When did Halloween get so sexy? | It’s All Been Done Before

When I think of Halloween, I always think about the song “Sexy” from the musical adaptation of “Mean Girls.”

In the song’s chorus, Karen Smith sings, “I can be who I want to be, and sexy.” It’s a witty line that simultaneously pokes fun at society’s complicated expectations for women and the trend of creative Halloween celebrants finding ways to “sexify” the most niche costumes.

But Smith, albeit a fictional character, is so right — and this might be the first time she ever was. Halloween has become a time to wear funky looks that you wouldn’t wear on any other day of the year.

While I’m a bit conservative with my personal style, I’m all for showing a little — or a lot of — skin if you feel comfortable doing so. Halloween is a time for fun and freezing your kishkes off.

Lately, though, I’ve seen conversations that Halloween is becoming increasingly polarized. While some people argue that Halloween has become too frightening for children, others have been arguing that the rise of sexy or comical costumes has diluted the spookiness of Halloween.

All this debate has made me curious: Why did we start wearing costumes in the first place, and how did “sexy” costumes become the norm?

The origin of the Halloween costume

Halloween, as we know it, got its start in the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, a holiday that marked the end of the harvest season. Participants wore costumes to disguise themselves from spirits, as Samhain was believed to be a day when the barrier between the real world and the underworld was blurred.

Some variations of Halloween traditions came to America with some of the first colonists, but the holiday wasn’t popular. As you can imagine, a holiday based on Pagan and Catholic traditions wasn’t en vogue for a Protestant-dominated colonial society.

It wasn’t until mass waves of Irish and Scottish immigrants coming to America in the 19th century that Halloween began to find its footing on United States’ soil.

When Halloween first gained popularity in the U.S., people were drawn to the traditional idea of disguise and scaring away spirits. By the 1920s, though, Halloween was already becoming a more lighthearted holiday. While ghosts were still a popular costume because of how easy they are to replicate, many people began to opt for more whimsical costumes like fairies or clowns.

Although the J. Halpern Co. is credited with selling the first commercially made costume in 1913, it wasn’t until the 1950s that mass-produced costumes were readily available for typical Americans.

Okay, so when did they get sexy?

While it might seem like a new trend, the shift toward sensual rather than spooky costumes has actually been happening since the 1940s. Sexy costumes were first popularized by promotional shoots that depicted actresses like Veronica Lake as glamorous, sultry witches.

However, these skimpy costumes were mostly saved for Hollywood starlets. Skimpy costumes didn’t catch on for regular folk until the 1970s, largely spurred on by the gay community’s rebranding of Halloween as an adult holiday.

No, sexy costumes still weren’t as popular as they are today, but they’ve certainly been around for a while. Heck, I’ve even seen my own grandparents’ version of a sexy costume from the 1970s — sorry Grandma, I know you’re probably reading this.

Be appropriate — even if you’re dressing ‘inappropriate’

I am a sexy costume defender, but as with anything in life, there is a bit of nuance we must consider. There are times when it is seriously wrong to take the sexy route with your costume — but unfortunately, it is a path I’ve seen tread time and again.

The first off-limits category that comes to mind is characters from children’s media. Even if you aren’t trying to be a creep, it still gives me the heebie-jeebies to see an adult wearing lingerie to portray a character meant for kids.

You don’t have to dress like a child if you want to recreate a character from your childhood — but you can still look like an adult without wearing a Victoria’s Secret Bombshell bra.

This second category is off-limits in more ways than one: racial or ethnic stereotypes. It’s bad enough to appropriate a culture, but it’s even worse to fetishize another culture with your costume. I don’t think I need to explain any further.

If you really want to go the sexy route for Halloween, there’s no shame in that. Just make sure the costume you choose allows you to do that appropriately.

Am I a ‘bad feminist’ if I want to show my assets?

Maybe Halloween was supposed to be scary hundreds of years ago, but nowadays, it’s okay to take it as a day to let loose and have some fun. Modern Halloween has strayed so extremely far from its origins that comparing costumes of today to those of the ancient Celts is like comparing apples to oranges. Honestly, it’s more like comparing apples to starfruit.

Condemning sexy costumes is just another way people have managed to thinly cloak their misogyny under the guise of preserving the holiday’s origins. At the same time, I wouldn’t say that it’s innately feminist to choose to wear a sexy costume.

On one hand, as Cady Heron puts it in “Mean Girls,” Halloween is the one day of the year when women can dress however “slutty” they want, and no one can say anything about it. It’s a day of liberation from society’s constraints. Isn’t embracing that freedom of choice a feminist act?

On the other hand, there are some good-faith arguments to be made about the way in which sexualized costumes — particularly those that represent female-dominant professions — can reinforce harmful expectations for how we treat women in society. To that I say, fair point.

There’s certainly a deeper discussion we need to have as a society about the pressure we put on young women to be sexy on Halloween — and every other day of the year. Here’s my contribution to the conversation: If you are someone who genuinely wants to strut your stuff on Halloween, own that freedom — but take the time to reflect on your motivations.

Do you really want to wear those fishnets, or do you just think it’s what will help you feel validated as a woman? This Halloween, wear what makes you feel free — whether that’s a micro mini skirt or a turtleneck.

Halloween has become a day of fantasy. When picking your costume, just make sure you’re dressing for your own fantasies — not those of someone else.