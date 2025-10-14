GALLERY: Boston Bruins City Culture

To be a Bostonian means becoming one with the city’s professional sports culture. Boston is one of the hottest cities in North America for ice hockey, and every season, fans show up to TD Garden to support the local team, the Boston Bruins. On Thursday, Oct. 9 and Saturday, Oct. 11, the Bruins had their 2025 season home-opener games against the Chicago Blackhawks and the Buffalo Sabres, respectively, and beat both teams.