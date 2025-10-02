2 alleged antisemitic assaults reported in Kenmore Square

Two men claimed to have been assaulted by four men chanting antisemitic slurs near Kenmore Square Sunday night, according to a police report.

The men, who are cousins, said the group of males approached them between 514 Commonwealth Ave. and 500 Commonwealth Ave., chanting “Dirty Jew,” “Go back to Israel,” “Free Palestine” and “Snoz Boy,” the report stated.

The group then allegedly physically assaulted one of the men, punching and kicking his head and body, according to the report. The victim sustained minor bruising to the right arm, a severe laceration on his right cheek and a bloody nose.

According to the report, the victim told police he is not Jewish, and the assault was unprovoked. After leaving the scene, the assailants allegedly fled into the Kenmore Station.

Several officers responded to the scene just before midnight on Sunday, according to the report.

The report details one count of aggravated assault and one count of simple assault. Neither are logged as suspected hate crimes.

The suspects and victims were not identified in the report.

One of the victims picked up a black wallet — which contained a New Hampshire drivers license — dropped by one of the suspects during the altercation, according to the report.

That same night another man was beaten and robbed by four men shouting antisemitic slurs near Kenmore Station after a Red Sox game, according to CBS. The victim, a Red Sox superfan known for wearing a Jesus costume, said he is not Jewish and was riding his bike when the group attacked.

The suspects entered Kenmore Station after the assault, according to CBS.

The victim handed over a wallet, carrying an identification card, left on the scene by one of the suspects to police, CBS reported.