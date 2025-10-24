Categories:

GALLERY: Head of the Charles Regatta teams show out on the water

Spectators from all around the world lined the banks and bridges of the Charles River from Oct. 17 to 19 to watch the 60th annual Head of the Charles Regatta, the world’s largest rowing competition. Starting at the Boston University DeWolfe Boathouse, more than 11,000 rowers participated in the 74 events, with over 11,750 rowers aged 11 to 90 competing in a “head” regatta — a three-mile race in which boats depart at 15-second intervals and race against the clock. Multiple college rowing teams competed in the regatta, with competitors ranging from high school competitors to Olympian athletes.