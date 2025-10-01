Customers, retailers reflect on Boston area Starbucks, T.J. Maxx closures

Numerous retail businesses in Boston are permanently closing due to financial strategy reassessments, according to multiple companies’ statements.

Nearly 20 Starbucks locations in the Greater Boston area officially closed Sept. 28, according to the Boston Globe.

According to a statement from Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol, the company plans to “eliminate” about 900 non-retail positions in addition to closing stores.

“Each year, we open and close coffeehouses for a variety of reasons, from financial performance to lease expirations,” Niccol wrote in the statement. “This is a more significant action that we understand will impact partners and customers.”

Starbucks Workers United, a unionizing effort led by workers, criticized the closures as “major decisions being made with zero barista input” in a Sept. 25 statement.

The T.J. Maxx on Newbury Street — one of the company’s three Boston locations — will close Jan. 3, a company spokesperson wrote in a statement to The Daily Free Press.

“We are always assessing and reviewing our real estate strategies, and our decision to close this store reflects that thinking,” the spokesperson wrote.

T.J. Maxx will lay off 117 employees when the store closes, according to WVCB.

According to Jon Hurst, CEO of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts, consumer spending habits may be the culprit behind closures.

“A lot of companies, large and small, are seeing sales that are flat to below what they were pre-COVID,” Hurst said, “You’re going to continue to see more dark storefronts going forward, unfortunately.”

Buying tendencies have changed dramatically in the last six years, with fewer people shopping in person and more relying on takeout food since the pandemic, Hurst said.

While many consumers have returned to eating out and in-person shopping, it hasn’t been “to the extent that a lot of us had hoped,” Hurst said.

Customers’ spending online versus in-store has not only affected large chains, but small businesses as well.

According to Hurst, the retail sector employs one out of five jobs nationally, and small businesses make up 40% of the retail sector.

“The consumer represents 70% of the economy,” Hurst said. “Consumer spending is that important.”

Customers expressed grief over the T.J. Maxx store closure.

“[T.J. Maxx is] definitely where I come to get all my basic, little, quick things because it’s just really easily accessible,” said Julia Heller, a frequent customer at T.J. Maxx. “I’m definitely a little sad that it’s closing.”

In order for retail stores to stay open, Hurst said consumer priorities may need to shift.

“If you want your main streets, [if] you want your small businesses to survive and thrive, you’ve got to support them,” Hurst said.