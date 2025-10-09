The team behind the team: Meet the stars off the ice who run Agganis Arena

The Independent Student Newspaper at Boston University

Mourners hold up purple candles to honor the individuals who lost their lives to domestic violence in Massachusetts over the last year. The vigil was organized by the city of Cambridge in collaboration with domestic abuse treatment center Transition House and included several resources for survivors and guest speakers.
Cambridge Domestic Violence Vigil honors victims, provides support to community
October 9, 2025
The Planned Parenthood Center at 1055 Commonwealth Ave. in Boston. The FDA is set to review the safety of mifepristone, a drug used for medical abortion following its approval of a generic form of the pill.
FDA approves new generic abortion pill, reopens an old fight
October 9, 2025
Students gather at Marsh Plaza to mourn the Palestinians who lost their lives in the Israel-Hamas War. The vigil was held on Wednesday and was hosted by several Boston University groups including the BU Palestine Student Association.
Vigil held in Marsh Plaza in honor of Palestine
October 9, 2025
The first floor of the Boston University College of Communications wall adorned with photos by alumni. COM recently introduced Branded Content, a 4+1 accelerated master's program for students interested in combining aspects from the majors advertising, public relations and film and television.
BU introduces new COM major for next fall: Branded Content
October 9, 2025
The Boston University School of Law building on BU central campus. The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston upheld the birthright citizenship, countering an executive order signed by President Donald Trump who called for the end of the constitutional right.
Boston federal appeals court rules against Trump executive order to end birthright citizenship
October 9, 2025
An article from BU’s School of Public Health about Professor Prasad Patil. Professor Patil was a guest on Jeopardy for two episodes and won over $35,000.
BU professor wins lifetime goal: first place in ‘Jeopardy!’
October 8, 2025
“Choose to Reuse” bin in the George Sherman Union at Boston University. The initiative was launched in early 2023, where students are given reusable to-go containers, which are placed in the bin after use.
‘Choose to Reuse’ continues toward sustainability efforts despite removing return bins
October 8, 2025
The corner of Ashford Street and Pratt Street in Allston. The two streets are home to many of Boston University’s fraternity houses.
Life on ‘Frat row’: Fraternities, residents attempt to make peace despite varying lifestyles
October 8, 2025
Boston City Hall Plaza. In Wednesday’s meeting, the Boston City Council passed resolutions recognizing October as Domestic Violence Month and Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
City Council proposes public grocery stores, recognizes Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Domestic Violence Awareness Month
October 8, 2025
An individual waves a Palestinian flag in front of The Embrace statue at the Boston Common. Pro-Palestine groups protested at the Commons on Oct. 7, which marked the two-year anniversary of the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war.
13 protesters detained at pro-Palestine demonstration in Boston Common
October 8, 2025
Things to do this week in Boston: Oct. 13-19
October 12, 2025
The Love and Deepspace app on the Apple App Store. The mobile game is hosting a campus tour at Boston University.
Mobile game ‘Love and Deepspace’ hosts a campus tour at BU, bringing together niche fan community
October 8, 2025
Fizz is an anonymous app, with posts capped at 200 characters.
BU students turn to anonymous apps ‘Fizz,’ ‘Yik Yak’ in wake of political tensions
October 8, 2025
Emmett Whitaker, a sophomore at Boston University and the main creator of his own fanmade series — “Survivor: Palisades” — took inspiration from the CBS reality television show. While the show began as a creative project, the clips now serve as a way to look back on places lost due to the fires in Los Angeles back in winter.
BU student’s fan-made ‘Survivor’ series provides closure to Palisades community after homes are lost to wildfires
October 6, 2025
Things to do this week in Boston: Oct. 6-12
October 5, 2025
Matt Quinn, lead singer of Mt. Joy. The band performed at TD Garden Sept. 20, with Quinn strumming his acoustic guitar while lights beamed overhead.
REVIEW: Mt. Joy: The birthchild of Hozier and The Lumineers graces TD Garden
October 3, 2025
Moderator Charles Waldheim, Boston University alum Sara Zewde and landscape architects Julia Czerniak and Laurie Olin on a panel at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston.
Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum integrates local communities through landscape design
October 1, 2025
The logo for Los Mariachi Terriers, Boston University’s first official Mariachi ensemble. Founder Josue Ibañez-Bautista, a junior at BU, started the club to increase Hispanic music representation at the university. COURTESY OF LOS MARIACHI TERRIERS
Los Mariachi Terriers aim to preserve Mexican heritage through musical tradition
September 29, 2025
The playbill for “White Raven Black Dove,” detailing important aspects to the production such as CGI artwork and scenic design. The opera, a science fiction fantasy, explores a world after the “sixth mass extinction,” where life is practically non-existent.
REVIEW: Futuristic opera ‘White Raven, Black Dove’ soars with vision but falters in pacing
September 29, 2025
Sophomore Arlex Villatoro, Agganis Arena employee, at the Boston University’s men's hockey game on Oct. 10. Agganis Arena is home to the Boston Terriers, but also functions as a concert venue.
The team behind the team: Meet the stars off the ice who run Agganis Arena
October 13, 2025
Boch Wang Theater on Tremont Street. Boston’s independent movie theaters are still drawing patrons to their films despite national decline.
Boston’s independent movie theaters thrive despite national box office decline
October 8, 2025
Lily Smokler, Madeline Michalowski, and Mia Anderson, founders of a student-run content studio. The team, comprising of Boston University students, creates content for small businesses for free to gain experience and add to their professional portfolios.
Content studio run by BU students elevates online presence of small, local businesses
October 8, 2025
The MissedConnections Instagram page. Three Boston University students created the app to foster greater connection across Boston University’s large student body.
Who did you walk past on campus today? This BU student-made app has the answer.
October 8, 2025
Harvard University’s campus in Cambridge. The Trump administration has recently stated it would make Harvard open trade and vocational schools in different sectors. After Harvard refused to comply with the demands in June, the administration threatened to revoke Harvard’s funding.
What is the value of higher education? Trump calls it ‘economically unproductive’ — the BU community calls it ‘a public good.’
October 1, 2025
World Mental Health Day fair at Boston University’s George Sherman Union on Thursday afternoon. The fair offered free two-minute mental health screenings.
SHS celebrates World Mental Health Day with fair encouraging students to connect with campus resources
October 13, 2025
A chalkboard at the Boston University Sustainability Festival where attendees can list the reasons they love the environment. The health of the ozone layer, one of the biggest indicators of global climate change, has steadily been improving, but many BU-based environmentalists have been advocating to continue the fight.
The ozone layer is recovering. Boston environmental educators, activists say the fight against climate change isn’t over.
October 2, 2025
Boston University’s Wheelock College of Education and Human Development. In early September, Edson Filho, BU associate professor of sport and performance psychology, published a study on how he helped an international-level darts thrower tap into his “flow” state.
‘Searching for flow’: BU professor develops interventions to help athletes get in the zone
October 1, 2025
“From Policy Design to Action” panel speakers from left to right: Gustavo Ferreira, Samantha Gross, Lebogang Mulaisi, Lukas Sokol and Benjamin Sovacool via Zoom.
Policy experts discuss strengths, challenges of global climate policy at Climate Policy Lab Symposium panel
September 23, 2025
Department of Health and Human Services’ press office announcement regarding the firings of 17 members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., secretary of HHS, also fired the CDC director in August.
BU experts warn RFK Jr.’s CDC firings threaten public health, point to local scientists for guidance
September 19, 2025
Number 19, senior forward and assistant captain Clara Yuhn. Following the Boston University women’s ice hockey team’s 1-0 loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Friday, Yuhn informed The Daily Free Press that the team was looking forward to continue to grow during the rest of the season, and the score didn’t reflect the confidence they possessed during the game.
Women’s ice hockey drops home opener to Minnesota, loses 5-0
October 9, 2025
Junior midfielder Mackenzie Stickelman (4) runs for the ball in a game against Army West Point. Boston University won 3-2 against Army West Point on Oct 1.
Women’s soccer beats Army 3-2 in rival territory
October 8, 2025
Sophomore forward Sisi Bentley (94) throws the ball during a game against Loyola University Maryland on Feb. 1. The Boston University women’s basketball team takes their fourth loss in a row, falling 51-71 against Colgate on Saturday. TALIA LISSAUER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Blowout loss to Colgate latest in four-game skid for women’s basketball
February 16, 2025
Lila Baltaxe | Senior Graphic Artist
The Post-Up: Kawhi Leonard is back and not to blame
January 22, 2025
Lila Baltaxe | Senior Graphic Artist
The Post-Up: Why we should be concerned about the aftermath of missed calls
December 4, 2024
Freshman guard Azmar Abdullah (7) bypasses a Wagner College player in a game on Nov. 19. The Terriers lost to Sacred Heart University, 73-65, in a game on Sunday. JOHN DOWNES/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Men’s basketball comeback falls short against Pioneers, 73-65
December 3, 2024
Freshman David Gonzalez chases after the ball at a game against Falcons FC Wednesday. The Boston University men’s club soccer team is preparing for the fifth semi-annual club soccer Boston Beanpot, hoping to build on their recent success. JOSIE KALBFLEISCH/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Men’s club soccer gears up for fifth semi-annual Beanpot Tournament as defending champions
March 21, 2025
A Boston University Ultimate frisbee player tosses the frisbee. BU hosts 36 different club sports. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRYAN ZHANG
Club sports create community at BU
June 7, 2023
The Boston University figure skating team. The team has been Intercollegiate National Champions five times and is competing once again next spring. COURTESY OF BOSTON UNIVERSITY FIGURE SKATING CLUB
Figure skating looks to win sixth Intercollegiate National Championship, placed first in season opening competition
November 29, 2022
DREAM football
BU Flag Football club grows community with DREAM collaboration
October 26, 2022
Nickerson field track
Club sports teams embrace return to normalcy
September 21, 2021
Vera Sjöberg racing at the NCAA Cross Country Championships on Nov. 23. The culture around American sports is characterized by the desire to shine bright on someone’s TV screen, but, for international cross country runners Sjöberg and Ola Szulska, the journey started with adjustment. COURTESY OF CIAN MCCORMACK
‘Part of a team’: BU cross country stars from Sweden, Poland reflect on American sports culture
December 6, 2024
Alexandra Vellekoop during the 5K race at the 2022 Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown.
Cross country teams poised to outrun competition in 2023
September 6, 2023
NCAA Northeast Regional Championship cross country
Cross Country teams fall short at Regionals meet, look forward to track and field
November 18, 2022
Junior Will Loggia running in a meet at the 2022 Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown. The men’s and women’s cross country teams will be competing at the NCAA Northeast Regional Championship on Nov. 11. ELIZA NUESTRO/DFP STAFF
Cross country teams fall short in Patriot League Championship, prepare for Regionals
November 7, 2022
Field hockey gets first Patriot League win of the season against turnpike rivals Holy Cross
September 29, 2025
Junior midfielder Maddie Hudson (1) carries the ball down the field during a field hockey game on Oct. 19. The Boston University field hockey team lost its final regular season game against Cornell University on Sunday. HOLLY GUSTAVSEN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Field hockey falls to Cornell 2-1, looks to PL Semifinal after regular season finale
November 4, 2024
Junior midfielder Maddie Hudson (1) carries the ball down the field during the field hockey game on Saturday. The Boston University field hockey team beat Colgate University at home on Friday. HOLLY GUSTAVSEN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Field hockey defeats Colgate 3-1, clinches spot in Patriot League Tournament
October 20, 2024
Boston University senior midfielder Payton Anderson (2) plays against American University on October 28, 2023 in her junior season. The Terriers fell 4-2 to Northeastern on Sunday. MAGDALENA LAZOWSKI/DFP FILE
Field hockey falls to crosstown rival Northeastern in 4-2 loss
October 16, 2024
Now Boston University senior midfielder Payton Anderson (2) plays against American University on October 28, 2023 during her junior season. The Boston University field hockey team lost to Harvard University on Sunday. MAGDALENA LAZOWSKI/DFP FILE
Field hockey’s two-game win streak snapped by 2-1 loss to Harvard
October 7, 2024
Senior attack Zach Travaglini (12), who tied the game 8-8 in the second half against the Lafayette College Leopards. The Boston University Terriers beat the Leopards 12-10 in The Patriot League men’s lacrosse semifinals May 2. JOHN DOWNES/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Terriers defeat Lafayette Leopards 12-10 in thrilling conference semifinal
May 6, 2025
Then-junior midfielder Avery Jones (22) runs with the ball during a game against Colgate University Apr. 17, 2024. In a snowy gameday in upstate New York, the Boston University women’s lacrosse team lost their fourth consecutive game to the Colgate Raiders, 14-10. COURTESY OF MATT WOOLVERTON/BU ATHLETICS
Women’s Lacrosse falls on the road to Colgate, extending losing streak to four games
April 16, 2025
The Boston University women’s lacrosse team celebrates a goal during the game against Bucknell University March 15. The Terriers fell to Loyola Maryland 20-14 on Senior Day Saturday. COURTESY OF ERIN BUSH/BU ATHLETICS
Women’s lacrosse celebrates seniors, loses third consecutive game
April 13, 2025
Emma Clement | Graphics Editor
Crosse-Eyed: Boston dominates professional lacrosse with some hometown help
March 31, 2025
Senior attack Zach Travaglini (12) cradles the ball against Harvard University March 25. Boston University’s men lacrosse team won in a 16-4 victory against Holy Cross Saturday evening at Nickerson Field. JOHN DOWNES/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Men’s lacrosse holds Holy Cross scoreless for more than three quarters in 16-4 win
March 31, 2025
Junior midfielder Mackenzie Stickelman (4) runs for the ball in a game against Army West Point. Boston University won 3-2 against Army West Point on Oct 1.
Women’s soccer beats Army 3-2 in rival territory
October 8, 2025
Chasing Points: The 28 years that led to Ousmane Dembélé’s Ballon d’Or win
Chasing Points: The 28 years that led to Ousmane Dembélé’s Ballon d’Or win
October 6, 2025
Senior Quin DeLaMater, Sophomore Pharis Patricia, Junior Andrea Di Blasio and Senior Giuseppe Bagnato. The Boston University men's soccer team won 4-1 against Loyola on Sunday.
Men’s soccer extends winning streak to three with three different goalscorers, Di Blasio’s second-career brace
October 6, 2025
Sebastian Otero (QST 29’) goes in to strike the ball. Boston University won 3-2 against Harvard on Tuesday.
Two second-half goals keep men’s soccer afloat against Harvard, end winless streak
October 1, 2025
Boston University women’s soccer goalie Bridget Carr prepares to punch the ball away off a corner kick. BU tied 0-0 against Loyola Marymount.
Women’s soccer ties with Loyola Maryland in another scoreless draw at home
September 29, 2025
The No. 2 Boston University softball team (39-19, 14-4 Patriot League) celebrates its victory against the No. 1 Army West Point Black Knights (35-22, 16-2 PL) May 11. This was the Terriers’ third consecutive and eighth overall Patriot League tournament championship, a meaningful title after a tricky 2025 season.
‘In the end, it was a lot sweeter’: BU Softball ends year in Patriot League threepeat
June 6, 2025
Softball Head Coach Ashley Waters. This season marks Waters’ tenth season at the helm of the program, a decade in which the Terriers have experienced an unforgettable streak of success. STEVEN MONTANI B./DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Softball head coach Ashley Waters celebrates 10 years at BU, reflects on decade of titles, awards, positive influence
April 4, 2025
Graduate student catcher Audrey Sellers (13) catches the softball in a game against Yale University on March 19. In 2024, the Terriers won 53 games while going undefeated in conference play before going on to capture a seventh Patriot League title in program history and a stint in the NCAA Tournament, aiming to repeat these successes this season. ZOE KU/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Softball looks ahead to third consecutive conference title, this time with a roster of newcomers
February 3, 2025
Graduate pitcher Lizzy Avery (27) shakes hands with senior Raegan Kelly (19) during a game against Yale University in March. The Terriers shut out Bucknell University 7-0 on Saturday. ZOE KU/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Softball sweeps Bucknell in defensive clinic, extends win streak to 13
April 22, 2024
Boston University sophomore infielder Brooke Deppiesse (4) swings the bat in a game against University of Massachusetts Amherst on Wednesday. The Terrier shut out the Minutewomen 2-0. JOY KIM/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Softball extends their winning streak to five over UMass in 2-0 pitcher’s duel
April 11, 2024
Alli Lofquist. Lofquist holds Boston University’s indoor and outdoor pole vault records. COURTESY OF BU ATHLETICS
Raising the bar: Alli Lofquist breaks two pole vaulting records, looks forward to Outdoor Championships
May 2, 2025
Graduate student Foster Malleck (left) and junior Vera Sjöberg (right) pose with their NCAA trophies. Malleck and Sjöberg will compete at the Wold Indoor Athletic Championships in Nanjing, China March 21. COURTESY OF EAMONN RYAN/BU ATHLETICS
Running around the world: Sjöberg and Malleck to compete at World Indoor Athletic Championships
March 21, 2025
The Boston University women’s track team. The women’s track team won the Patriot League Indoor Track &amp; Field Championships while the men’s team earned third place at the Naval Academy in Maryland. COURTESY OF EAMONN RYAN/BU ATHLETICS
Men’s track and field finishes top three, women’s takes title in Patriot League Indoor Championships for first time in nine years
March 3, 2025
Grant Cartwright promoted to BU track and field, cross country director
July 2, 2024
Track and Field
BU hosts DMR races, University of Washington sets new collegiate record
February 6, 2023
Superhero, or superheroine? A commentary on representation in superhero media
Superhero, or superheroine? A commentary on representation in superhero media
October 8, 2025
The need to be linked-in | Terms and Conditions
The need to be linked-in | Terms and Conditions
October 8, 2025
A man or a bear? | Con-Current Events
A man or a bear? | Con-Current Events
October 8, 2025
Video: MLK Antiwar Sermon Public Reading 5-2-23
May 8, 2023
Video: March for Our Lives Rally 4-4-23
Hundreds of union workers rallied Thursday afternoon along Commonwealth Avenue in support of building service workers who are currently negotiating contracts with Boston University. SOPHIE PARK/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
Video: BU Worker’s Rally 10-18-18
October 20, 2018
Haley Alvarez-Lauto | Graphic Artist
Letter to the Editor: President Brown’s State of the University message left out most of BU’s faculty
November 15, 2022
Haley Alvarez-Lauto | Graphic Artist
Letter to the Editor: An open letter on Boston University’s climate for LGBTQIA+ students
November 11, 2022
Annika Morris | Senior Graphic Artist
OP-ED: BU hockey’s reputation alone isn’t enough to sustain a community
April 22, 2024
Annika Morris | Senior Graphic Artist
OP-ED: BU needs to give students their Google Drive storage back
April 10, 2024
Melissa Park | Graphic Artist
Impressing the parents: A neighborhood guide to the best restaurants in Boston
October 17, 2024
Annika Morris | Senior Graphic Artist
Hot sauce: The secret ingredient to a familial bond
April 14, 2024
Annika Morris | Senior Graphic Artist
Your topical guide to East Boston’s food scene
April 2, 2024
Annika Morris | Senior Graphic Artist
Turning the tables on American table-turning food culture
March 27, 2024
Lila Baltaxe | Senior Graphic Artist
Your gluten-free guide for a no wheat Boston sweet
February 15, 2024
Video: MLK Antiwar Sermon Public Reading 5-2-23
May 8, 2023
Chloe Patel | Senior Graphic Artist
It’s a Lifestyle: Debunking stress relief products
May 1, 2023
Protesters make their way down Winter Street toward Downtown Crossing after breaking through police lines.
GALLERY: Key moments from the pro-Palestine rally in Downtown Boston
October 9, 2025
Members of the organization BAMN, which stands for “by any means necessary,” speak to rallygoers in Columbus Circle.
GALLERY: XR Boston shows out at NYC ‘Make Billionaires Pay’ protest
September 23, 2025
A female dancer of BOMBAntillana dances Bomba, one of the oldest living musical traditions of Puerto Rico.
GALLERY: Boston Common comes alive with Embrace Massó ¡Con Salsa! International Music Festival
September 19, 2025
A protester holds a sign that reads “Respect Existence Or Expect Resistance" while they look at a “Free Palestine” banner.
GALLERY: QSFP, police stand off at GSU protest
September 16, 2025
Representatives from the Boston University Dog Pound, which represents BU’s student section at hockey games, wave a BU flag while promoting to students.
GALLERY: Students show out in the sun for Splash 2025
September 10, 2025
A string of pride flags in the LGBTQIA+ Resource Center in the Howard Thurman Center for Common Ground. Boston University faculty have been asked to remove public-facing pride flags in recent weeks.
BU faculty resist University directives to remove public-facing pride flags
September 19, 2025
A collection of investigative articles on the front pages of The Daily Free Press print editions. Stories like these, researched, written and published by the FreeP, have impacted the Boston University community and shed light on important issues for students, faculty and administration.
Pursuing the truth: A look back at the essential work of The Daily Free Press investigative team
June 6, 2025
Raul Fernandez. Fernandez is a senior lecturer at the Wheelock College of Education and Development and one of many faculty members affected by changes to diversity, equity and inclusion in light of the Trump administration's new policies.
‘The silence is deafening’: Boston University community reacts to DEI changes, national pressure
May 2, 2025
Graphics by Emma Clement | Graphics Editor
BU is suffering from ‘unsustainable’ budget practices, University officials say
May 2, 2025
Boston University student and Warren Towers resident Hiya Verma. Warren Tower residents are frustrated with the lack of communication and disruptions caused by ongoing renovations. SARAH CRUZ/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
‘Constant disruption’: Warren Towers residents face unexpected challenges amid renovations
March 21, 2025
The team behind the team: Meet the stars off the ice who run Agganis Arena

By Kayla Baltazar, Managing Co-EditorOctober 13, 2025
JENNY CHEN
Sophomore Arlex Villatoro, Agganis Arena employee, at the Boston University’s men’s hockey game on Oct. 10. Agganis Arena is home to the Boston Terriers, but also functions as a concert venue.

The doors to Agganis Arena opened at 6 p.m. on Friday for the Boston University men’s hockey game against Colgate — but for Charlotte Powers, game day began much earlier.

Powers, the senior marketing manager at Agganis, said her game days typically last 12 hours, usually starting at 11 a.m. She and Kristen Janes, the other marketing manager at the arena, are responsible for a lot of the communication that happens before, during and after hockey games.

“My job is what you call ‘show calling,’” Powers said. “That is essentially making sure that we are staying on track with the scripting format.”

The scripting format, Powers said, is what staff at Agganis use to coordinate the timing of events that occur during the game — from putting broadcast messages and sponsored content on the big screen to checking if giveaways are set to go.

Powers said Janes mainly operates at the “on-ice level,” overseeing the rally crew and game day staff. Powers, meanwhile, is up in the production cutout, monitoring visuals on the large, four-sided video board hanging above the rink.

Both of them are additionally in constant communication with other Agganis staff — such as the events team, the guest services team and security — to make sure everything is in order, Powers said.

“We want people to come into the lobby to make sure that we have the best fan experience possible,” she said. “It’s a lot. It’s a fun job, though. We love it.”

Many of the Agganis staff that Powers works with are also BU students.

The broadcast team is almost entirely run by students, and the guest services team is composed of student ushers and ticket takers. Some student staff members play major roles on the concessions team and the operations team, while others take on the responsibilities of operating cameras and assisting with audio.

Powers said the operations team is very “hands-on,” and their work is a lot more physical.

“You might find if we have a concert the next day, and we had hockey the night before, there’s going to be student staff that might be working through the night to make sure that the ice is covered and that the arena is ready, because tours tend to load in very early the next day,” she said.

BU senior Kenny Fang, a student operations supervisor at Agganis, said for the operations team, game days typically start five or six hours before the game, where they set up the lobby, concourse and suites.

“During the game, operations takes a more backseat [role],” Fang said. “We’re mostly making sure the concourse is clean. We’re still doing mostly the behind-the-scenes work, depending on the next event we’re getting ready to transition to.”

Fang started working at Agganis as a freshman in the Fall 2022 semester and became a student operations supervisor the following semester.

Fang said the best thing about working at Agganis is the friendly environment.

“When working long shifts and overnights and stuff, having a good vibe with the people you’re working with is really important,” Fang said.

This environment is not only important to the staff and fans — but also to the team that’s playing in the arena.

Gavin McCarthy, captain of the BU men’s hockey team, said the team has come to know how great of people the staff is after seeing them every day and getting to know them over time.

“They make sure everything is ready to go,” he said. “They make it really easy on us to just be able to focus and get dialed in for the game. I think that’s huge. I think that really contributes to the overall experience at Agganis for both us and the fans.”

At Agganis, the front office is a team of just 15 people, Powers said. However, the close, tight-knit group works together really well to make sure game nights run as smoothly as possible, she said.

“It’s a lot of late nights. It’s a lot of long days, but it really is a testament to the team that does it and how smoothly we all communicate across the board to make it happen,” Powers said. “It really feels like when the event is happening, the whole community pitched in to make it that way.”

