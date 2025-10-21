On Saturday, Boston City Hall Plaza was transformed into a spicy harvest celebration — SpicetoberFest. Hosted by the City of Boston, the festival showcased the city’s diverse culinary fabric. Along with a variety of hot sauce vendors and tasting competitions, the event featured a live bar, chef demos and accompanying dishes.
GALLERY: City Hall Plaza heats up with flavor at SpicetoberFest
By SUMMER LA ROSE, DFP PHOTOGRAPHER • October 21, 2025
