Good on paper vs good for you — When the heart and mind disagree on love

Attraction and love are weird experiences. We can’t control our feelings, despite how hard we might try. How we experience attraction differs from person to person. It creeps up when we least expect it to, and sometimes we question where it will lead us.

Many factors go into why we crush on someone. Maybe it’s their personality, appearance, job, financial status, friends, music taste or the way they dress. Whatever it is, we look for a “good” person the people around us and society approve of.

But just because we meet someone who checks off the right boxes, does it mean we actually like them?

I’d argue no.

When we find the person who checks off all of the right boxes, we often end up doing whatever we can to create a connection — even when an organic one doesn’t exist.

I’ve been in this situation one too many times: Lying in bed intertwined with a guy, looking into each other’s eyes, whispering sweet flirty things to each other in between kisses — and all I can think about is how I am not feeling anything. He’s seemingly perfect, so why isn’t this working?

Most of the time with these guys, I feel nothing, so I find myself just trying to match the guy’s energy and find ways to make this connection work. I hold his hand and kiss it because I know it brings a smile to his face. I’ll match every compliment he gives with one even sweeter and say little white lies to keep him interested for as long as I can. In the end, I will bolt before it gets too serious — or we save ourselves the trouble and ghost each other — and it’s off to the next guy to try these tricks on.

I’ve been with many of these “good” guys who check every box. They are the type of guys my friends wish to find, yet they do nothing for me. I tell my friends about how much of a good guy he is, and they tell me that means I must not like him. It’s a sad, yet consistent, truth when it comes to my love life.

Many of the guys I’ve fallen for haven’t exactly been the greatest people. I’ve discovered I have a pretty masochistic heart.

No one made me blush like the guy who lied about whether he was seeing other people. I was addicted to the one who dismissed every emotion I felt and would have done anything for the man who mistook all my nos for yeses. At the same time, no person has made me laugh like the British guy from Tufts, and I still smile when thinking about the sweet boy I met this summer who took me on the best date I’ve had in a while.

I am always explaining myself when it comes to love, whether it’s the choices I make or the guys I fall for. I feel shameful for falling for someone whomay not be the best or safest option — but that’s who I want. So can love ever be true if we have to take into consideration external voices?

In “Sex and the City,” we all watched and criticized Carrie for making mistakes in her love life — from breaking the heart of fan-favorite, “good” guy Aiden Shaw, putting up with the insecure

Jack Berger, and running away with the cold Alexander Petrovsky before ultimately ending up with the terrible Mr. Big.

As it came closer to the series finale, I questioned why she would end up with Mr. Big, especially as we watched their destructive love take a toll on her. But as Carrie passionately described the love she wanted — a ridiculous, inconvenient, consuming, can’t-live-without-each-other love — I understood why. That’s the love she had with Mr. Big. Despite his many flaws, he’s the only guy who gave her the type of love she wanted. In the end, she got what her heart truly wanted, and I think that’s admirable.

Modern dating standards have made us want and search for these “perfect” people that ultimately don’t exist. With all the factors that go into it, we mistake love for a choice we make when it should be a feeling we experience. We fall for the idea of a person instead of falling for an actual person. With this, we set ourselves up for failure, looking for a person or a connection that isn’t real.

We may not listen to our hearts or intuition because we may not like where it will lead us. But being in a relationship because it’s comfortable or because we don’t want to disappoint those around us is unfair for both parties.

We risk losing ourselves when we conform to these “good” relationships. It’s emotionally exhausting to repress true feelings to feel what is “good for us.” We shouldn’t waste our time when we can be with someone we truly love.

For almost three years, I have been trying to piece together the love I want. The version of it has changed as I meet different guys, and I experience all the emotions that come with them. I don’t know what my version of it will look like in the future, but I do know I want an imperfect and effortless love. It will be a love that the only person I have to justify it to is myself.

I’ve always found love to be a never-ending battle between what my heart wants and what my head — or other people — thinks is best for me. But it shouldn’t be.

Love should be simple. There shouldn’t be games to play or tricks to use. While we shouldn’t ignore serious red flags, there should be a fine line between what your heart wants and what is good for your well-being.

Just because a person or a connection looks good on paper doesn’t mean they are good for us. We should listen to our hearts, even if it leads us down a treacherous road. This keeps us true to ourselves, allowing us to have an authentic, fulfilling love.

As much as we may hate it, the heart wants what it wants, or maybe, it just doesn’t want him.