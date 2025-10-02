The Independent Student Newspaper at Boston University

The Kenmore station entrance on Commonwealth Avenue near Boston University. Two men were reportedly assaulted in Kenmore Square by individuals saying antisemitic slurs on Sunday. DFP FILE
2 alleged antisemitic assaults reported in Kenmore Square
October 2, 2025
The John F. Kennedy Federal Building located in Boston. The federal government shutdown will likely not affect Boston University students unless they need to interact with a federal agency.
What to know about the federal government shutdown’s impact on BU
October 2, 2025
The current main building for The Frederick S. Pardee School of Global Studies located on Bay State Road. Construction for a new Pardee building was delayed indefinitely from its original start date of May 2026.
New Pardee building construction halted
October 2, 2025
Boston University’s School of Public Health located at 715 Albany St. On Monday, Professor Alan Sager of SPH testified before the Massachusetts Joint Committee on Public Health on bills essential to preserving health care in Massachusetts.
BU professor testifies alongside Massachusetts Nurses Association in favor of proposed healthcare legislation
October 2, 2025
Boston University professors featured on Turning Point USA’s “Professor Watchlist” webpage. This page is available for most universities and features professors TPUSA deems biased and radical.
‘A badge of honor’: Boston-area professors remain on Turning Point USA watchlist as free speech debate grows
October 1, 2025
Starbucks at 874 Commonwealth Ave. is closing its doors along with the Starbucks in Kenmore Square. This week, Starbucks announced 20 closures in Boston and 450 across the U.S.
Kenmore Square, West Campus Starbucks locations set to close permanently
October 1, 2025
White House government shutdown clock. The government shutdown Tuesday, and the Trump administration’s webpage features the phrase “Americans Don’t Agree with Democrats’ Actions.
Massachusetts organizations, state agencies react to government shutdown
October 1, 2025
Boston City Hall Plaza. In Wednesday’s meeting, the Boston City Council discussed the Boston Public Schools exam admission policy following a Monday hearing on the matter.
City Council addresses BPS policy, city composting, student housing data
October 1, 2025
Howard Thurman Center for Common Ground. The center honored Thurman on Sept. 24, highlighting his legacy as an author, philosopher, educator and dean of Boston University’s Marsh Chapel from 1953 to 1965.
HTC hosts ‘Thurman Series’ honoring the legacies of Howard, Sue Bailey Thurman
October 1, 2025
The logo for Los Mariachi Terriers, Boston University’s first official Mariachi ensemble. Founder Josue Ibañez-Bautista, a junior at BU, started the club to increase Hispanic music representation at the university. COURTESY OF LOS MARIACHI TERRIERS
Los Mariachi Terriers aim to preserve Mexican heritage through musical tradition
September 29, 2025
Things to do this week in Boston: Sept. 29 – Oct. 5
September 28, 2025
Members of the organization BAMN, which stands for “by any means necessary,” speak to rallygoers in Columbus Circle.
XR Boston travels to NYC for ‘Make Billionaires Pay’ protest, where more than climate was at stake
September 24, 2025
Jake Sullivan and host Meghna Chakrabarti. The former National Security Advisor spoke about current affairs with other world powers; the conversation was interrupted by protesters in the audience who criticized Sullivan’s actions while in office.
Pro-Palestinian protestors interupt ‘A Conversation with Jake Sullivan,’ former U.S. national security adviser
September 22, 2025
Matt Quinn, lead singer of Mt. Joy. The band performed at TD Garden Sept. 20, with Quinn strumming his acoustic guitar while lights beamed overhead.
Mt. Joy: The birthchild of Hozier and The Lumineers graces TD Garden
October 3, 2025
Moderator Charles Waldheim, Boston University alum Sara Zewde and landscape architects Julia Czerniak and Laurie Olin on a panel at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston.
Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum integrates local communities through landscape design
October 1, 2025
The logo for Los Mariachi Terriers, Boston University’s first official Mariachi ensemble. Founder Josue Ibañez-Bautista, a junior at BU, started the club to increase Hispanic music representation at the university. COURTESY OF LOS MARIACHI TERRIERS
Los Mariachi Terriers aim to preserve Mexican heritage through musical tradition
September 29, 2025
The playbill for “White Raven Black Dove,” detailing important aspects to the production such as CGI artwork and scenic design. The opera, a science fiction fantasy, explores a world after the “sixth mass extinction,” where life is practically non-existent.
REVIEW: Futuristic opera ‘White Raven, Black Dove’ soars with vision but falters in pacing
September 29, 2025
A photographer directs the team members of “Hidden: The Kati Preston Story,” and Kati Preston in the red top.
Nonfiction takes the reel at the 2025 Boston Film Festival
September 24, 2025
Harvard University’s campus in Cambridge. The Trump administration has recently stated it would make Harvard open trade and vocational schools in different sectors. After Harvard refused to comply with the demands in June, the administration threatened to revoke Harvard’s funding. Photo Courtesy of Chris Rycroft
What is the value of higher education? Trump calls it ‘economically unproductive’ — the BU community calls it ‘a public good.’
October 1, 2025
Federal Trade Commission press release. The FTC sued Live National and Ticketmaster Sept. 18 alleging the company engaged in illegal resale practices.
FTC sues Ticketmaster for alleged ‘bait-and-switch’ pricing, BU student concertgoers recall encounters with hidden fees
September 30, 2025
College of Arts and Sciences graduates and current BU Medical students Talya Cohen and Tanusha Tholla of the non-profit HealthPair. The BU-associated nonprofit is launching a hub class this fall to provide students with health literacy skills. Photo courtesy of Austin Boyer.
From campus to clinic: HealthPair prepares youth for health care independence
September 28, 2025
Press release from Skydance Media and Paramount Global after new acting CEO David Ellison joined in August. On Sept. 11, the Skydance Paramount media conglomerate announced a bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery.
Consolidation of Paramount Skydance, Warner Bros. Discovery could reshape future of media industry — BU students, faculty weigh in
September 23, 2025
The Kyiv-based MacPaw AI Platform. At the top of the server, the site’s team shows its support for Ukraine in the current war with Russia, as MacPaw’s leadership remains focused on Ukraine’s future.
Software company MacPaw embraces its Ukrainian ‘soul’ from Boston to Kyiv
September 22, 2025
A chalkboard at the Boston University Sustainability Festival where attendees can list the reasons they love the environment. The health of the ozone layer, one of the biggest indicators of global climate change, has steadily been improving, but many BU-based environmentalists have been advocating to continue the fight.
The ozone layer is recovering. Boston environmental educators, activists say the fight against climate change isn’t over.
October 2, 2025
Boston University’s Wheelock College of Education and Human Development. In early September, Edson Filho, BU associate professor of sport and performance psychology, published a study on how he helped an international-level darts thrower tap into his “flow” state.
‘Searching for flow’: BU professor develops interventions to help athletes get in the zone
October 1, 2025
“From Policy Design to Action” panel speakers from left to right: Gustavo Ferreira, Samantha Gross, Lebogang Mulaisi, Lukas Sokol and Benjamin Sovacool via Zoom.
Policy experts discuss strengths, challenges of global climate policy at Climate Policy Lab Symposium panel
September 23, 2025
Department of Health and Human Services’ press office announcement regarding the firings of 17 members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., secretary of HHS, also fired the CDC director in August.
BU experts warn RFK Jr.’s CDC firings threaten public health, point to local scientists for guidance
September 19, 2025
Elise Morgan, head of the Boston University College of Engineering. Morgan was recently named the permanent head of the college after serving 22 years on the BU faculty.
Elise Morgan named permanent dean of ENG, emphasizes role of community in making an impact
September 16, 2025
Two second-half goals keep men’s soccer afloat against Harvard, end winless streak
October 1, 2025
Pound-for-Pound: Dominick Reyes’s resurgence meets a cruel end
September 30, 2025
Full Court Press: Fever look to beat the odds against the Aces in Game Five
September 29, 2025
Women’s soccer ties with Loyola Maryland in another scoreless draw at home
September 29, 2025
Field hockey gets first Patriot League win of the season against turnpike rivals Holy Cross
September 29, 2025
Freshman guard Azmar Abdullah (7) bypasses a Wagner College player in a game on Nov. 19. The Terriers lost to Sacred Heart University, 73-65, in a game on Sunday. JOHN DOWNES/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Men’s basketball comeback falls short against Pioneers, 73-65
December 3, 2024
Freshman David Gonzalez chases after the ball at a game against Falcons FC Wednesday. The Boston University men’s club soccer team is preparing for the fifth semi-annual club soccer Boston Beanpot, hoping to build on their recent success. JOSIE KALBFLEISCH/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Men’s club soccer gears up for fifth semi-annual Beanpot Tournament as defending champions
March 21, 2025
A Boston University Ultimate frisbee player tosses the frisbee. BU hosts 36 different club sports. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRYAN ZHANG
Club sports create community at BU
June 7, 2023
The Boston University figure skating team. The team has been Intercollegiate National Champions five times and is competing once again next spring. COURTESY OF BOSTON UNIVERSITY FIGURE SKATING CLUB
Figure skating looks to win sixth Intercollegiate National Championship, placed first in season opening competition
November 29, 2022
DREAM football
BU Flag Football club grows community with DREAM collaboration
October 26, 2022
Nickerson field track
Club sports teams embrace return to normalcy
September 21, 2021
Vera Sjöberg racing at the NCAA Cross Country Championships on Nov. 23. The culture around American sports is characterized by the desire to shine bright on someone’s TV screen, but, for international cross country runners Sjöberg and Ola Szulska, the journey started with adjustment. COURTESY OF CIAN MCCORMACK
‘Part of a team’: BU cross country stars from Sweden, Poland reflect on American sports culture
December 6, 2024
Field hockey gets first Patriot League win of the season against turnpike rivals Holy Cross
September 29, 2025
Junior midfielder Maddie Hudson (1) carries the ball down the field during a field hockey game on Oct. 19. The Boston University field hockey team lost its final regular season game against Cornell University on Sunday. HOLLY GUSTAVSEN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Field hockey falls to Cornell 2-1, looks to PL Semifinal after regular season finale
November 4, 2024
Junior midfielder Maddie Hudson (1) carries the ball down the field during the field hockey game on Saturday. The Boston University field hockey team beat Colgate University at home on Friday. HOLLY GUSTAVSEN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Field hockey defeats Colgate 3-1, clinches spot in Patriot League Tournament
October 20, 2024
Boston University senior midfielder Payton Anderson (2) plays against American University on October 28, 2023 in her junior season. The Terriers fell 4-2 to Northeastern on Sunday. MAGDALENA LAZOWSKI/DFP FILE
Field hockey falls to crosstown rival Northeastern in 4-2 loss
October 16, 2024
Now Boston University senior midfielder Payton Anderson (2) plays against American University on October 28, 2023 during her junior season. The Boston University field hockey team lost to Harvard University on Sunday. MAGDALENA LAZOWSKI/DFP FILE
Field hockey’s two-game win streak snapped by 2-1 loss to Harvard
October 7, 2024
Senior attack Zach Travaglini (12), who tied the game 8-8 in the second half against the Lafayette College Leopards. The Boston University Terriers beat the Leopards 12-10 in The Patriot League men’s lacrosse semifinals May 2. JOHN DOWNES/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Terriers defeat Lafayette Leopards 12-10 in thrilling conference semifinal
May 6, 2025
Then-junior midfielder Avery Jones (22) runs with the ball during a game against Colgate University Apr. 17, 2024. In a snowy gameday in upstate New York, the Boston University women’s lacrosse team lost their fourth consecutive game to the Colgate Raiders, 14-10. COURTESY OF MATT WOOLVERTON/BU ATHLETICS
Women’s Lacrosse falls on the road to Colgate, extending losing streak to four games
April 16, 2025
The Boston University women’s lacrosse team celebrates a goal during the game against Bucknell University March 15. The Terriers fell to Loyola Maryland 20-14 on Senior Day Saturday. COURTESY OF ERIN BUSH/BU ATHLETICS
Women’s lacrosse celebrates seniors, loses third consecutive game
April 13, 2025
Emma Clement | Graphics Editor
Crosse-Eyed: Boston dominates professional lacrosse with some hometown help
March 31, 2025
Senior attack Zach Travaglini (12) cradles the ball against Harvard University March 25. Boston University’s men lacrosse team won in a 16-4 victory against Holy Cross Saturday evening at Nickerson Field. JOHN DOWNES/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Men’s lacrosse holds Holy Cross scoreless for more than three quarters in 16-4 win
March 31, 2025
Two second-half goals keep men’s soccer afloat against Harvard, end winless streak
October 1, 2025
Women’s soccer ties with Loyola Maryland in another scoreless draw at home
September 29, 2025
Men’s soccer team upsets fellow 2024 co-regular season champion, Bucknell
September 29, 2025
Victory against Boston College eludes men’s soccer team in last three minutes
September 25, 2025
The No. 2 Boston University softball team (39-19, 14-4 Patriot League) celebrates its victory against the No. 1 Army West Point Black Knights (35-22, 16-2 PL) May 11. This was the Terriers’ third consecutive and eighth overall Patriot League tournament championship, a meaningful title after a tricky 2025 season.
‘In the end, it was a lot sweeter’: BU Softball ends year in Patriot League threepeat
June 6, 2025
Softball Head Coach Ashley Waters. This season marks Waters’ tenth season at the helm of the program, a decade in which the Terriers have experienced an unforgettable streak of success. STEVEN MONTANI B./DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Softball head coach Ashley Waters celebrates 10 years at BU, reflects on decade of titles, awards, positive influence
April 4, 2025
Graduate student catcher Audrey Sellers (13) catches the softball in a game against Yale University on March 19. In 2024, the Terriers won 53 games while going undefeated in conference play before going on to capture a seventh Patriot League title in program history and a stint in the NCAA Tournament, aiming to repeat these successes this season. ZOE KU/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Softball looks ahead to third consecutive conference title, this time with a roster of newcomers
February 3, 2025
Graduate pitcher Lizzy Avery (27) shakes hands with senior Raegan Kelly (19) during a game against Yale University in March. The Terriers shut out Bucknell University 7-0 on Saturday. ZOE KU/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Softball sweeps Bucknell in defensive clinic, extends win streak to 13
April 22, 2024
Boston University sophomore infielder Brooke Deppiesse (4) swings the bat in a game against University of Massachusetts Amherst on Wednesday. The Terrier shut out the Minutewomen 2-0. JOY KIM/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Softball extends their winning streak to five over UMass in 2-0 pitcher’s duel
April 11, 2024
Alli Lofquist. Lofquist holds Boston University’s indoor and outdoor pole vault records. COURTESY OF BU ATHLETICS
Raising the bar: Alli Lofquist breaks two pole vaulting records, looks forward to Outdoor Championships
May 2, 2025
Graduate student Foster Malleck (left) and junior Vera Sjöberg (right) pose with their NCAA trophies. Malleck and Sjöberg will compete at the Wold Indoor Athletic Championships in Nanjing, China March 21. COURTESY OF EAMONN RYAN/BU ATHLETICS
Running around the world: Sjöberg and Malleck to compete at World Indoor Athletic Championships
March 21, 2025
The Boston University women’s track team. The women’s track team won the Patriot League Indoor Track &amp; Field Championships while the men’s team earned third place at the Naval Academy in Maryland. COURTESY OF EAMONN RYAN/BU ATHLETICS
Men’s track and field finishes top three, women’s takes title in Patriot League Indoor Championships for first time in nine years
March 3, 2025
Grant Cartwright promoted to BU track and field, cross country director
July 2, 2024
Track and Field
BU hosts DMR races, University of Washington sets new collegiate record
February 6, 2023
Violent security theater: BU Law’s dangerous decision to bring police into our tower | The Dissenting Opinion
Listen to the music | On the Record
Blackstone thinks you’re stupid | Con-Current Events
Blackstone thinks you’re stupid | Con-Current Events
September 22, 2025
Real or cake, but now it’s … news? | Terms and Conditions
Real or cake, but now it’s … news? | Terms and Conditions
September 19, 2025
What can the rising price of higher education actually buy? | Editorial
BU admin’s silencing of student protest isn’t rare — it’s routine | Editorial
The opinion section isn’t fluff — it’s a frontline for student speech | Editorial
What’s left if we can’t ask 'what if'? | Editorial
Grace Lodewick | Graphic Artist
BUPD has changed its image since 2005 — is that enough? | Editorial
April 4, 2025
Haley Alvarez-Lauto | Graphic Artist
OP-ED: You should skip class
OP-ED: Family first, or America last
Annika Morris | Senior Graphic Artist
OP-ED: BU hockey’s reputation alone isn’t enough to sustain a community
April 22, 2024
Annika Morris | Senior Graphic Artist
OP-ED: BU needs to give students their Google Drive storage back
April 10, 2024
Lila Baltaxe | Senior Graphic Artist
OP-ED: Polite queerness isn’t enough
February 15, 2024
Is ‘Didion and Babitz’ quality commentary — or a contrived catfight? | Better Late Than Never
The highly anticipated ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ hits hard for longtime fans — and brings in some new ones
I miss being miserable
The shame of being an immigrant
Melissa Park | Graphic Artist
Impressing the parents: A neighborhood guide to the best restaurants in Boston
October 17, 2024
Annika Morris | Senior Graphic Artist
Hot sauce: The secret ingredient to a familial bond
April 14, 2024
Annika Morris | Senior Graphic Artist
Your topical guide to East Boston’s food scene
April 2, 2024
Annika Morris | Senior Graphic Artist
Turning the tables on American table-turning food culture
March 27, 2024
Lila Baltaxe | Senior Graphic Artist
Your gluten-free guide for a no wheat Boston sweet
February 15, 2024
Terrier Hockey Talk: May 12, 2023
Video: MLK Antiwar Sermon Public Reading 5-2-23
May 8, 2023
Chloe Patel | Senior Graphic Artist
It’s a Lifestyle: Debunking stress relief products
May 1, 2023
Members of the organization BAMN, which stands for “by any means necessary,” speak to rallygoers in Columbus Circle.
GALLERY: XR Boston shows out at NYC ‘Make Billionaires Pay’ protest
September 23, 2025
A female dancer of BOMBAntillana dances Bomba, one of the oldest living musical traditions of Puerto Rico.
GALLERY: Boston Common comes alive with Embrace Massó ¡Con Salsa! International Music Festival
September 19, 2025
A protester holds a sign that reads “Respect Existence Or Expect Resistance" while they look at a “Free Palestine” banner.
GALLERY: QSFP, police stand off at GSU protest
September 16, 2025
Representatives from the Boston University Dog Pound, which represents BU’s student section at hockey games, wave a BU flag while promoting to students.
GALLERY: Students show out in the sun for Splash 2025
September 10, 2025
Vendors selling Red Sox merch at Kenmore Square, across the street from BU’s Marciano Commons.
GALLERY: There’s no culture like Sox culture
June 6, 2025
A string of pride flags in the LGBTQIA+ Resource Center in the Howard Thurman Center for Common Ground. Boston University faculty have been asked to remove public-facing pride flags in recent weeks.
BU faculty resist University directives to remove public-facing pride flags
September 19, 2025
A collection of investigative articles on the front pages of The Daily Free Press print editions. Stories like these, researched, written and published by the FreeP, have impacted the Boston University community and shed light on important issues for students, faculty and administration.
Pursuing the truth: A look back at the essential work of The Daily Free Press investigative team
June 6, 2025
Raul Fernandez. Fernandez is a senior lecturer at the Wheelock College of Education and Development and one of many faculty members affected by changes to diversity, equity and inclusion in light of the Trump administration's new policies.
‘The silence is deafening’: Boston University community reacts to DEI changes, national pressure
May 2, 2025
Graphics by Emma Clement | Graphics Editor
BU is suffering from ‘unsustainable’ budget practices, University officials say
May 2, 2025
Boston University student and Warren Towers resident Hiya Verma. Warren Tower residents are frustrated with the lack of communication and disruptions caused by ongoing renovations. SARAH CRUZ/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
‘Constant disruption’: Warren Towers residents face unexpected challenges amid renovations
March 21, 2025
BU professor testifies alongside Massachusetts Nurses Association in favor of proposed healthcare legislation

By Grace WhinneryOctober 2, 2025

Healthcare workers and advocates, including a Boston University public health professor, testified before the Massachusetts Joint Committee on Public Health in a Monday hearing at the Massachusetts State House. 

Boston University’s School of Public Health located at 715 Albany St. On Monday, Professor Alan Sager of SPH testified before the Massachusetts Joint Committee on Public Health on bills essential to preserving health care in Massachusetts. (AANYA BHATIA )

The hearing discussed two proposed bills: Bill H.2469 and Bill H.2534, which aim to preserve access to essential health care in response to more than 40 closures of hospitals and hospital services since 2009. 

Alan Sager, professor of health law, policy and management at BU School of Public Health, was among those who testified. Sager used his expertise and years of research on health care reform to emphasize the importance of the proposed bills.

“Health care is governed by anarchy. Nobody’s accountable for anything,” Sager said in an interview with The Daily Free Press. 

In his testimony at the hearing, Sager said these “bills begin the job of boosting accountability.”

Members of the Massachusetts Nurses Association also testified at the hearing.

Despite the Department of Public Health finding that services at more than 40 Massachusetts hospitals were “essential to preserving access and health status in the community,” those facilities still closed, according to the MNA

Katie Murphy, president of the MNA and an ICU nurse, testified the closure of health care services throughout the state is a “crisis.” 

“Decisions about these closures are made in boardrooms against the best interests of patients and their communities who suffer without local, clinically appropriate care,” she said. 

Bill H.2469 would require hospitals preparing to discontinue services to show proof that they sought and received community feedback at least a year before filing an intent to close with the state. 

The bill would also require hospitals to allow for commentary and objections by affected municipalities, prevent hospitals that close essential health services from opening new health services for three years and block the closure of any hospital facilities during a state of emergency.

“It will slow down efforts to close hospitals and expose them to greater public scrutiny,” Sager said. “It will also permit and invite greater participation from citizens who are affected by [the] closing.”

The second bill, H.2534, would create a process for state receivership of hospitals that discontinue healthcare services despite those services being deemed essential. State receivership is a legal process that places a financially distressed but essential health care facility under the control of a neutral third party. 

Murphy said the closures are driven by “profits over patients.” 

“We see the essential services for the community being closed and higher reimbursement services put in place,” she said.

Health spending in the U.S. increased by 7.5% in 2023 to $4.9 trillion, and continues to rise every year, according to the American Medical Association

Sager said the rising costs is especially a problem in Massachusetts, given the state’s health care is “just about the most expensive in the world,” he said in the interview. 

“That sponges up money that isn’t available for the environment, education, job training, rebuilding, manufacturing, defense, housing, nutrition and all the other things people care about,” Sager added. 

Murphy said the section of the bill preventing hospitals from opening a new health service for three years after closing could discourage financially motivated shutdowns. 

“We just are hoping that this puts some teeth into [the law], so that hospitals will reconsider and say,  ‘Three years down the road, maybe we’ll keep this open,’” she said.

Joe-Ann Fergus, director of MNA’s Division of Member Services, emphasized the harmful community impact caused by closures of two full-service hospitals in Ayer and Dorchester, as a result of Steward Healthcare’s bankruptcy filing last year. 

“In that time, [Steward Healthcare] oversaw the closure of numerous maternity, pediatric and behavioral health units … leaving already vulnerable communities without access to essential health services,” Fergus said.

Murphy said these closures have a serious impact on access to health services in the communities the hospitals served. For example, when local hospitals close, patients must travel farther for care, and those needing inpatient treatment are taken by ambulance on trips that can last two hours — leaving ambulances and EMTs unavailable in their own communities, Murphy explained.  

In his testimony, Sager said more steps to be taken to address the inefficiency of health care spending and to prepare for the “political storm bearing down on healthcare,” as a result of this inefficiency.

“Our state needs to prepare,” he said. “When the plane’s motor stops, it’s too late to start sewing parachutes.”



