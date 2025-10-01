FTC sues Ticketmaster for alleged ‘bait-and-switch’ pricing, BU student concertgoers recall encounters with hidden fees

RACHEL FEINSTEIN Federal Trade Commission press release. The FTC sued Live National and Ticketmaster Sept. 18 alleging the company engaged in illegal resale practices.

When junior Bright Okunbor learned singer-songwriter and rapper Rema was coming to Boston in May, he went to Ticketmaster to buy tickets. However, anytime he uses the platform, he encounters a strange phenomenon.

“They would say, ‘This ticket is $60,’ and I would be like, ‘I can’t wait to go buy that ticket because it’s not that bad in terms of the cost,’” Okunbor said. “But then I’ll go into Ticketmaster and see all these different types of fees.”

Millions of consumers have felt surprise — or “sticker shock” — as a result of these “hidden” fees, according to the Federal Trade Commission in an 84-page lawsuit against Ticketmaster.

In the complaint, filed Sept. 18, the federal agency alleged that Ticketmaster — Live Nation’s ticketing platform used by about 80% of the largest performance venues across the country — is liable for “engaging in illegal ticket resale tactics and deceiving artists and consumers about price and ticket limits.” The lawsuit was backed by a bipartisan coalition of several states.

The FTC alleged the ticketing service uses “bait and switch” pricing to maximize profits, an illegal sales tactic that attracts customers with a low price, only to ultimately charge a higher price with additional fees.

Like many concertgoers, Okunbor has experienced the letdown that comes with needing to spend more than expected due to hidden fees.

Other students shared similar stories.

Senior Samantha Thevenin recalled finding $338 tickets for Beyoncé’s Las Vegas show, only to see the price jump to around $360 at checkout.

Thevenin said for some the rising costs make concerts feel unattainable.

“People living paycheck to paycheck want to experience a fun moment and see their favorite artists,” Thevenin said. “But having to pay over $500 for one ticket to see an artist for just one night is absurd.”

Often, a consumer’s only option is to purchase from scalpers — people who buy tickets when they first go on sale and later resell them for a much higher price.

Senior Helen Osunsanya recalled waking up early one morning to purchase tickets to see singer-songwriter Mitski.

“I was trying to buy off [Mitski’s] website, and it was a lot cheaper, but it sold out within minutes,” Osunsanya said. “When I tried to find them online, it was double the price of what it used to be.”

Thevenin said she experienced the same thing.

“Tickets are sold out within 30 minutes of it opening, and then they’re getting resold for insane amounts,” Thevenin said. “There should have been a limit to how many tickets scalpers can get.”

Ticketmaster blamed scalpers for its pricing issues, but the FTC’s complaint alleged something different — that Ticketmaster ignores large-scale violations of its own ticket limits.

For instance, an executive at Ticketmaster told company leadership to “turn a blind eye” toward brokers who systematically violate ticketing limits, according to the complaint.

The FTC claimed, in the complaint, the reason for Ticketmaster’s culture of ignorance is simple: profit.

A study conducted by Ticketmaster in 2015 concluded that “completely hiding the fee until checkout” resulted in the highest rate of consumers purchasing tickets they would not have purchased if they knew the final price upfront, according to the complaint.

Additionally, an internal 2020 analysis found if Ticketmaster enforced its ticketing limits, it would cost the company $26 million in annual operating income and $220 million in ticket resale revenue.

Okunbor said if he could change Ticketmaster’s pricing system, he would lower the service fees.

“There’s so many people that are coming to concerts,” he said. “For you to charge them a lot for the service fee, I feel like that’s unfair.”