Campus Crime Logs: Oct. 24-30

The following reports were taken from the Boston University Police Department’s crime logs from Oct. 24-30.

Intoxicated person at 957 Commonwealth Ave.

At 1:15 a.m. Oct. 24, an intoxicated person was reported at the above location.

Harassment at 518 Park Dr.

At 12:38 p.m. Oct. 24, a harassment was reported at a South Campus residence.

Intoxicated person at 275 Babcock St.

At 1:48 a.m. Oct. 25, there was a report of an intoxicated person in the lobby of Sleeper Hall.

Assault on Commonwealth Avenue and Harry Agganis Way

At 11:55 p.m. Oct. 25, assault was reported at the above location. BUPD referred the incident to the Boston Police Department.

Breaking and entering at 273 Babcock St.

At 6:00 a.m. Oct. 26, breaking and entering was reported at a dorm room in Claflin Hall.

Disorderly person at 957 Commonwealth Ave.

At 1:56 a.m. Oct. 26, a disorderly person was reported at the above location.

Narcotic investigation at 771 Commonwealth Ave.

At 4:04 p.m. Oct. 27, a narcotic investigation was conducted at Mugar Memorial Library.

Assault and battery at 640 Commonwealth Ave.

Between 3:22 and 3:25 p.m Oct. 28, an assault and battery was reported in the College of Communication building.

Larceny under $1,200 and destruction of property at 590 Commonwealth Ave.

Between 8:30 a.m. and 5:25 p.m. Oct. 29, larceny under $1,200 and malicious destruction of property was reported at the Metcalf Center for Science and Engineering.

Intoxicated person at 140 Bay State Road

At 12:52 a.m. Oct. 30, an intoxicated person was reported at The Towers dormitory.