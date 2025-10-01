The highly anticipated ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ hits hard for longtime fans — and brings in some new ones

The first installment in the climactic Infinity Castle movie trilogy, “Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle,” doesn’t just raise the stakes for all other animated movies that will come out in the near future — it hurls them skywards. Anchored by stunning animation, brutal fight scenes and emotional backstories, the film is a breathtaking spectacle that rewards longtime fans and leaves a lasting impression on newcomers.

Picking up immediately after the events of season four, the Demon Slayer Corps find themselves dropped into an infinity castle that is Muzan’s fortress, where the demon slayers battle for survival. Tanjiro, Giyu and all of the Hashira are scattered across the titular shifting rooms and are forced to face Upper Rank demons.

Over the course of its 155-minute runtime, the film alternates between high-octane, budget-draining combat scenes and tear-jerking intimate flashbacks. Having read all of the Demon Slayer manga, I knew what I was walking into, but still fell just as hard when Akaza appeared on the screen.

The Ufotable animation studio never disappoints. It just continues to push its visuals further.

The fight scenes are visceral, fluid and inventive. You just cannot take your eyes off each arrow, sword slash and supernatural display. Every single frame is crafted with precision. From sweeping camera motions that traverse entire castle wings to the sword motions during face-offs between characters, the visual storytelling seriously elevates the execution of the film as a whole.

On top of the stunning visuals, the score helps to tell the story of the film beautifully. I started to jump up and down in my seat when the Infinity Castle theme started playing in the background. The classical Japanese instrumentation creates a symphony of emotional resonance that pushes the audience into the world of the film.

But I’m not just here to fangirl over this masterpiece of a movie. There were moments in the movie where, as a long-time fan, I was left disappointed — and I know I’m not the only one who was.

One of the more consistent critiques I’ve seen among fans is that the film falls into a predictable cycle of fight, flashback, fight, flashback. Over time, the flashbacks, as relevant as they may be, begin to delay the story’s momentum.

In the manga, the backstories feel like a good “movement point,” where the story jumps and starts each chapter. In the movie, the backstories fail to do the same. I felt that I became more invested in the backstories than the actual fight scene and at some point into the movie, I started rooting for Akaza to win — even though I already knew why he wouldn’t.

But here’s my main critique for this movie: The second part of the Infinity Castle arc is predicted to come out in two years. That’s way too long a wait. Let’s hold a moment of silence for the animation team’s nonexistent free time over the next two years.

All in all, “Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle” was the highlight of my ever-anime-loving year. Even with some storytelling flaws, the film manages to innovate and entertain.

For fans, this was a thrilling kickoff to the endgame. For general viewers, it’s an insanely impressive introduction to the height of anime cinema.