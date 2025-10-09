Things to do this week in Boston: Oct. 13-19

Receive free admission to the Museum of Fine Arts on Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Monday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m – 5 p.m., Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, 465 Huntington Ave.

Celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. Attend guided tours, interactive readings, art making and a land acknowledgement. Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis. Admission is free with a valid Massachusetts zip code.

Take pictures with the Official Pumpkins of Boston

Tuesday, Oct. 14, 12 p.m. – 12:30 p.m., Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St.

On Tuesday, the Boston Public Market will launch its 10th anniversary of showcasing the Official Pumpkins of Boston. Coming from fields of Irving, Massachusetts, the massive pumpkins will be forklifted into the market square where onlookers can take pictures and commemorate the annual Boston tradition. No tickets are required.

Jam out at the One Direction Party

Wednesday, Oct. 15, at 9 p.m. – Thursday, Oct. 16, at 12:30 a.m., Hennessy’s, 25 Union St.

Relive the 2010’s at Hennessy’s this Wednesday at their One Direction party, featuring karaoke, DJ sets, a photobooth and trivia. The event is held to commemorate Liam Payne one year after his passing and celebrate all of the music and magic he and the band helped to create. The event is for ages 21 and older, and tickets are $15.

Cheer on rowers at the Head of the Charles Regatta 2025

Thursday, Oct. 16 – Sunday, Oct. 19, Charles River Reservation, Boston/Cambridge

This weekend, come cheer on rowers at the annual Head of the Charles Regatta rowing competition. Since 1965, the regatta has been a staple tradition in Boston, attracting thousands of racers and spectators. Races will be held on all three days of the regatta, and if you can’t make it in person, a live broadcast will also be available on the HOCR website.