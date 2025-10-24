Things to do this week in Boston: Oct. 27-Nov. 2

Shop the Night BOOzaar: Halloween Edition

Thursday, Oct 30 from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m., 525 Western Ave.

Shop from more than 100 local businesses at the Halloween-themed Charles River Speedway night market. Stalls will sell concessions, drinks, vinyl records, art and more. The event is pet friendly, and admission is free for all ages.

Come play at Massachusetts’ very first Activate location

Friday, Oct. 31 – Sunday, Nov. 2, 20 District Ave., Dorchester

Attend Activate, the world’s first active gaming facility. Bring your friends to test your physical and mental abilities through games that make you climb walls, dodge lasers and solve puzzles. While the grand opening weekend is free, spots are limited. RSVP is available on Activate’s website.

Celebrate the Day of the Dead

Saturday, Nov. 1 at 2 p.m., 41 Second St., Cambridge

Attend the Multicultural Arts Center in Cambridge to celebrate the Day of the Dead. Enjoy live traditional music, artisan vendors, a commemorative “ofrenda” and a procession of catrinas, which symbolize the beauty of life and death in Mexican tradition. Festival admission is free, but donations are recommended.

Hear the soundscapes of ‘Twilight’ again

Sunday, Nov. 2 at various times, 106 Boylston St.

The Emerson Colonial Theatre is hosting a film-to-concert live music experience in celebration of the hit 2000’s movie “Twilight.” Come fall in love with the Twilight saga again through a 12-piece ensemble filled with expert rock and orchestral musicians. The event is 2 hours and 15 minutes long. Tickets start at approximately $70.