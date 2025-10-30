The Independent Student Newspaper at Boston University

The homepage of Boston University’s AI system, TerrierGPT. The platform has gained around 8,000 users since the start of the semester including students, faculty and staff.
TerrierGPT use by students, faculty increases five months since being launched
October 30, 2025
People walk into the front entrance of Boston University's Questrom School of Business. The school recently introduced a new curriculum focused more on professional development and internship readiness.
Questrom overhauls curriculum, cuts CORE program
October 30, 2025
A rat peaking around the corner of an apartment in Back Bay. Residents have raised concerns about an increase in rat infestations in Boston due to inadequate trash storage, city infrastructure and old sewer systems.
Boston’s new plan to ‘e-rat-icate’ its rodent problem
October 30, 2025
Demonstrators outside of the Massachusetts Statehouse protesting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program cuts by the Trump administration. More than 1.1 million Massachusetts residents rely on SNAP benefits to feed themselves and their families. (NOLAN O'KEEFE)
With SNAP halts imminent, Boston braces for the aftershock
October 30, 2025
Boston City Hall. City Councilors passed a resolution today criticizing the Trump administration’s lack of ambition to aid in the lapsing of SNAP cuts which will take effect Nov. 1.
City Council discusses SNAP cuts, pedestrian safety, youth homelessness, tax hikes on large and luxury apartments
October 29, 2025
Oct. 28. Campbell addressed students after holding a rally at the Massachusetts statehouse where she announced plans to sue the Trump administration over the defunding of the SNAP benefits program.
Massachusetts Attorney General addresses student concerns at BU School of Law
October 29, 2025
Sean Sutton (CAS ‘27), Matt Feliciano (CAS ‘26) and Tony Wu (CAS ‘26) spoke at Boston University’s second town hall of the fall semester. The panelists discussed the restructuring of the student government body as well as positions available within the group.
Panelists discuss current initiatives, branch responsibilities in second StuGov Town Hall
October 29, 2025
The Boston University Police Department located at 32 Harry Agganis Way. Last week’s crime logs included several reports of harassment and a fire between Cottage Farm Road and Dummer Street.
Campus Crime Logs: Oct. 18-23
October 27, 2025
Mayor Wu delivered her State of Schools address at Josiah Quincy Upper School in Boston Oct. 28. Superintendent Mary Skipper and Boston School committee Chair Jeri Robinson joined Wu to give the first ever State of Schools address amid attacks on public education.
Mayor Wu delivers first State of the Schools address
October 29, 2025
Volunteers canvassing to reach 75,000 signatures to add rent control to the 2026 ballot. Fenway Forward is partnering with Homes for All Massachusetts to promote the initiative.
Advocates push for rent control ballot question, garner student support
October 28, 2025
Julia Bond, an epidemiologist at BU. The NIH recently granted Bond $1.25m to further Bond’s research on sexual health and wellness. COURTESY OF JULIA BOND
BU professor of epidemiology aims to destigmatize sexual health through $1.25M NIH grant
October 27, 2025
A student checks out Tea Dating Advice, an app created for women to share their experiences with specific men to vet out potential partners. The IOS App Store recently removed Tea following a data breach that exposed the shared images and direct messages of its users.
BU students reflect on the rise, fall of Tea app following sudden removal from App Store
October 27, 2025
Things to do this week in Boston: Oct. 27-Nov. 2
October 26, 2025
Spectators in the audience for the 19th annual Boston Palestinian Film Festival, hosted by the Museum of Fine Arts. The festival features stories across the sea, aiming to unite Palestinian Americans and educate local communities about history and culture.
19th annual Boston Palestine Film Festival aims to combat censorship in cinema
October 24, 2025
March 19th 2024 Boston, MA
CFA’s play ‘Dream’ uses generative AI to reimagine Shakespeare’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’
October 29, 2025
REVIEW: Big Thief brings intimate energy to MGM Music Hall
REVIEW: Big Thief brings intimate energy to MGM Music Hall
October 28, 2025
Spectators in the audience for the 19th annual Boston Palestinian Film Festival, hosted by the Museum of Fine Arts. The festival features stories across the sea, aiming to unite Palestinian Americans and educate local communities about history and culture.
19th annual Boston Palestine Film Festival aims to combat censorship in cinema
October 24, 2025
Customers wait in line at the new Italian sandwich shop A’ll Antico Vinaio on Boylston St. The Boston location is the company's 18th shop in the United States.
‘Italy’s coming to Boston’: Florence-born sandwich shop All’Antico Vinaio brings authentic flavors to Back Bay
October 22, 2025
Pints of Ben and Jerry’s ice cream on a store shelf. The resignation of Jerry Greenfield, co-founder of Ben and Jerry's, comes amid growing concerns about social responsibility and ethics in business.
‘Corporate activism for social purpose is dead’: BU community discusses role of businesses in tackling social issues
October 30, 2025
The Director of Four Seasons gives a presentation to Retail, Luxury and Consumer Association members. RLC recently partnered with several luxury brands for their consulting program.
BU’s luxury business club partners with LVMH to adorn student resumes with high-end success
October 25, 2025
The Innovate@BU building in Central Campus. The center recently helped run the founding of Boston University’s chapter of Student-Made, an experiential program designed to foster social entrepreneurship in students. DFP FILE
Innovate@BU opens online marketplace for ‘Student-Made’ creations
October 16, 2025
A Spotify account plays “The Fate of Ophelia,” the highest streamed track off of Taylor Swift’s new album, “The Life of a Showgirl.” In an era where streaming on platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music dominate, the vinyl record industry has needed to get creative.
Massachusetts record stores, music fans embrace rise of record variants — but they come at a cost
October 14, 2025
Sophomore Arlex Villatoro, Agganis Arena employee, at the Boston University’s men's hockey game on Oct. 10. Agganis Arena is home to the Boston Terriers, but also functions as a concert venue.
The team behind the team: Meet the stars off the ice who run Agganis Arena
October 13, 2025
A BAE Systems technician inspects the Carruthers Geocorona Observatory satellite, designed by researchers from Boston University and Illinois-Urbana Champaign. The satellite officially launched Sept. 24 with the goal of resuming the study of the Earth’s exosphere and its changes. COURTESY OF NASA/BAE SYSTEMS SPACE AND MISSION SYSTEMS
BU researchers build solar monitor for NASA satellite, observe Earth’s atmosphere
October 30, 2025
People enter the Boston Public Schools headquarters in the Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building in Roxbury. Mayor Michelle Wu announced Boston University will receive a $200,000 grant as part of the 2025 Community Clean Air Grant to initiate a new air pollution monitoring system for BPS. DFP FILE
BU researchers receive nearly $200K grant to monitor air pollution in Boston Public Schools
October 25, 2025
Looking northeast Desert Center in California, above I-10, at the Oberon solar monoculture. Boston University postdoctoral research scientist Alexander Dunlap has been studying solar panel sites across the country.
BU faculty uncover what is little known about the production and destruction of solar technology
October 22, 2025
Paul Church of Boston University's Center of Psychological Rehabilitation, former New England Patriots linebacker Ted Johnson and Derek Fullerton, director of government and professional affairs for Maritime Behavioral Health Management, at an event featuring Johnson for World Mental Health Day Oct. 8. Johnson shared his journey from an abusive household to the NFL, stressing the importance of mental and physical health for football players.
Former Patriots linebacker Ted Johnson shares mental health journey at BU, calls out NFL for treatment of CTE
October 16, 2025
The Boston University College of Engineering. A project led by Archana Venkatarman, associate professor in the College of Engineering, and Dr. Swathi Kiran, director of the Center for Brain Research, recently received a $3.2 million grant from the National Institute of Health.
Machine learning meets medicine: BU Center for Brain Research project leverages AI for aphasia treatment
October 14, 2025
Senior forward Margy Porta (9) and junior forward Sam Aronson (6) jump into each other's arms in celebration. The Boston University women’s soccer team were named the Patriot League regular-season champions with a 1-0 win against the Colgate University Raiders on Wednesday.
Women’s soccer clinches Patriot League regular season crown with 1-0 win over Colgate
October 30, 2025
Agnes Nobile, also known as the “Celtics Queen,” holds a Paul Pierce jersey. The Celtics had their season opener at TD Garden on Oct. 22 against the Philadelphia 76’ers.
Celtics inaugurate 2025-26 season, fans reflect on tight loss to Philadelphia in TD Garden opener
October 28, 2025
Freshman David Gonzalez chases after the ball at a game against Falcons FC Wednesday. The Boston University men’s club soccer team is preparing for the fifth semi-annual club soccer Boston Beanpot, hoping to build on their recent success. JOSIE KALBFLEISCH/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Men’s club soccer gears up for fifth semi-annual Beanpot Tournament as defending champions
March 21, 2025
A Boston University Ultimate frisbee player tosses the frisbee. BU hosts 36 different club sports. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRYAN ZHANG
Club sports create community at BU
June 7, 2023
The Boston University figure skating team. The team has been Intercollegiate National Champions five times and is competing once again next spring. COURTESY OF BOSTON UNIVERSITY FIGURE SKATING CLUB
Figure skating looks to win sixth Intercollegiate National Championship, placed first in season opening competition
November 29, 2022
DREAM football
BU Flag Football club grows community with DREAM collaboration
October 26, 2022
Nickerson field track
Club sports teams embrace return to normalcy
September 21, 2021
Emma Clement | Senior Graphic Artist
Pound-for-Pound: UFC 321’s main event ended in calamity — now what?
October 28, 2025
Inside the Pocket: Why the NFC East is the most competitive division in the NFL
Inside the Pocket: Why the NFC East is the most competitive division in the NFL
October 27, 2025
Vera Sjöberg racing at the NCAA Cross Country Championships on Nov. 23. The culture around American sports is characterized by the desire to shine bright on someone’s TV screen, but, for international cross country runners Sjöberg and Ola Szulska, the journey started with adjustment. COURTESY OF CIAN MCCORMACK
‘Part of a team’: BU cross country stars from Sweden, Poland reflect on American sports culture
December 6, 2024
Mixed results as Terriers return to action
Mixed results as Terriers return to action
September 14, 2023
Alexandra Vellekoop during the 5K race at the 2022 Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown.
Cross country teams poised to outrun competition in 2023
September 6, 2023
NCAA Northeast Regional Championship cross country
Cross Country teams fall short at Regionals meet, look forward to track and field
November 18, 2022
Junior Will Loggia running in a meet at the 2022 Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown. The men’s and women’s cross country teams will be competing at the NCAA Northeast Regional Championship on Nov. 11. ELIZA NUESTRO/DFP STAFF
Cross country teams fall short in Patriot League Championship, prepare for Regionals
November 7, 2022
Field hockey gets first Patriot League win of the season against turnpike rivals Holy Cross
September 29, 2025
Junior midfielder Maddie Hudson (1) carries the ball down the field during a field hockey game on Oct. 19. The Boston University field hockey team lost its final regular season game against Cornell University on Sunday. HOLLY GUSTAVSEN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Field hockey falls to Cornell 2-1, looks to PL Semifinal after regular season finale
November 4, 2024
Junior midfielder Maddie Hudson (1) carries the ball down the field during the field hockey game on Saturday. The Boston University field hockey team beat Colgate University at home on Friday. HOLLY GUSTAVSEN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Field hockey defeats Colgate 3-1, clinches spot in Patriot League Tournament
October 20, 2024
Boston University senior midfielder Payton Anderson (2) plays against American University on October 28, 2023 in her junior season. The Terriers fell 4-2 to Northeastern on Sunday. MAGDALENA LAZOWSKI/DFP FILE
Field hockey falls to crosstown rival Northeastern in 4-2 loss
October 16, 2024
Now Boston University senior midfielder Payton Anderson (2) plays against American University on October 28, 2023 during her junior season. The Boston University field hockey team lost to Harvard University on Sunday. MAGDALENA LAZOWSKI/DFP FILE
Field hockey’s two-game win streak snapped by 2-1 loss to Harvard
October 7, 2024
Senior attack Zach Travaglini (12), who tied the game 8-8 in the second half against the Lafayette College Leopards. The Boston University Terriers beat the Leopards 12-10 in The Patriot League men’s lacrosse semifinals May 2. JOHN DOWNES/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Terriers defeat Lafayette Leopards 12-10 in thrilling conference semifinal
May 6, 2025
Then-junior midfielder Avery Jones (22) runs with the ball during a game against Colgate University Apr. 17, 2024. In a snowy gameday in upstate New York, the Boston University women’s lacrosse team lost their fourth consecutive game to the Colgate Raiders, 14-10. COURTESY OF MATT WOOLVERTON/BU ATHLETICS
Women’s Lacrosse falls on the road to Colgate, extending losing streak to four games
April 16, 2025
The Boston University women’s lacrosse team celebrates a goal during the game against Bucknell University March 15. The Terriers fell to Loyola Maryland 20-14 on Senior Day Saturday. COURTESY OF ERIN BUSH/BU ATHLETICS
Women’s lacrosse celebrates seniors, loses third consecutive game
April 13, 2025
Emma Clement | Graphics Editor
Crosse-Eyed: Boston dominates professional lacrosse with some hometown help
March 31, 2025
Senior attack Zach Travaglini (12) cradles the ball against Harvard University March 25. Boston University’s men lacrosse team won in a 16-4 victory against Holy Cross Saturday evening at Nickerson Field. JOHN DOWNES/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Men’s lacrosse holds Holy Cross scoreless for more than three quarters in 16-4 win
March 31, 2025
Senior forward Margy Porta (9) and junior forward Sam Aronson (6) jump into each other's arms in celebration. The Boston University women’s soccer team were named the Patriot League regular-season champions with a 1-0 win against the Colgate University Raiders on Wednesday.
Women’s soccer clinches Patriot League regular season crown with 1-0 win over Colgate
October 30, 2025
Boston University Men’s Soccer Head Coach Kevin Nylen speaks to the team during a huddle.
‘We deserved to lose’: Men’s soccer drops another opportunity to clinch Patriot League tournament spot
October 27, 2025
New in Terrier town: Men’s soccer newcomers find their footing and fuel the team’s offense
October 26, 2025
Junior forward Andrea Di Blasio (7) attempts to shoot the ball on goal, but his shot is blocked. On Tuesday night, Boston University men’s soccer lost 3-2 to Northeastern.
Men’s soccer fumbles another local derby in the final four minutes
October 15, 2025
Chasing Points: An early look at the Premier League title race
Chasing Points: An early look at the Premier League title race
October 15, 2025
The No. 2 Boston University softball team (39-19, 14-4 Patriot League) celebrates its victory against the No. 1 Army West Point Black Knights (35-22, 16-2 PL) May 11. This was the Terriers’ third consecutive and eighth overall Patriot League tournament championship, a meaningful title after a tricky 2025 season.
‘In the end, it was a lot sweeter’: BU Softball ends year in Patriot League threepeat
June 6, 2025
Softball Head Coach Ashley Waters. This season marks Waters’ tenth season at the helm of the program, a decade in which the Terriers have experienced an unforgettable streak of success. STEVEN MONTANI B./DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Softball head coach Ashley Waters celebrates 10 years at BU, reflects on decade of titles, awards, positive influence
April 4, 2025
Graduate student catcher Audrey Sellers (13) catches the softball in a game against Yale University on March 19. In 2024, the Terriers won 53 games while going undefeated in conference play before going on to capture a seventh Patriot League title in program history and a stint in the NCAA Tournament, aiming to repeat these successes this season. ZOE KU/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Softball looks ahead to third consecutive conference title, this time with a roster of newcomers
February 3, 2025
Graduate pitcher Lizzy Avery (27) shakes hands with senior Raegan Kelly (19) during a game against Yale University in March. The Terriers shut out Bucknell University 7-0 on Saturday. ZOE KU/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Softball sweeps Bucknell in defensive clinic, extends win streak to 13
April 22, 2024
Boston University sophomore infielder Brooke Deppiesse (4) swings the bat in a game against University of Massachusetts Amherst on Wednesday. The Terrier shut out the Minutewomen 2-0. JOY KIM/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Softball extends their winning streak to five over UMass in 2-0 pitcher’s duel
April 11, 2024
Alli Lofquist. Lofquist holds Boston University’s indoor and outdoor pole vault records. COURTESY OF BU ATHLETICS
Raising the bar: Alli Lofquist breaks two pole vaulting records, looks forward to Outdoor Championships
May 2, 2025
Graduate student Foster Malleck (left) and junior Vera Sjöberg (right) pose with their NCAA trophies. Malleck and Sjöberg will compete at the Wold Indoor Athletic Championships in Nanjing, China March 21. COURTESY OF EAMONN RYAN/BU ATHLETICS
Running around the world: Sjöberg and Malleck to compete at World Indoor Athletic Championships
March 21, 2025
The Boston University women’s track team. The women’s track team won the Patriot League Indoor Track &amp; Field Championships while the men’s team earned third place at the Naval Academy in Maryland. COURTESY OF EAMONN RYAN/BU ATHLETICS
Men’s track and field finishes top three, women’s takes title in Patriot League Indoor Championships for first time in nine years
March 3, 2025
Grant Cartwright promoted to BU track and field, cross country director
July 2, 2024
Track and Field
BU hosts DMR races, University of Washington sets new collegiate record
February 6, 2023
The next nuclear arms race is digital | The Innovation Paradox
The next nuclear arms race is digital | The Innovation Paradox
October 28, 2025
Greta Thunberg and the moral ‘bare minimum’ in the face of atrocity | The Dissenting Opinion
Greta Thunberg and the moral ‘bare minimum’ in the face of atrocity | The Dissenting Opinion
October 27, 2025
Playing the long game | Data Driven
Playing the long game | Data Driven
October 27, 2025
What can the rising price of higher education actually buy? | Editorial
What can the rising price of higher education actually buy? | Editorial
September 19, 2025
BU admin’s silencing of student protest isn’t rare — it’s routine | Editorial
BU admin’s silencing of student protest isn’t rare — it’s routine | Editorial
September 11, 2025
The opinion section isn’t fluff — it’s a frontline for student speech | Editorial
The opinion section isn’t fluff — it’s a frontline for student speech | Editorial
June 6, 2025
Video: MLK Antiwar Sermon Public Reading 5-2-23
May 8, 2023
Video: March for Our Lives Rally 4-4-23
Video: March for Our Lives Rally 4-4-23
April 18, 2023
Hundreds of union workers rallied Thursday afternoon along Commonwealth Avenue in support of building service workers who are currently negotiating contracts with Boston University. SOPHIE PARK/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
Video: BU Worker’s Rally 10-18-18
October 20, 2018
HUBweek 2018 Silent Disco
HUBweek 2018 Silent Disco
October 14, 2018
Haley Alvarez-Lauto | Graphic Artist
Letter to the Editor: President Brown’s State of the University message left out most of BU’s faculty
November 15, 2022
Haley Alvarez-Lauto | Graphic Artist
Letter to the Editor: An open letter on Boston University’s climate for LGBTQIA+ students
November 11, 2022
OP-ED: Family first, or America last
OP-ED: Family first, or America last
April 30, 2025
Annika Morris | Senior Graphic Artist
OP-ED: BU hockey’s reputation alone isn’t enough to sustain a community
April 22, 2024
Annika Morris | Senior Graphic Artist
OP-ED: BU needs to give students their Google Drive storage back
April 10, 2024
Melissa Park | Graphic Artist
Impressing the parents: A neighborhood guide to the best restaurants in Boston
October 17, 2024
Annika Morris | Senior Graphic Artist
Hot sauce: The secret ingredient to a familial bond
April 14, 2024
Annika Morris | Senior Graphic Artist
Your topical guide to East Boston’s food scene
April 2, 2024
Annika Morris | Senior Graphic Artist
Turning the tables on American table-turning food culture
March 27, 2024
Lila Baltaxe | Senior Graphic Artist
Your gluten-free guide for a no wheat Boston sweet
February 15, 2024
Video: MLK Antiwar Sermon Public Reading 5-2-23
May 8, 2023
Thousands of protesters gather at Boston Common on Saturday.
GALLERY: Bostonians gather for No Kings protest at Boston Common
October 21, 2025
Fans pose for a photo in front of the Bobby Orr statue, a former Bruins defenseman.
GALLERY: Boston Bruins City Culture
October 14, 2025
Protesters make their way down Winter Street toward Downtown Crossing after breaking through police lines.
GALLERY: Key moments from the pro-Palestine rally in Downtown Boston
October 9, 2025
Members of the organization BAMN, which stands for “by any means necessary,” speak to rallygoers in Columbus Circle.
GALLERY: XR Boston shows out at NYC ‘Make Billionaires Pay’ protest
September 23, 2025
A string of pride flags in the LGBTQIA+ Resource Center in the Howard Thurman Center for Common Ground. Boston University faculty have been asked to remove public-facing pride flags in recent weeks.
BU faculty resist University directives to remove public-facing pride flags
September 19, 2025
A collection of investigative articles on the front pages of The Daily Free Press print editions. Stories like these, researched, written and published by the FreeP, have impacted the Boston University community and shed light on important issues for students, faculty and administration.
Pursuing the truth: A look back at the essential work of The Daily Free Press investigative team
June 6, 2025
Raul Fernandez. Fernandez is a senior lecturer at the Wheelock College of Education and Development and one of many faculty members affected by changes to diversity, equity and inclusion in light of the Trump administration's new policies.
‘The silence is deafening’: Boston University community reacts to DEI changes, national pressure
May 2, 2025
Graphics by Emma Clement | Graphics Editor
BU is suffering from ‘unsustainable’ budget practices, University officials say
May 2, 2025
Boston University student and Warren Towers resident Hiya Verma. Warren Tower residents are frustrated with the lack of communication and disruptions caused by ongoing renovations. SARAH CRUZ/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
‘Constant disruption’: Warren Towers residents face unexpected challenges amid renovations
March 21, 2025
Boston’s new plan to ‘e-rat-icate’ its rodent problem

By Phoebe Miller, City Associate EditorOctober 30, 2025

Amid a marked rise in rat sightings and growing concern among residents, the City of Boston is streamlining efforts to curb infestations and protect public health.

A rat peaking around the corner of an apartment in Back Bay. Residents have raised concerns about an increase in rat infestations in Boston due to inadequate trash storage, city infrastructure and old sewer systems. (JOSEPHINE KALBFLEISCH)

Mayor Michelle Wu launched the Boston Rodent Action Plan in July 2024 to fast-track rat reduction efforts and improve the quality of life for residents. 

BRAP utilizes data collected throughout Boston neighborhoods to target areas suffering the most from rat infestations. The initiative is under several government departments, including Public Works, Inspectional Services, Neighborhood Services and the Boston Public Health Commission.

Residents reported a total of 5,525 complaints of rodent sightings last year — over 1,000 more complaints than in 2023 — to non-emergency services, according to a 2024 BRAP report

The increase has been attributed to the inadequate removal of trash dotting sidewalks and Boston’s aging infrastructural design, which features “densely populated neighborhoods, intertwining alleyways [and] old sewer systems,” according to the BRAP website. 

A 2025 study linked an uptick in rodent sightings in urban areas to climate change. Warmer temperatures enable rats — which take shelter in sewage systems during the winter — to stay above ground for longer periods. 

Boston University students, especially those living off campus, said rats continue to encroach upon their daily lives. 

“I just feel disgusted,” said BU junior Micah Perry. “I’m just trying to get home, and then there’s just rats scurrying around my feet.” 

Perry said he will “walk in the middle of the road” to avoid overflowing trash bins on sidewalks where rodents usually congregate.

Perry lives in off-campus housing in Allston-Brighton, a neighborhood well-known for its thriving rat population.

The naming of Allston’s Rat City Arts Festival, now in its fourth year, was inspired by the neighborhood’s nickname of “Rock City.” The play on words aims to “pay homage” to the many Allston residents dealing with rats burrowing through their trash and nibbling at their gardens, according to the festival’s website.  

Annie Levy, a BU senior living in Allston, said she often sees rats in her apartment building courtyard and found a mouse in her apartment a few weeks ago.

“I do feel like they’re everywhere, and I feel like it’s so gross,” Levy said. “The rats I see down my street, there’s no way they would get caught in traps. They’re just so big.”

According to the BRAP report, 569 of the more than 5,000 complaints regarding rodent sightings in 2023 were from Allston-Brighton — the third highest number among Boston neighborhoods.

The report marked Allston-Brighton as a “Priority Action Neighborhood” — areas with the highest, densest rat populations — and outlined a plan to curb rodent growth. 

In Allston and beyond, members of the Inspectional Services Department are embarking on “rat walks” several times a week, during which they visit locations they’ve received complaints from and identify burrows. 

At a BRAP Community Meeting Oct. 16, Boston Superintendent for Waste Reduction Dennis Roache emphasized the importance of properly disposing trash.

He said certain neighborhoods can’t feasibly use trash bins due to limited space, and parking spaces in some areas are too tight for a trash truck to pull a bin between cars.   

“There’s trash spilling out of trash cans just on the side of the road,” Perry said. “I feel like it definitely can be managed in a much better way … especially where I live.”

Fifteen trash cans line the sidewalk near Perry’s apartment building, he said.

“That just can’t be the most efficient way to gather up trash,” he added. 

Shani Fletcher, director of GrowBoston within the Office of Urban Agriculture, said the organization fields calls from community gardens concerning rodent issues, adding they have put together a resource guide to “help prevent and mitigate rodents” in urban green spaces. 

“We want to make sure that we’re not encouraging or feeding [the rodent] population,” Fletcher said. 

Fletcher said construction can disrupt rodents from their usual patterns, leading to sudden increases in rodent activity and sightings. 

“The organizations that own those gardens are making efforts all the time to address [the issue],” Fletcher said. “I think people are being pretty proactive about it.”

