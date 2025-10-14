Massachusetts record stores, music fans embrace rise of record variants — but they come at a cost

SIENA GLEASON A Spotify account plays “The Fate of Ophelia,” the highest streamed track off of Taylor Swift’s new album, “The Life of a Showgirl.” In an era where streaming on platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music dominate, the vinyl record industry has needed to get creative.

From multi-colored vinyl pressings to alternate covers and expanded tracklists, artists and labels are now leaning into collector culture as a deliberate sales strategy.

Taylor Swift’s latest album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” released with 34 different versions — including 27 physical iterations and seven digital. The result was a record-breaking 3.5 million units sold in just a week, surpassing Adele’s album “25.”

“[Variants] are part of the release and marketing strategy,” said Coty Smith, owner of GOOD TASTE Records in Boston’s North End. “People want the standard black, but they also want the limited color or limited cover version.”

While some fans view deluxe editions as a way to celebrate their favorite artists, others see them as a cash grab.

Boston University sophomore Casey Medert said these additional releases don’t make the fan experience richer, only more expensive.

“If [artists] have the desire to release multiple versions, then something about that version should be really prominent in standing out right from the regular version,” she said.

For collectors, however, this abundance can be a thrill.

“If you’re a completionist, whether it’s movies or vinyl … it’s just fun to collect them all,” said Mike Waraka, an employee at Turn It Up Records in Northampton. “Once you start doing it, it’s hard to stop.”

Twice a year, many record stores, including GOOD TASTE Records, hold events for Record Store Day, where collectors can purchase exclusive, often colorful variants from certain artists.

Smith said this enthusiasm helps independent record stores, but some artists have moved their record sales online.

“A lot of times [variants] help the independents because it gives people a reason to come in and visit,” he said. “But you do have a lot of artists and labels who sell exclusive versions directly through their website.”

As excitement over vinyl records skyrockets, so do their prices.

“New vinyl is just so expensive,” fellow employee Alex Kogut said. “I don’t know how people keep up with it.”

The push for mass variant production has even raised criticism from some artists.

Last year, Billie Eilish publicly criticized artists who press dozens of vinyl versions, calling it “wasteful” and urging the industry to prioritize sustainability.

Smith agreed that the issue can’t be ignored.

“You’re ultimately creating more supply, even if the demand isn’t necessarily there, but it still carries the same eco-cost,” he said.

In spite of this, he said, the vinyl market will only continue to expand.

“[Vinyl] is going to continue to grow,” he said. “People who are younger and getting into it for the first time are realizing that there is a value in owning things that they love, and owning physical media is an important part of who they are.”