than I expected. I remember calling my parents, complaining about the tube, how expensive everything was and how tired I felt all the time. I missed home with a dull ache that sat in my chest — no matter how many new cities I visited or amazing people I met.

And yet, sitting here in the comfort of my BU dorm, trying to remember why I hated that summer so much, I’m coming up empty. In fact, I had to ask my friends and parents what I even complained about.

The memories are faded now, sweetened by time and perspective. That same sticky tube ride I swore I’d never forgive has somehow become part of a “charming” London summer.

So what gives? Why am I suddenly romanticizing an experience I know I didn’t love at the time?

This mental re-remembering goes by a cute name: “rosy retrospection.” It’s defined as the psychological phenomenon in which we remember past experiences more fondly than we experienced them in the moment. It’s a form of cognitive bias — a way our brains protect us or try to find meaning in our memories.

It’s normal and inherently human. But sometimes, I wonder if it’s keeping me from enjoying the present.

When I spend too much time longing for a past I didn’t even enjoy much, I start to feel detached from the present. It’s almost like I’m grieving a version of myself that never existed.

This distortion of memory doesn’t just happen with big life events like study abroad.

I’ve caught myself feeling nostalgic for my freshman year, even though I distinctly remember hating my classes and never leaving my dorm room. Now, those memories feel familiar and peaceful — like something I wish I could relive.

And that’s where it gets tricky.

It’s one thing to look back fondly, but it becomes a problem when you start believing the past was perfect and the present is inadequate by comparison. That creates a cycle of dissatisfaction.

No one moment feels good enough while you’re in it, because you’re already anticipating how much better it’ll seem once it’s gone.

So, what can be done about it?

For me, one answer has been journaling. It’s not groundbreaking advice, but it’s been incredibly helpful as a way to center myself. When I journal, I give my present self a voice. I document how I actually feel — not just what I want to remember later. It’s a way of consulting myself and capturing the complexity of a moment in real time.

More importantly, journaling helps me keep track of emotional truths that might otherwise get blurred over by nostalgia. It’s not about clinging to unhappiness — but about valuing it. If I don’t allow myself to fully experience and record the messy parts of life, I risk losing them completely — or worse, rewriting them into something they weren’t.

That loss matters. I’m starting to believe that forgetting — or “rosifying” — difficult emotions might actually be a kind of self-erasure. Not everything that’s uncomfortable is bad.

Discomfort teaches us, and frustration reveals our values. Loneliness shows us what kind of connection we’re really looking for. If we erase those emotions, we lose some of the context that shapes who we are.

Still, I understand the temptation. Wouldn’t it be easier to forget the bad parts? Many people would give anything to let go of painful memories. But for me, forgetting — even selectively — feels like losing pieces of myself.

There’s a balance, of course. Perspective shifts over time, and that’s natural. Maybe with space, I really have come to appreciate aspects of my London summer that I couldn’t see clearly back then. That doesn’t mean I was wrong to be unhappy at the time — it just means I’ve grown. It’s not black and white.

That’s the other thing I’m learning: Both can be true. I can remember missing home and still feel nostalgia for the rhythm of London life. I can hate the way I felt during freshman year and still miss the simplicity of those early college days. Contradiction doesn’t make a memory less real.

So, is rosy retrospection dangerous? Not necessarily.

It can give us hope and help us appreciate what we’ve been through. But if we’re not careful, it can trick us into believing our present will never measure up — and that can stop us from living fully.

My advice is to focus on your current feelings. Write them down, talk them out and give your present self the same grace you give your past. Remember your perspective will change, and that’s okay. Just make sure you’re not changing the narrative so much that you forget who you were — or what you truly felt.

Perhaps, rather than sitting around for hindsight to blur it all out, try reminding your current self that not every memory is as perfect as you remember it, and that today will be just as enjoyable as it was yesterday.