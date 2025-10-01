Panelists discuss structural, budget changes to student organization funding in first StuGov Town Hall

Boston University Student Government discussed the restructuring of the Student Activities Office, changes to the StuGov Senate’s responsibilities and the organization’s funding at their inaugural Town Hall Monday night.

The panel, led by StuGov President Matt Feliciano and Vice President Tony Wu, featured two administrative speakers: Margaret Babson, director of the Student Leadership and Impact Center, and Cydni Oshiro, chair of Allocations Board.

Babson opened the panel and addressed the recent transition from SAO to SLIC.

SLIC combines the work of SAO and the Community Service Center. The office will be dedicated to student event programming, leadership and advocacy and community service opportunities on campus.

Babson said SLIC is “centralizing all those resources.”

The new SLIC office is located in the basement of the George Sherman Union, which was formerly used by the Center for Gender, Sexuality, and Activism.

Babson said the office is intended to be “open” to all students. In the future, student organizations will be able to rent out the office for events.

Babson also announced an overhaul of Terrier Central, an online platform for students to request funding for their organization. Terrier Central will be replaced with a new system that is “more user-friendly,” she said.

SLIC hopes to launch the new system by April, which aims to include better workflow, a simpler process of review and an app to improve communication, Babson added.

Wu said SLIC has changed the role of the StuGov Senate, so they are no longer able to approve funding requests for student organizations.

This power was a “large portion” of the Senate’s responsibility, Feliciano said.

Senators are now expected to be more independent, Feliciano said, which encourages them to focus on individual projects, such as conducting research and surveying the students they represent.

Feliciano said he and Wu are working to create a way for student organizations to share their concerns with StuGov.

“Student Government is the forefront of our agenda, and we’re trying to do a streamlined process through the Senate,” Feliciano said. “That way organizations or just individual students can say, ‘Hey, a bunch of people, [or] we, have this concern.’”

The Senate plans to introduce more initiatives relating to administration policy changes and increase communication with the administration, he added.

StuGov still has money allocated to them, Wu said, which will be used in “different ways” to support and partner with student organizations.

Wu said that while the Senate can no longer approve funds for student organizations, this restructuring will give StuGov more financial responsibility. The StuGov Finance Committee is now responsible for distributing about $160,000 among the 10 BU college student governments.

Rather than the money being allocated directly to each individual college’s student governments from the Community Student Fee, StuGov will be responsible for distributing funds on a “need basis.”

Wu said this change will “balance things out,” as StuGov can now control how much funding each college gets instead of the set amount provided by the CSF before this transition.

Oshiro said the semester budget request decreased funding for student organizations from five events to three events. Organizations will now have to fundraise for the remaining two events, she said.

Oshiro also announced the Special Initiative Fund, a specific pool of money student organizations can use for one event per semester. These funds are accessible through an application and strict guidelines.

Despite the change, the Undergraduate Student Fee that funds student organizations has not been cut from years prior, Babson said.

“We do see increased requests every year, so that usually impacts things the most,” she said. “But student organizations were an area in the University that did not face any budget cuts.

Certain grants and offices not connected with the USF have been unable to keep up with the steady increase of student organization involvement, Babson said.





