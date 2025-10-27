Campus Crime Logs: Oct. 18-23

The following reports were taken from the Boston University Police Department’s crime logs from Oct. 18-23.

Intoxicated person at 512 Beacon St.

At 3:38 a.m. Oct. 19, an intoxicated person was reported at Danielsen Hall.

Deface property at 725 Commonwealth Ave.

At 12:41 p.m Oct. 20, tagging was reported in a College of Arts and Sciences bathroom.

Harassment reported at 33 Harry Agganis Way

At 3:57 p.m. Oct. 20, harassing calls and emails were reported at Student Village II.

Harassment at 204 Bay State Road

Between 9:59 a.m. Sept. 23 and 9:15 a.m. Oct. 21, criminal harassment was reported at a dorm.

Past larceny at 512 Beacon St.

At 9:36 a.m. Oct. 21, past theft was reported at Danielsen Hall.

Shoplifting at 910 Commonwealth Ave.

At 3:56 p.m on Oct. 21, shoplifting was reported at the BU Campus Store.

Larceny over $1,200 at 41 St. Mary’s St.

Between 8:33 p.m. Oct. 16 and 3:39 p.m. Oct. 21, theft by a single scheme was reported at a South Campus residence.

Active fire between Cottage Farm Road and Dummer Street

At 5:51 p.m Oct. 21, a fire was reported at the above location.

Theft by false pretenses at 595 Commonwealth Ave.

Between 8:00 a.m. May 15, 2024 and 6:02 p.m. Oct. 22, theft by false pretenses was reported at the Questrom School of Business.

Larceny under $1,200 at 775 Commonwealth Ave.

Between 10:40 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. Oct. 23, theft was reported on the sidewalk of George Sherman Union.