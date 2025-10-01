BU drops to 42 in national rankings, ranked most liberal school in Massachusetts

Boston University dropped one spot in the annual U.S. News & World Report ranking of Best National University, moving from No. 41 to 42. It also ranked as the most liberal college in Massachusetts and the eighth most liberal college nationally on Niche.

The National University ranking, released Sept. 23, placed BU in a four-way tie with Rutgers University in New Brunswick, the University of Maryland, College Park and the University of Washington. BU swapped places with Ohio State University, which rose to No. 41.

Schools like Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology made the top of the National University list. Both did not crack the top 100 spots in the Niche’s 2026 top 100 Most Liberal Colleges in America ranking.

Two other BU competitors, Northeastern University and Boston College, climbed in the U.S. News rankings. BC rose from No. 37 to 36, while Northeastern jumped from No. 54 to 46.

According to the U.S. News’ methodology report, the 2026 Best National Universities list compares factors such as graduation rates, peer assessment and financial resources. Acceptance rates are not taken into account.

Junior Vijay Fisch, the co-president of the Computing and Data Science Student Government, said he believed the national ranking was “arbitrary.”

“BU is a great school. I think it’s well-received, and people all around the world have heard of it,” Fisch said. “I think it’s fine whether it’s 41 or 42.”

Fisch said once a school reaches the top 40 or 50 in the rankings, “all of them are amazing.”

“I’ve had to compete with students from Harvard and MIT [for internships], and I’ve known people as well who have done internships with those same people, so I don’t think that exact number is very important,” Fisch said.

Junior Rheona Mehta, the co-president of CDS StuGov, said she is grateful BU is “very well-respected.”

“If people saw the number 40, it wouldn’t necessarily reflect the reputation BU has,” she said.

Niche’s Most Liberal College ranking is based on students’ reports of their own political leanings and the perceived political leanings of other students at their university, according to Niche.

Sophomore Anabil Biswas, the vice president of BU College Democrats, said he thought the ranking was “pretty accurate” and an honor “when holding such beliefs is more difficult than ever.”

“BU goes above and beyond in fighting for what they believe is right, which tends to be on the more liberal side,” Biswas said.

He added that the BU administration’s approach to free speech has some inherent problems and can be “problematic” — referring to the University’s recent directives to remove public-facing pride flags — but still does its best to support diversity.

“There’s a reason that Columbia University, for example, wasn’t top 10 on that list. Their administration even further bended towards [the Trump] administration,” Biswas said.

Other students felt BU’s actions didn’t match their ranking.

Junior Phillip Booker, the president of BU SHADES, an organization for queer and trans students of color, said the ranking was “surprising.”

“Being a Black and queer person on BU’s campus, I don’t necessarily think it’s been, in general, a safe place,” he said. “But when I started to think more about the larger scale and how other colleges and universities have been reacting to political action on their campus, I guess it is better.”

Booker added that the “bar is just extremely low.”

He said, among his peers, he’s noticed more people remaining closeted due to fear of judgement.

“I feel like [that’s] already a very common experience for queer people,” Booker said. “I would think for a college that’s ranked so high as a liberal school that there would be a feeling of acceptance and less of that fear.”

Sophomore Gerald Bostian, a member of BU College Republicans, agreed that the BU political climate geared towards liberal beliefs but didn’t think it was “especially more liberal” than other schools, especially Harvard.

“I haven’t faced as much backlash for being conservative … as I did at my high school,” Bostian said. “That’s a big benefit, because I’ve been open with people about my political rules [and] people who I disagree with strongly on a lot of things.”

He said while “there’s nothing [BU] can do” to change the political culture among students, he thinks encouraging free speech can expose people to other ideas.

“BU matches the student body in which it supports diversity in all forms, and it does its best, but it still has its inherent problems, and it still faces a lot of national attention at this scale,” Biswas said.





