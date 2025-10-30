With SNAP halts imminent, Boston braces for the aftershock

More than 1.1 million Massachusetts residents are one day away from losing access to federal food aid, as President Donald Trump upheld his pledge to freeze Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits starting Nov. 1, according to a press release from Gov. Maura Healey’s office.

In Boston, over 140,000 residents, 20.9% of the population, receive SNAP benefits.

Congress’ failure to pass a federal funding bill and the ensuing government shutdown, which just passed its 30-day mark, are cited in the Trump administration’s decision to pause the nation’s largest food stamp distribution operation.

“Trump is the only president in the history of the United States to cut off SNAP benefits from the American people,” Healey said, according to the Oct. 24 press release calling on Trump to repeal the decision. “He is forcing millions of people … into hunger, raising costs and hurting local farmers and businesses.”

Advocates said the halt will strain local community groups, burden pantries and take food off the table in thousands of American households.

“The factual reality of that is that a lot more people are going to go hungry,” said Rosie Saia, executive director of the Centre Street Food Pantry in Newton.

At a rally against the cuts on the Massachusetts Statehouse steps Tuesday, Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell announced a coalition of 25 Democratic-led states — co-led by Massachusetts — is suing the United States Department of Agriculture for “unlawfully suspending” SNAP benefits.

“What makes this unprecedented decision even worse is that the federal government absolutely has the money to continue SNAP benefits for every family, not just in Massachusetts, but in this country,” Campbell said during her speech at the rally.

The USDA stated in a memo that it would not tap the SNAP contingency fund of $5 billion to cover the cost of November’s benefit distribution, claiming “contingency funds are not legally available to cover regular benefits.” This claim, however, is inconsistent with the language of the SNAP Appropriation Law and with actions taken during previous shutdowns, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

In response to the lawsuit, a Boston federal judge is considering whether to force the Trump administration to release the contingency funds to pay for SNAP benefits in the coming month.

SNAP services nearly 42 million people across the country, and 12.3% of the U.S. population received SNAP benefits per month in 2024, according to NPR.

“I can’t help but feel that anyone who is a human being, a feeling human being, could not be disturbed and very upset about the idea of depriving 42 million Americans of their food,” Office of the State Treasurer and Receiver General of Massachusetts Deborah Goldberg said.

Iris Montufar, a Chelsea resident, addressed the dozens of protestors gathered in front of the Statehouse Tuesday.

“I’m speaking as a mother who’s doing everything in her power to survive and protect her children,” Montufar said. “SNAP is what allows me to feed my children, and it’s not a luxury.”

The rally fell on the birthday of her son. She fought back tears as she described not being able to afford the pizza party he had hoped for.

“If SNAP is taken away from us, my life will fall apart,” Montufar added. “I already live at the edge.”

As budget negotiations stall in Congress and the shutdown persists, the responsibility to feed has cascaded down from the federal government to local organizations.

Food pantries like Centre Street are preparing to take on an added burden as November draws near.

“We’re planning for extra hours during the month of November. We’re shoring up with as much food inventory as we can get,” Saia said. “No one agency is going to be able to fill the gap completely, but we are looking to serve potentially 25% to 30% more families, which is a big bump.”

Across college campuses, students are not sheltered from this issue.

“Campuses can feel somewhat insular to the community around them,” Saia said. “You’re all living among people in need, and within your community, there are likely people in need.”

Kris Covarrubias, director of strategy, marketing and communications at BU’s Office of Student Wellbeing, wrote in an email to The Daily Free Press that she was unable to attribute any changes in operations at BU food pantry to the suspension of SNAP benefits.

However, she expressed concern surrounding the ramifications of the freeze.

“Without a doubt, the suspension of SNAP benefits in Massachusetts will have tremendous impact on our community,” Covarrubias wrote. “Food pantries across the state are mobilizing resources to provide as much food support as possible.”

Alana Davidson, director of communications at the Massachusetts Executive Office of Education, acknowledged the importance of recognizing food insecurity on college campuses.

Davidson said she attended a Board of Higher Education meeting on Tuesday, during which university presidents spoke about efforts to increase campus food pantry funding.

“We know, even before this crisis that the federal government has created, that food insecurity on college campuses is real,” Davidson said. “There are students who are receiving SNAP benefits, which is there to help them while they’re in school and is a really important resource.”

For those reliant on SNAP, the future remains uncertain.

“I have already skipped meals to feed my kids. If this support ends, I don’t know what I will do,” Montufar said. “SNAP is not a charity. It’s justice.”