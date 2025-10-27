Truck breaks down on Comm. Ave, shuts down Green Line between Blandford, BU Central

The MBTA Green Line between the Blandford Street and Boston University Central stations stopped running around 6 p.m. Monday evening due to a truck stuck on the tracks.

The shutdown blocked traffic going both ways on Commonwealth Avenue. Two MBTA trains on the Green Line — one heading to the BU East station and the other moving towards West Campus — also shut down service because of the blockage.

Boston Transit Police on scene directed traffic around the truck, which remained on the tracks for about one hour.

A tow truck arrived on scene around 6:45 p.m., and towed the vehicle away at 7:07 p.m. The Green Line restarted service shortly after with delays.

BU graduate students Mirabel Bayazit and Lakshita Chigulury said they were running to get on a train at the Blandford stop when they realized it was not running.

“We both were in a rush to get home because we [had] prior appointments,” Bayazit said. “We were trying to run in because we saw the T standing here. But unfortunately, because of whatever situation is going on, we couldn’t catch it.”

Chigulury said since she lives in Allston, the T shutdown is particularly inconvenient.

“We both live in the Allston area, and the only way to get there is by T because the BU Bus doesn’t go there,” she said.