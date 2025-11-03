How our hatred of Jeremiah Fisher brought us together

I think we all went to a “The Summer I Turned Pretty” watch party at some point this summer.

Every Wednesday, people of all ages would gather to watch the thrilling love triangle unfold between Belly, Jeremiah and Conrad. It was all over the internet, seeping into the lives of every person — regardless of their interest in the past two seasons of the show.

On my way to class every day, I would hear at least one person arguing with their friend about the love triangle or their favorite song used in the episode from the night before.

It is pretty incredible how a small book trilogy that began in 2009 would become a worldwide cultural phenomenon.

Everybody’s shared hatred for one character, Jeremiah, created a community. If you mentioned your dislike for the character in your first conversation with someone, you already had a new friend. A lot of those friendships could turn into weekly watch parties.

People from all around the world would be making fun of Jeremiah on social media. I saw thousands of TikTok edits a day, joking around with how silly certain aspects of the show and character are.

Regardless of people’s language, age, religion or gender, anyone can be connected through a shared love or hatred.

This was really evident to me when I called my dad to chat. I was explaining to him some drama I was experiencing. He started telling me how this related to a show he was just watching with my mom.

He started describing a quick summary of the show they were watching before I stopped him and asked if he was talking about “The Summer I Turned Pretty.” Sure enough, he had sat down with my mom to watch the finale and became pretty invested in the series as a whole.

My dad does not normally watch shows involving teenage love triangles, but he was watching it with my mom and talking about it with me, displaying how a simple show can connect us.

Recent years of media have left a drastic impact on the general public. Whether it be television, film, music or books, the increase in exposure on these entertainment channels makes our big world feel so much smaller.

In a polarized world, it is the little things that bring us together. This was evident in 2023 when Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie came out.

On July 21, a hot summer’s day, “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” made movie history as a record-breaking release day. Many spent their whole days in the movie theater and watched these movies back to back. Fans of both films dressed in each movie’s aesthetic with all their closest friends and family.

The “Barbie” movie wasn’t just an opportunity for me to wear pink — it also made me feel more connected to the important women in my life.

Something as ordinary as a movie inspired by a popular doll was the most talked-about topic for weeks. Girls around the world made plans to watch this movie with their favorite people and dress up in all different shades of pink.

It brought what felt like a new wave of feminism into a time that really needed it. If I went into an ice cream store, there was some sort of Barbie-themed flavor, and every advertisement during other shows I watched was somehow connected to the movie.

Something as simple as a movie pushed me closer to other people. If I were meeting someone new, it would be a great conversation starter — just like our shared hatred for Jeremiah Fisher.

No matter how many times I’ve been told that television or movies are a waste of time, they are crucial for the community. Social media and the rise of technology only make it easier to share these fun opinions with people everywhere.

Next time you sit down at a watch party with a friend or discuss a TV show with your loved ones, consider how entertainment media shapes your own personal community.