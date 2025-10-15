Chasing Points: An early look at the Premier League title race

It all comes down to this: 38 matchweeks. One shot at glory. One shot at the Premier League trophy. And for Tottenham Hotspur fans, one more year of continual disappointment. How fun.

Realistically, only three teams are likely to win the league this year: Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester City.

I hate to say this — but the general consensus places Arsenal as the favorite for the league. Sure, Arsenal’s manager may look like he’s made of Legos, and its midfield stability depends on a footballer named after a common grain — Declan Rice — but this Arsenal defense is good.

In the last three years, Arsenal has had the best defense based on both actual and expected goals allowed. The team has conceded only three goals in its seven games this season, so it’s sorted in that regard. In fact, I’ll stick my chest out and say Arsenal’s defense is the best in the world.

Plus, the team fixed its attacking struggles this season, having already scored 14 goals in the league. To do so, Arsenal laid their money on the table and splurged $87 million on a big-name striker in Viktor Gyökeres.

Sure, there have been plenty of doubts around his signing, but this is someone who recorded 54 goals and 13 assists over 52 games last season. He may not be able to replicate anything close to that in England, but he does give Arsenal a bit more of that “oomph” factor.

In addition to Gyökeres, Arsenal’s signing of midfielder Eberechi Eze should be really useful in breaking down other teams’ low block defense strategies. They’ve also retained their core with Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard, and they look well set for a strong season ahead.

Further northwest, we have Liverpool. After spending more than the GDP of five countries on players, Liverpool find themselves pretty far from winning the league.

But that was expected.

One of the best right backs of all time and Liverpool’s primary creative threat, Trent Alexander-Arnold, left to join Real Madrid. That, in tandem with all of their new signings, meant that Liverpool would need some sort of adaptation period.

So while they are still title challengers post-adaptation, this initial lag is enough for them to be knocked out of the title race.

That said, Liverpool fans should hold onto the fact that their first seven fixtures were tough. Plus, a team with Alexander Isak, Mohamed Salah, Florian Wirtz, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker and Hugo Ekitike can never fully be ruled out.

Lastly, we have Manchester City. While their accounting practices are just as dodgy as their defensive structure, City’s attack has been on fire this season — no thanks to Erling Haaland, who has only scored nine goals in seven Premier League games.

City made a lot of really good signings this season. For however much Tijjani Reijnders’ name sounds like a particularly exotic pepper, he gives City some relief when Rodri needs a rest and can cover the more advanced areas with the odd goal.

Midfielder Rayan Cherki’s talent has been well documented, and to give Haaland a creator like him? Whew.

The other Rayan, defender Rayan Aït-Nouri, gives City an offense-first left back option for easier games, and Gianluigi Donnarumma means Head Coach Pep Guardiola has finally decided to stick with a save-first goalkeeper.

All of these signings show Guardiola’s inclination to adapt to a more physical game, and when you’re competing with Arsenal, that’s absolutely necessary.

However, City’s defense is not what it once was. Especially with Rodri’s injuries continuing to plague the hearts of every Mancunian out there, it’s quite easy to bypass their midfield.

Plus, one could argue they’re overreliant on Erling Haaland when it comes to strikers — especially with Omar Marmoush out injured. And over 38 matchweeks, that spells trouble.

So if Liverpool is likely to struggle through an adaptation period, while City battles defensive and injury issues, we have a clear favorite to win the league: Arsenal.

They’re coached by one of the best managers in the world, Mikel Arteta. Their defensive spine is superb, and it feels like they finally have enough attacking depth to get over the line week after week.

Jeez, their fans are going to be unbearable.