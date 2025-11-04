BU College Democrats endorse candidates for City Council elections

Boston University’s political groups are raising awareness and encouraging student participation in elections in light of Boston’s General Municipal Election today.

BU College Democrats endorsed three candidates while BU College Republicans chose not to endorse any candidates this election cycle.

BUCD endorsed Ruthzee Louijuene, Marvin Mathelier and Julia Mejia — three of the eight total candidates running for city council at-large — in an Instagram post after working closely with the candidates’ campaigns.

The at-large candidates represent the entire city rather than individual districts. Louijuene and Mejia are both current city councilors at-large, and Louijuene serves as the council president.

Anabil Biswas, vice president of BUCD, said the club met with the candidates and their teams, reviewed their public policies and volunteered at campaign events before endorsing those they saw as the “best and most realistic options” for their ideals.

“We want to get to know them on a level that you can’t just understand from social media,” Biswas said.

Biswas said BUCD focused on affordability, housing and education reforms when considering the candidates’ platforms.

Segal said because there are no Republican candidates in Boston’s municipal races, BUCR has been more focused on state and national races.

Members of BUCR recently traveled to Virginia to campaign for Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, a Republican governor candidate, and hosted Brian Shortsleeve, a Massachusetts governor candidate, to speak at a club meeting.

“We will definitely look to get involved in the fall next year and see what we can do to help turn Massachusetts red,” Segal said.

For BU students, political groups do not significantly influence voter decisions, but their presence on campus serves as a reminder of upcoming elections.

Freshman Natalie Nickens said campus organization endorsements do not play a role when considering candidates.

“I’m just not involved with either of the on-campus organizations, so it’s not a direct influence to me,” Nickens said.

Emily Egan, a junior, said while endorsements from clubs may not sway any voters, they can encourage people to vote.

“Most people here are already pretty liberal, like myself, so I guess [endorsements] wouldn’t really convert anyone,” she said. “But it would spread more awareness about voting.”

Likewise, sophomore Brenna Weber said club endorsements remind students to vote.

“[A club endorsement] gives a voice to a student body that came together to represent something,” she said.

Biswas said BUCD ultimately encourages all students to vote.

“Whether it’s local or state level, or you’re voting for mayor, just get out there and vote,” Biswas said. “Democracy is all we really have.”