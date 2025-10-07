BU Students for Israel, Hillel, Center for Jewish Studies host vigil, commemorative display to honor lives lost on Oct. 7

Boston University Students for Israel, BU Hillel and BU’s Elie Wiesel Center for Jewish Studies held a vigil Monday and an all-day display today to commemorate two years since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel and honor the victims and current hostages in Gaza.

Monday’s vigil, held at Marsh Plaza, included photos of the victims and speeches from members of BUSI and BU Hillel. Speakers recited prayers and sang the Israeli National anthem at the vigil.

“Tonight, we honor the memory of those we lost, the lives forever changed and the incredible strength of people who refuse to give into fear,” one of the vigil’s speakers said.

Rabbi Jevin Eagle, CEO of BU Hillel, recited the Kaddish prayer.

“When we say the Kaddish, we are simultaneously lifting up the deceased, healing those who remain, proclaiming oneness with God and we’re also declaring Am Yisrael, the Jewish people live,” he said.

BUSI’s presented the commemorative display today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Marsh Plaza to remember those who died and raise awareness for the 48 hostages currently held in Gaza.

The setup featured a white banner in the middle of the plaza surrounded by the names and photos of victims.

Guy Starr, co-president of BU Students for Israel, said small black chairs were piled in front of the banner to represent the lives taken on Oct. 7. Next to the banner were 48 white chairs with the pictures of the current hostages.

Starr said the demonstration is intended to “remind people who we lost and the people that are still not home.”

BU senior Jared Singer said he visited the commemoration to pay his respects to the victims, and hopes others are able to recognize the “major loss” no matter where they stand on the Israel-Hamas war.

“People are not recognizing the humanity on both sides,” Singer said. “I think it’s important on both sides to just come together and remember the loss, remember the people.”