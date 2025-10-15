Chasing Points: An early look at the Premier League title race

The Independent Student Newspaper at Boston University

Rowers on the Charles River in Boston. This week, the Boston Public Health Commission announced a health alert for cyanobacteria algae blooms in the Charles River, containing toxins that can make people and pets sick.
Toxic algae bloom persists days before Head of the Charles
October 15, 2025
A student viewing the “Act With Consent” Instagram post from Boston University’s Survivor Advocacy Response and Prevention Center. Along with SARP, the campaign is a combined initiative with BU Campus Survivors, It’s on Us and 16K Strong.
‘Act With Consent’ campaign promotes consent culture on campus
October 15, 2025
McCausland Commons in the Boston University School of Law building. The cafe has been closed and replaced with a new Micro Market that offers a variety of snacks and drinks.
BU installs Micro Markets, Medi Cubes around campus to expand vending options
October 15, 2025
Bike lane on Commonwealth Avenue. Cyclists are advocating for safer bike lanes in Boston after three people were killed biking in Cambridge last year.
Cyclists, pedestrians concerned for their safety on city streets
October 15, 2025
The Boston University class registration information page, detailing the schedule for students during the upcoming Spring 2026 registration system. Class registration will open on Friday mornings instead of Sunday mornings.
BU registration changes to Friday, students respond
October 14, 2025
The Boston University Police Department at 32 Harry Agganis Way. This week’s crime logs include several reports of larceny and an attempt to commit a crime with the possession of a burglarious instrument at the Questrom School of Business.
Campus Crime Logs: Oct. 5-12
October 14, 2025
Students gather at Marsh Plaza to mourn the Palestinians who lost their lives in the Israel-Hamas War. The vigil was held on Wednesday and was hosted by several Boston University groups including the BU Palestine Student Association.
Vigil held in Marsh Plaza in honor of Palestine
October 9, 2025
A student on the Museum of Fine Arts’ website page of North American Native American Art. Museums around Boston hosted several events and galleries to honor Indigenous People’s Day on Monday.
Boston institutions offer free events for Indigenous Peoples’ Day
October 14, 2025
Mourners hold up purple candles to honor the individuals who lost their lives to domestic violence in Massachusetts over the last year. The vigil was organized by the city of Cambridge in collaboration with domestic abuse treatment center Transition House and included several resources for survivors and guest speakers.
Cambridge Domestic Violence Vigil honors victims, provides support to community
October 9, 2025
The Planned Parenthood Center at 1055 Commonwealth Ave. in Boston. The FDA is set to review the safety of mifepristone, a drug used for medical abortion following its approval of a generic form of the pill.
FDA approves new generic abortion pill, reopens an old fight
October 9, 2025
Charlotte, School of Fashion Design Senior Instructor Daniel Faucher’s dog, strutting her ensemble created by Faucher. SFD hosted a doggie fashion show followed by a silent auction as part of Boston Fashion Week.
Paws on the runway: School of Fashion Design hosts ‘Off Leash Fashion,’ featuring  doggie fashion show, auction
October 15, 2025
India Society of Worcester hosted Boston’s first-ever Diwali celebration in Faneuil Hall Marketplace on Saturday. The celebration featured dance performances featuring youth groups and traditional dance.
‘It’s fun to showcase our culture’: First Diwali celebration draws community to Downtown Boston
October 15, 2025
Signage in the Boston University School of Theology with details for Philosophy and Religion Department. The Department of Philosophy recently hosted a talk with associate Professor Viktor Kumar on America’s political divide.
BU professor Victor Kumar hosts ‘The Fragmentation of America,’ inspiring discourse on nation’s political divide
October 14, 2025
Aidan Close, a Boston University alum. Close will debut on Broadway Nov. 11 as Scorpius Malfoy in “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”
BU alum Aidan Close continues his wizarding journey as Scorpius Malfoy on Broadway
October 14, 2025
Things to do this week in Boston: Oct. 13-19
October 12, 2025
Malala Yousafzai in Ethiopia. Malala is the youngest person to receive the Nobel Peace Prize laureate at the age of 17.
‘Malala beyond the headlines’: Global education activist reclaims her story in new memoir
October 15, 2025
The Boston University College of Engineering. A project led by Archana Venkatarman, associate professor in the College of Engineering, and Dr. Swathi Kiran, director of the Center for Brain Research, recently received a $3.2 million grant from the National Institute of Health.
Machine learning meets medicine: BU Center for Brain Research project leverages AI for aphasia treatment
October 14, 2025
A Spotify account plays “The Fate of Ophelia,” the highest streamed track off of Taylor Swift’s new album, “The Life of a Showgirl.” In an era where streaming on platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music dominate, the vinyl record industry has needed to get creative.
Massachusetts record stores, music fans embrace rise of record variants — but they come at a cost
October 14, 2025
Sophomore Arlex Villatoro, Agganis Arena employee, at the Boston University’s men's hockey game on Oct. 10. Agganis Arena is home to the Boston Terriers, but also functions as a concert venue.
The team behind the team: Meet the stars off the ice who run Agganis Arena
October 13, 2025
Boch Wang Theater on Tremont Street. Boston’s independent movie theaters are still drawing patrons to their films despite national decline.
Boston’s independent movie theaters thrive despite national box office decline
October 8, 2025
Lily Smokler, Madeline Michalowski, and Mia Anderson, founders of a student-run content studio. The team, comprising of Boston University students, creates content for small businesses for free to gain experience and add to their professional portfolios.
Content studio run by BU students elevates online presence of small, local businesses
October 8, 2025
World Mental Health Day fair at Boston University’s George Sherman Union on Thursday afternoon. The fair offered free two-minute mental health screenings.
SHS celebrates World Mental Health Day with fair encouraging students to connect with campus resources
October 13, 2025
A chalkboard at the Boston University Sustainability Festival where attendees can list the reasons they love the environment. The health of the ozone layer, one of the biggest indicators of global climate change, has steadily been improving, but many BU-based environmentalists have been advocating to continue the fight.
The ozone layer is recovering. Boston environmental educators, activists say the fight against climate change isn’t over.
October 2, 2025
Boston University’s Wheelock College of Education and Human Development. In early September, Edson Filho, BU associate professor of sport and performance psychology, published a study on how he helped an international-level darts thrower tap into his “flow” state.
‘Searching for flow’: BU professor develops interventions to help athletes get in the zone
October 1, 2025
“From Policy Design to Action” panel speakers from left to right: Gustavo Ferreira, Samantha Gross, Lebogang Mulaisi, Lukas Sokol and Benjamin Sovacool via Zoom.
Policy experts discuss strengths, challenges of global climate policy at Climate Policy Lab Symposium panel
September 23, 2025
Department of Health and Human Services’ press office announcement regarding the firings of 17 members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., secretary of HHS, also fired the CDC director in August.
BU experts warn RFK Jr.’s CDC firings threaten public health, point to local scientists for guidance
September 19, 2025
Junior forward Andrea Di Blasio (7) attempts to shoot the ball on goal, but his shot is blocked. On Tuesday night, Boston University men’s soccer lost 3-2 to Northeastern.
Men’s soccer fumbles another local derby in the final four minutes
October 15, 2025
Number 2, senior Ryan Lau winds up for a pass into the midfield. The Boston University Terriers defeated Colgate 1-0 in the men’s soccer game on Friday.
Men’s soccer extends win streak to 4, Saadat earns first-career shutout
October 14, 2025
Sophomore forward Sisi Bentley (94) throws the ball during a game against Loyola University Maryland on Feb. 1. The Boston University women’s basketball team takes their fourth loss in a row, falling 51-71 against Colgate on Saturday. TALIA LISSAUER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Blowout loss to Colgate latest in four-game skid for women’s basketball
February 16, 2025
Lila Baltaxe | Senior Graphic Artist
The Post-Up: Kawhi Leonard is back and not to blame
January 22, 2025
Lila Baltaxe | Senior Graphic Artist
The Post-Up: Why we should be concerned about the aftermath of missed calls
December 4, 2024
Freshman David Gonzalez chases after the ball at a game against Falcons FC Wednesday. The Boston University men’s club soccer team is preparing for the fifth semi-annual club soccer Boston Beanpot, hoping to build on their recent success. JOSIE KALBFLEISCH/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Men’s club soccer gears up for fifth semi-annual Beanpot Tournament as defending champions
March 21, 2025
A Boston University Ultimate frisbee player tosses the frisbee. BU hosts 36 different club sports. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRYAN ZHANG
Club sports create community at BU
June 7, 2023
The Boston University figure skating team. The team has been Intercollegiate National Champions five times and is competing once again next spring. COURTESY OF BOSTON UNIVERSITY FIGURE SKATING CLUB
Figure skating looks to win sixth Intercollegiate National Championship, placed first in season opening competition
November 29, 2022
DREAM football
BU Flag Football club grows community with DREAM collaboration
October 26, 2022
Nickerson field track
Club sports teams embrace return to normalcy
September 21, 2021
Title Town Takes: The Patriots are back, so what’s next for the Red Sox
Title Town Takes: The Patriots are back, so what’s next for the Red Sox
October 9, 2025
The Brake Point: Inside the 2025 Marina Bay showdown
The Brake Point: Inside the 2025 Marina Bay showdown
October 9, 2025
Vera Sjöberg racing at the NCAA Cross Country Championships on Nov. 23. The culture around American sports is characterized by the desire to shine bright on someone’s TV screen, but, for international cross country runners Sjöberg and Ola Szulska, the journey started with adjustment. COURTESY OF CIAN MCCORMACK
‘Part of a team’: BU cross country stars from Sweden, Poland reflect on American sports culture
December 6, 2024
Mixed results as Terriers return to action
Mixed results as Terriers return to action
September 14, 2023
Alexandra Vellekoop during the 5K race at the 2022 Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown.
Cross country teams poised to outrun competition in 2023
September 6, 2023
NCAA Northeast Regional Championship cross country
Cross Country teams fall short at Regionals meet, look forward to track and field
November 18, 2022
Junior Will Loggia running in a meet at the 2022 Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown. The men’s and women’s cross country teams will be competing at the NCAA Northeast Regional Championship on Nov. 11. ELIZA NUESTRO/DFP STAFF
Cross country teams fall short in Patriot League Championship, prepare for Regionals
November 7, 2022
Field hockey gets first Patriot League win of the season against turnpike rivals Holy Cross
September 29, 2025
Junior midfielder Maddie Hudson (1) carries the ball down the field during a field hockey game on Oct. 19. The Boston University field hockey team lost its final regular season game against Cornell University on Sunday. HOLLY GUSTAVSEN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Field hockey falls to Cornell 2-1, looks to PL Semifinal after regular season finale
November 4, 2024
Junior midfielder Maddie Hudson (1) carries the ball down the field during the field hockey game on Saturday. The Boston University field hockey team beat Colgate University at home on Friday. HOLLY GUSTAVSEN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Field hockey defeats Colgate 3-1, clinches spot in Patriot League Tournament
October 20, 2024
Boston University senior midfielder Payton Anderson (2) plays against American University on October 28, 2023 in her junior season. The Terriers fell 4-2 to Northeastern on Sunday. MAGDALENA LAZOWSKI/DFP FILE
Field hockey falls to crosstown rival Northeastern in 4-2 loss
October 16, 2024
Now Boston University senior midfielder Payton Anderson (2) plays against American University on October 28, 2023 during her junior season. The Boston University field hockey team lost to Harvard University on Sunday. MAGDALENA LAZOWSKI/DFP FILE
Field hockey’s two-game win streak snapped by 2-1 loss to Harvard
October 7, 2024
Senior attack Zach Travaglini (12), who tied the game 8-8 in the second half against the Lafayette College Leopards. The Boston University Terriers beat the Leopards 12-10 in The Patriot League men’s lacrosse semifinals May 2. JOHN DOWNES/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Terriers defeat Lafayette Leopards 12-10 in thrilling conference semifinal
May 6, 2025
Then-junior midfielder Avery Jones (22) runs with the ball during a game against Colgate University Apr. 17, 2024. In a snowy gameday in upstate New York, the Boston University women’s lacrosse team lost their fourth consecutive game to the Colgate Raiders, 14-10. COURTESY OF MATT WOOLVERTON/BU ATHLETICS
Women’s Lacrosse falls on the road to Colgate, extending losing streak to four games
April 16, 2025
The Boston University women’s lacrosse team celebrates a goal during the game against Bucknell University March 15. The Terriers fell to Loyola Maryland 20-14 on Senior Day Saturday. COURTESY OF ERIN BUSH/BU ATHLETICS
Women’s lacrosse celebrates seniors, loses third consecutive game
April 13, 2025
Emma Clement | Graphics Editor
Crosse-Eyed: Boston dominates professional lacrosse with some hometown help
March 31, 2025
Senior attack Zach Travaglini (12) cradles the ball against Harvard University March 25. Boston University’s men lacrosse team won in a 16-4 victory against Holy Cross Saturday evening at Nickerson Field. JOHN DOWNES/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Men’s lacrosse holds Holy Cross scoreless for more than three quarters in 16-4 win
March 31, 2025
Number 2, senior Ryan Lau winds up for a pass into the midfield. The Boston University Terriers defeated Colgate 1-0 in the men’s soccer game on Friday.
Men’s soccer extends win streak to 4, Saadat earns first-career shutout
October 14, 2025
Junior midfielder Mackenzie Stickelman (4) runs for the ball in a game against Army West Point. Boston University won 3-2 against Army West Point on Oct 1.
Women’s soccer beats Army 3-2 in rival territory
October 8, 2025
Chasing Points: The 28 years that led to Ousmane Dembélé’s Ballon d’Or win
Chasing Points: The 28 years that led to Ousmane Dembélé’s Ballon d’Or win
October 6, 2025
The No. 2 Boston University softball team (39-19, 14-4 Patriot League) celebrates its victory against the No. 1 Army West Point Black Knights (35-22, 16-2 PL) May 11. This was the Terriers’ third consecutive and eighth overall Patriot League tournament championship, a meaningful title after a tricky 2025 season.
‘In the end, it was a lot sweeter’: BU Softball ends year in Patriot League threepeat
June 6, 2025
Softball Head Coach Ashley Waters. This season marks Waters’ tenth season at the helm of the program, a decade in which the Terriers have experienced an unforgettable streak of success. STEVEN MONTANI B./DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Softball head coach Ashley Waters celebrates 10 years at BU, reflects on decade of titles, awards, positive influence
April 4, 2025
Graduate student catcher Audrey Sellers (13) catches the softball in a game against Yale University on March 19. In 2024, the Terriers won 53 games while going undefeated in conference play before going on to capture a seventh Patriot League title in program history and a stint in the NCAA Tournament, aiming to repeat these successes this season. ZOE KU/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Softball looks ahead to third consecutive conference title, this time with a roster of newcomers
February 3, 2025
Graduate pitcher Lizzy Avery (27) shakes hands with senior Raegan Kelly (19) during a game against Yale University in March. The Terriers shut out Bucknell University 7-0 on Saturday. ZOE KU/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Softball sweeps Bucknell in defensive clinic, extends win streak to 13
April 22, 2024
Boston University sophomore infielder Brooke Deppiesse (4) swings the bat in a game against University of Massachusetts Amherst on Wednesday. The Terrier shut out the Minutewomen 2-0. JOY KIM/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Softball extends their winning streak to five over UMass in 2-0 pitcher’s duel
April 11, 2024
Alli Lofquist. Lofquist holds Boston University’s indoor and outdoor pole vault records. COURTESY OF BU ATHLETICS
Raising the bar: Alli Lofquist breaks two pole vaulting records, looks forward to Outdoor Championships
May 2, 2025
Graduate student Foster Malleck (left) and junior Vera Sjöberg (right) pose with their NCAA trophies. Malleck and Sjöberg will compete at the Wold Indoor Athletic Championships in Nanjing, China March 21. COURTESY OF EAMONN RYAN/BU ATHLETICS
Running around the world: Sjöberg and Malleck to compete at World Indoor Athletic Championships
March 21, 2025
The Boston University women’s track team. The women’s track team won the Patriot League Indoor Track &amp; Field Championships while the men’s team earned third place at the Naval Academy in Maryland. COURTESY OF EAMONN RYAN/BU ATHLETICS
Men’s track and field finishes top three, women’s takes title in Patriot League Indoor Championships for first time in nine years
March 3, 2025
Grant Cartwright promoted to BU track and field, cross country director
July 2, 2024
Track and Field
BU hosts DMR races, University of Washington sets new collegiate record
February 6, 2023
The future sounds like Geese | On the Record
The future sounds like Geese | On the Record
October 8, 2025
Superhero, or superheroine? A commentary on representation in superhero media
Superhero, or superheroine? A commentary on representation in superhero media
October 8, 2025
The need to be linked-in | Terms and Conditions
The need to be linked-in | Terms and Conditions
October 8, 2025
Video: MLK Antiwar Sermon Public Reading 5-2-23
May 8, 2023
Hundreds of union workers rallied Thursday afternoon along Commonwealth Avenue in support of building service workers who are currently negotiating contracts with Boston University. SOPHIE PARK/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
Video: BU Worker’s Rally 10-18-18
October 20, 2018
Haley Alvarez-Lauto | Graphic Artist
Letter to the Editor: President Brown’s State of the University message left out most of BU’s faculty
November 15, 2022
Haley Alvarez-Lauto | Graphic Artist
Letter to the Editor: An open letter on Boston University’s climate for LGBTQIA+ students
November 11, 2022
OP-ED: Family first, or America last
OP-ED: Family first, or America last
April 30, 2025
Annika Morris | Senior Graphic Artist
OP-ED: BU hockey’s reputation alone isn’t enough to sustain a community
April 22, 2024
Annika Morris | Senior Graphic Artist
OP-ED: BU needs to give students their Google Drive storage back
April 10, 2024
Melissa Park | Graphic Artist
Impressing the parents: A neighborhood guide to the best restaurants in Boston
October 17, 2024
Annika Morris | Senior Graphic Artist
Hot sauce: The secret ingredient to a familial bond
April 14, 2024
Annika Morris | Senior Graphic Artist
Your topical guide to East Boston’s food scene
April 2, 2024
Annika Morris | Senior Graphic Artist
Turning the tables on American table-turning food culture
March 27, 2024
Lila Baltaxe | Senior Graphic Artist
Your gluten-free guide for a no wheat Boston sweet
February 15, 2024
Video: MLK Antiwar Sermon Public Reading 5-2-23
May 8, 2023
Chloe Patel | Senior Graphic Artist
It’s a Lifestyle: Debunking stress relief products
May 1, 2023
Fans pose for a photo in front of the Bobby Orr statue, a former Bruins defenseman.
GALLERY: Boston Bruins City Culture
October 14, 2025
Protesters make their way down Winter Street toward Downtown Crossing after breaking through police lines.
GALLERY: Key moments from the pro-Palestine rally in Downtown Boston
October 9, 2025
Members of the organization BAMN, which stands for “by any means necessary,” speak to rallygoers in Columbus Circle.
GALLERY: XR Boston shows out at NYC ‘Make Billionaires Pay’ protest
September 23, 2025
A female dancer of BOMBAntillana dances Bomba, one of the oldest living musical traditions of Puerto Rico.
GALLERY: Boston Common comes alive with Embrace Massó ¡Con Salsa! International Music Festival
September 19, 2025
A protester holds a sign that reads “Respect Existence Or Expect Resistance" while they look at a “Free Palestine” banner.
GALLERY: QSFP, police stand off at GSU protest
September 16, 2025
A string of pride flags in the LGBTQIA+ Resource Center in the Howard Thurman Center for Common Ground. Boston University faculty have been asked to remove public-facing pride flags in recent weeks.
BU faculty resist University directives to remove public-facing pride flags
September 19, 2025
A collection of investigative articles on the front pages of The Daily Free Press print editions. Stories like these, researched, written and published by the FreeP, have impacted the Boston University community and shed light on important issues for students, faculty and administration.
Pursuing the truth: A look back at the essential work of The Daily Free Press investigative team
June 6, 2025
Raul Fernandez. Fernandez is a senior lecturer at the Wheelock College of Education and Development and one of many faculty members affected by changes to diversity, equity and inclusion in light of the Trump administration's new policies.
‘The silence is deafening’: Boston University community reacts to DEI changes, national pressure
May 2, 2025
Graphics by Emma Clement | Graphics Editor
BU is suffering from ‘unsustainable’ budget practices, University officials say
May 2, 2025
Boston University student and Warren Towers resident Hiya Verma. Warren Tower residents are frustrated with the lack of communication and disruptions caused by ongoing renovations. SARAH CRUZ/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
‘Constant disruption’: Warren Towers residents face unexpected challenges amid renovations
March 21, 2025
Chasing Points: An early look at the Premier League title race

By Adi JalanOctober 15, 2025

It all comes down to this: 38 matchweeks. One shot at glory. One shot at the Premier League trophy. And for Tottenham Hotspur fans, one more year of continual disappointment. How fun.

Emma Clement

Realistically, only three teams are likely to win the league this year: Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester City.

I hate to say this — but the general consensus places Arsenal as the favorite for the league. Sure, Arsenal’s manager may look like he’s made of Legos, and its midfield stability depends on a footballer named after a common grain — Declan Rice — but this Arsenal defense is good.

In the last three years, Arsenal has had the best defense based on both actual and expected goals allowed. The team has conceded only three goals in its seven games this season, so it’s sorted in that regard. In fact, I’ll stick my chest out and say Arsenal’s defense is the best in the world.

Plus, the team fixed its attacking struggles this season, having already scored 14 goals in the league. To do so, Arsenal laid their money on the table and splurged $87 million on a big-name striker in Viktor Gyökeres.

Sure, there have been plenty of doubts around his signing, but this is someone who recorded 54 goals and 13 assists over 52 games last season. He may not be able to replicate anything close to that in England, but he does give Arsenal a bit more of that “oomph” factor.

In addition to Gyökeres, Arsenal’s signing of midfielder Eberechi Eze should be really useful in breaking down other teams’ low block defense strategies. They’ve also retained their core with Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard, and they look well set for a strong season ahead.

Further northwest, we have Liverpool. After spending more than the GDP of five countries on players, Liverpool find themselves pretty far from winning the league.

But that was expected.

One of the best right backs of all time and Liverpool’s primary creative threat, Trent Alexander-Arnold, left to join Real Madrid. That, in tandem with all of their new signings, meant that Liverpool would need some sort of adaptation period.

So while they are still title challengers post-adaptation, this initial lag is enough for them to be knocked out of the title race.

That said, Liverpool fans should hold onto the fact that their first seven fixtures were tough. Plus, a team with Alexander Isak, Mohamed Salah, Florian Wirtz, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker and Hugo Ekitike can never fully be ruled out.

Lastly, we have Manchester City. While their accounting practices are just as dodgy as their defensive structure, City’s attack has been on fire this season — no thanks to Erling Haaland, who has only scored nine goals in seven Premier League games.

City made a lot of really good signings this season. For however much Tijjani Reijnders’ name sounds like a particularly exotic pepper, he gives City some relief when Rodri needs a rest and can cover the more advanced areas with the odd goal.

Midfielder Rayan Cherki’s talent has been well documented, and to give Haaland a creator like him? Whew.

The other Rayan, defender Rayan Aït-Nouri, gives City an offense-first left back option for easier games, and Gianluigi Donnarumma means Head Coach Pep Guardiola has finally decided to stick with a save-first goalkeeper.

All of these signings show Guardiola’s inclination to adapt to a more physical game, and when you’re competing with Arsenal, that’s absolutely necessary.

However, City’s defense is not what it once was. Especially with Rodri’s injuries continuing to plague the hearts of every Mancunian out there, it’s quite easy to bypass their midfield.

Plus, one could argue they’re overreliant on Erling Haaland when it comes to strikers — especially with Omar Marmoush out injured. And over 38 matchweeks, that spells trouble.

So if Liverpool is likely to struggle through an adaptation period, while City battles defensive and injury issues, we have a clear favorite to win the league: Arsenal.

They’re coached by one of the best managers in the world, Mikel Arteta. Their defensive spine is superb, and it feels like they finally have enough attacking depth to get over the line week after week.

Jeez, their fans are going to be unbearable.

