Incumbents dominate mayoral, city council races

Incumbents swept both the mayoral and city council races in Boston’s municipal elections Tuesday.

Mayor Michelle Wu, who ran unopposed, scored more than 93% of the vote.

All four contested seats in the City Council At-Large race also went to incumbents.

Current City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune and Councilors Julia Mejia, Erin Murphy and Henry Santana beat out the four challengers — Frank Baker, Will Onuoha, Marvin Mathelier and Alexandra Valdez.

Baker came in fifth, trailing behind Santana by more than 15,000 votes.

The District 7 seat held the only open race on the ballot. Tania Fernandes Anderson formerly held the seat but resigned July 4 after pleading guilty to federal corruption charges. Boston’s federal court later charged Anderson in September for wire fraud and theft.

With 53.83% of the vote, Miniard Culpepper, former attorney for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, claimed victory over Said “Coach” Ahmed, a former Nike athlete who established a free track and field program in Boston.

Incumbents also cruised to victory in the remaining District City Council races.

Councilors Gabriela Coletta Zapata of District 1, Edward Flynn of District 2, Brian Worrell of District 4, Enrique Pepén of District 5, Benjamin Weber of District 6 and Liz Breadon of District 9 all defeated challengers to reclaim their seats.

John Fitzgerald of District 3 and Sharon Durkan of District 8 will also return to City Hall after running unopposed.