The myth of being ‘behind’

Is there an age you are afraid of turning? Is it 25? Maybe 30?

Chances are, you aren’t afraid of developing smile wrinkles or not being able to do a backflip anymore. If I had to take a wild guess, it’s because there is an invisible checklist that you didn’t write but have somehow felt held to.

I know you hung out with that one friend who already has four internships under their belt, or you scrolled on LinkedIn a little too long. This fear and pressure that you are not doing enough weighs on everyone you know — whether they show it or not.

Our generation won the lottery of a poor economy, an insane amount of technological advancements and a government flooded with conflict. Naturally, every college or job application has higher stakes than ever before.

This competition is suffocating.

Where did these expectations come from? It is no secret that there are vast generational differences at hand. Post-World War II America grew and just never stopped — and yes, suburbia, I’m talking about you. That historical development is why your grandparents brag about how they bought a house at 23 years old.

Fast forward to the early 1990s-2000s, the media advanced — and so did our obsession with success. As Fortune 500 corporations built their skyscrapers, finance “bros” prepared in the womb to buy their first lunch-break CAVA bowl in a Patagonia vest.

And today, we have become obsessed with scrolling on social media. Social platforms have become lawless lands that never fail to remind you how amazing someone else’s life is. Somewhere between 2010’s slime tutorials and today’s influencer ecosystem, we lost the plot entirely.

I feel it’s important to set a reminder of what being a late bloomer actually looks like.

Let’s start with a quiz.

Are you in school? You are not behind.

Are you working your first job out of college? You are not behind.

Are you still figuring out your major? You are not behind.

You are okay even if you are taking a break from school that you were supposed to finish over five years ago. Or if you’re still living at home or working a service job at an age when we assume you should be married with a family. Even if this is the case, it still doesn’t make you a failure.

Julia Child published her first book at 49, and Vera Wang didn’t start her eponymous label until she was 40. So if you ever thought joining three clubs wasn’t enough because your roommate is in four, save yourself the sweat.

There is a thick level of irony at play here. We constantly fall for this trap that we’re falling behind before our brains even fully develop. Your frontal lobe — you know, that important part responsible for decision making and impulse control — doesn’t finish developing until around age 25.

That means for most of your college years and early 20s, you’re quite literally making life-altering decisions with an incomplete toolkit. We’re expected to map out our futures while our brains are still under construction.

Neurologically speaking, you’re not supposed to know what is going on. That sense of “behind” you’re feeling is just biology. Your brain is still learning how to plan, prioritize and see the big picture.

Now, if I haven’t convinced you yet, I will put it plainly: Stop measuring success by other people’s timelines, and start defining it for yourself. Real success isn’t about hitting arbitrary milestones by a certain age — it is about building a life for yourself. Everyone’s success is different, and no two snowflakes are the same.

Stop comparing your chapter three to someone else’s chapter 10. Focus on what genuinely excites you, not what impresses people at networking events.

The truth is, there is no finish line where you suddenly reach that one goal. Success is messy, nonlinear and deeply personal. The sooner you give yourself permission to define it on your own terms, the sooner you’ll stop feeling behind in a race you were never supposed to be running.