‘Choose to Reuse’ continues toward sustainability efforts despite removing return bins

Boston University’s “Choose to Reuse” program, a reusable to-go container system, eliminated three return bin locations on campus.

The closures of Bay State Underground, Late Nite at West Campus and the Law School Cafe caused the program to remove return bins from Marciano Commons, West Campus and the Law School, wrote Lexi Raczka, director of sustainability for BU Dining Services, in an email to The Daily Free Press.

To account for the influx of return bin usage, additional bins were added to the George Sherman Union Food Hall and Saxby’s,which is located inside the Center for Computing and Data Sciences.

“It’s important to note that the return rate for containers has not been impacted by the change in return locations,” Raczka wrote.

The “Choose to Reuse” program, launched in early 2023 aims to reduce single-use packaging waste to bring BU closer to its Zero Waste Plan, according to the website.

Two years later, over 416,000 orders in reusable containers have been served to over 25,000 participants.

“Choose to Reuse” also recently added takeout orders through Grubhub at Fuller’s Pub. The team is now testing reusable cups for fountain beverages at the GSU and other retail locations, Raczka said.

Lisa Tornatore, director of sustainability at BU, wrote in an email to The Daily Free Press that the program has helped to “significantly reduce waste from single use takeout containers while also improving awareness of the benefits of reusables.”

The program prevented over 35,000 pounds of waste, increased dine-in participation by more than 20% and minimized greenhouse gas emissions and water usage.

“BU Dining Services is an important partner in advancing the University’s Zero Waste Plan and we are happy to see this program come to fruition,” Tornatore wrote.

Freshman Priya Savani said she uses the program frequently when eating at the GSU — except for at Panda Express, where Savani prefers disposable containers and noted the lack of upcharge.

“[At] a lot of the other places, if you want disposable containers, it is extra, so I think that incentivizes me to use ‘Choose to Reuse,’” she said. “But at Panda, there’s no incentive because it’s the same price as ‘Choose to Reuse.’”

Still, convenience remains key for students. Savani said she would opt for a disposable container if she were taking food to go, since the only drop off locations she frequents are in the GSU.

Jonathan Buonocore, assistant professor of environmental health in BU’s School of Public Health, believes programs like “Choose to Reuse” are essential in advancing University sustainability goals — namely waste reduction — but maintaining long-term engagement can be difficult.

“There’s always the challenge that most people are around for four years,” Buonocore said. “If it’s something that’s either student driven, or if it’s a big behavior change where all the alternatives are available, it’s hard to have that change be sustained without a permanent switch.”