BU installs Micro Markets, Medi Cubes around campus to expand vending options

Boston University opened 18 new Micro Markets and five Medi Cubes across campus this semester, allowing students to purchase necessities through cashierless payment.

Students scan and pay for their purchases themselves under surveillance, and the systems take debit, credit or Apple Pay.

Students can purchase basic medical supplies and over-the-counter medications in the Medi Cubes. The Micro Markets offer a variety of snacks and drinks.

Paul Riel, associate vice president of BU Auxiliary Services, said the Micro Markets aim to enhance dining options for students following the closure of Bay State Underground, Late Night at West Campus and the Law School Cafe dining options this semester.

The most popular Micro Market location is the Law School Cafe, Riel said, which had previously been a late-night dining location.

Philip Koh, a second-year law student, said he finds the Micro Market helpful on days he has a busy schedule.

“Just being able to run up here, just grab something with a little bit of caffeine or something to eat … definitely helps me stay awake in the second half [of the class],” he said.

However, others do not feel it’s a sufficient replacement for late-night dining options.

Sophomore Anna Davis said it is difficult to find substantive food from Micro Markets after the dining halls are closed.

“Most of the time, all the stuff that’s actual food is sold out,” she said. “It’s all just the sandwiches that come in the boxes, and it’s not like any of the late-night dining ones were particularly amazing, but it was food that you could put in your body.”

While Riel said the markets are in a “pretty good place,” they are still looking to improve the program.

Law student Louise Dias said she has run into issues with the cashierless payment system. Multiple times when ordering coffee, she said the drink never dispensed, and she had to leave without ever receiving what she paid for.

“I pressed the ‘help’ [button], but I had to go to class,” she said. “I was actually late for class, so I actually left with $5 less.”

Servicing teams are on call to resolve technical issues and have a “contractual obligation” to come within a certain number of hours after they get a call, Riel said.

Riel said BU is working on optimizing food options available and continuing to work on finding the best vending options for students.

“It’s not perfect yet, and I don’t know that it ever will be perfect, but certainly I think we’re trying to make improvements along the way,” he said.