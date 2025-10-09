The Quinobequin Student Front For Palestine and numerous other protesters gathered at The Embrace statue in the Boston Common on Tuesday night to condemn the actions of the Israeli government against Palestine. The group moved on to Tremont Street and was met by a large police presence, where several physical disputes broke out between officers and protesters. Demonstrators moved toward the intersection near Downtown Crossing before eventually dispersing around 7:15 p.m.
GALLERY: Key moments from the pro-Palestine rally in Downtown Boston
By JOSEPHINE KALBFLEISCH, Photo Co-Editor • October 9, 2025
