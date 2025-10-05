Nail salon conversations — icks, Lamborghinis and more

By fate or by chance, my schedule aligned with my friends’ schedules last weekend, and we got our nails done together.

However, our nailbeds weren’t the only thing that we took care of during that time. It quickly escalated into a range of random yet inquisitive conversations.

Icks

The first topic of conversation was our “icks.” Admittedly, I have a lot of those — as my friends can attest, and rightfully so. Keep your standards in place, ladies.

When I was walking to the nail salon down Harvard Avenue, my eye wandered to a rather attractive male specimen, but all hope was lost when I saw him shove his laundry bag into a grey Lamborghini.

Now, you might go and say “what?” But it is true.

We both agreed that nobody likes a show-off, and flashy displays of wealth just prove the exact opposite: insecurity.

As my friend put it, what happened to a nice Honda Civic or an environmentally friendly Prius?

I don’t know, and couldn’t care less honestly. If it were up to me, I’d be driving a red vintage Fiat with no quarrels regarding parking space. And before anyone mentions minivans, keep that as a backup plan for your late 40s.

Of course, anybody is welcome to disagree.

Moving on — what else did we talk about?

V necks: a lost cause — or is there hope?

If you look good in a v-neck, then congratulations, you’ve won the beauty lottery. However, I’d argue it is one of the most unflattering articles of clothing.

Unlike a scoop or square-necked top, which embellishes the collarbones, a v-neck feels oddly placed — not to mention weirdly exposing.

My friend told me how her relative showed up with a plunging v-neck to a holiday party once in anticipation of showing off his luscious chest hair. Does that prove my point or what?

During the summer, I frequently visited Brandy Melville, and one time I brought in — you guessed it — a v-neck to the dressing room.

Safe to say, I’ve never questioned my reflection more in my life.

Looking like an ad: a blessing or a curse?

Since we are on the fashion subject, let’s continue.

I love admiring a good outfit, but I feel as though lately people dress just for the sake of owning the latest “hot item” instead of actually cultivating taste.

This kind of connects back to the Lamborghini discussion: Do you own something just for the sake of owning it, or does it speak to you? I’m going to assume the former versus the latter.

If you take one step down Comm. Ave., you’ll consecutively see at least four Trader Joe’s tote bags, the same pair of yellow or silver Mexico 66’s and some form of an iced latte — likely green or brown, but I’m sure they’re inventing new colors based on people’s moods now.

We should express ourselves by all means. I hypocritically own the very pair of yellow Mexico 66’s, proving my point. You see them on someone, you like it and you’re hooked.

But I feel like we’re inching towards becoming less intentional and more hoarder-like when it comes to microtrends — not to mention lazy.

Recently, I sold half of my closet and have been paying attention to pieces that make me feel authentic to myself.

When I do buy, I do it with intention instead of just snatching it from the rack or the online catalog.

It’s good to keep up with recent trends and explore what you like, but be careful not to end up like a Pinterest micro-trend board threw up on you.

“Twilight” fall: Team Edward or Jacob?

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” is over, so give me undead Conrad.

I know somebody is rolling their eyes right now, but this is still a heavy topic. If you don’t believe me, go down to the Pavement on Comm. Ave.: They cracked the tip system by making Team Edward or Jacob jars.

Ever since I was too young to watch the movies, I have been an Edward fan. But I recently made the switch to team Jacob.

I don’t know if it’s Jacob’s six pack or the lack of body heat Edward exudes, but I’d rather cozy up to Jacob in front of a fireplace than caress a vampire’s stone-cold body.

Again, debatable.

What is not debatable, though, is that my friend hasn’t seen “Twilight,” and she is waiting for a reboot. I’m sorry, but I don’t think that is ever going to happen. Do you?

I’ll have a watch party with her, though, do not worry.

But if you haven’t already, let this be a reminder to take time for yourself and watch “Twilight,” for it is the perfect way to welcome autumn into your life.

I, for example, have already become subjected to the Kristen Stewart craze and got my nails done in black. #Twilightgirlautumnforever.

Concluding thoughts

While there were many more subjects covered during our nail salon parade, there is a word count to stick to.

Overall, there is something magical about having a girls’ day — chatting about random things and getting your nails done together. So next time you schedule a nail appointment, let them know you’re bringing a friend, too.

Talk, laugh, be performative and grab a matcha just like a Trader Joe’s tote-carrying, Lamborghini-driving man.

Look like a poster ad, laugh at poster ads, but most importantly, have fun and just do whatever you want.

Nothing is ever that serious, so don’t make it out to be.

Till we meet again,

N.