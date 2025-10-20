Campus Crime Logs: Oct. 13-17

The following reports were taken from the Boston University Police Department’s crime logs from Oct. 13 to Oct. 17.

Theft by false pretenses at 195 Bay State Road

Between 11:01 a.m. Oct. 1 and 11:01 a.m. Oct. 13, theft was reported at the above location.

Fight in progress at 514 Park Drive

At 6:27 p.m. Oct. 14, a fight was reported in South Campus.

Larceny under $1,200 at 14 Buswell St.

Between 12:42 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. Oct. 15, theft was reported in South Campus.

Stolen motor vehicle at 504 Park Drive

At 5:55 p.m. Oct. 15, a past stolen motor vehicle was reported at a South Campus residence.

Harassment at 610 Beacon St.

At 10:28 p.m. Oct. 15, harassment was reported at an East Campus dormitory.

Intoxicated person at 575 Commonwealth Ave.

At 12:24 a.m. Oct. 16, an intoxicated person was reported at the Howard Johnson Dormitory.

Larceny under $1,200 at 735 Commonwealth Ave.

At 5:12 p.m. Oct. 16, theft and malicious destruction of property were reported at Marsh Chapel.

Intoxicated person at 277 Babcock St.

At 11:24 p.m. Oct. 16, an intoxicated person was reported at Rich Hall on West Campus.

Past larceny at 915 Commonwealth Ave.

At 4:36 p.m. Oct. 17, past theft was reported at the Fitness and Recreation Center.

Restraining order service at Harry Agganis Way

Between 3:45 p.m. and 6:46 p.m. Oct. 17, a restraining order service occurred at the above location.





