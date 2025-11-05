Baseball fans at BU reflect on new Women’s Pro Baseball League

The expansion of women’s sports isn’t stopping at the WNBA and PWHL. The Women’s Pro Baseball League is slated to begin play in the summer of 2026.

It’ll be the first attempt in decades to create a paid opportunity for women to play baseball in the United States.

“I’ve been waiting for a women’s league to pop up,” BU sophomore Adrianna Uykan said. “When they came out with a full announcement, I was super excited, and I can’t wait to support a new team.”

Uykan said she first heard about the league from a TikTok video about its tryouts, which took place from Aug. 22 to 25 in Washington, D.C.

More than 600 players registered to compete for 150 spots in the league’s inaugural draft, according to the Athletic.

Gina Carpenter, a BU senior who has played baseball since elementary school, said some players she knew attended the tryouts — and one even made the final cut.

“I’d love to see her make a team,” Carpenter said. “It’s amazing to have that type of connection, knowing people who are making waves in the sport, trailblazers.”

Both Uykan and Carpenter mentioned former Little League World Series star Mo’ne Davis as one of those trailblazers.

Davis made headlines in 2014 for becoming the first girl to pitch a shutout in the Little League World Series. She returned to the diamond over a decade later to try out for the WPBL, according to the Associated Press.

Carpenter mentioned that Major League Baseball recently saw its first female umpire: Jen Pawol made headlines Aug. 9 in an Atlanta Braves home game against the Miami Marlins.

“Seeing all this now with the new league, it’s really inspiring me as a woman who is very interested in baseball media and is trying to break into that field,” Uykan said.

Carpenter said women’s baseball is often overshadowed by softball, which she also played. Some often mix up the two sports, she said.

“When you actually play it, you notice the differences of … pitching and hitting,” Carpenter said. “The timing’s different when you hit. The fielding is a little bit different. A softball field is smaller. The pitch comes in a little bit faster because it’s such a short distance.”

The WPBL will need to differentiate itself from the Athletes Unlimited Softball League, a professional women’s softball league and another recent development in women’s sports.

The AUSL secured investment from Major League Baseball to help sustain the fledgling league. Conversely, the WPBL has chosen to remain completely independent of MLB.

“It’s a rash decision early on, because you need that early support from already-established sports leagues,” BU senior Zach Kaplan said. “But I think in the long run, it’ll help them because I don’t think any team, especially not a female professional league, should or wants to be in the shadow of a men’s professional organization.”

Uykan and Kaplan plan to support the WPBL’s New York team, while Carpenter said her allegiance lies with Boston.

The two historic rival cities will house two of the WPBL’s first four teams, with the other two on the West Coast in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

“New York and Boston [are] two massive baseball towns, and it’s nice that they’re carrying over the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry to the women’s league,” Uykan said.

Kaplan said the four cities have the “highest ceilings” for support for women’s baseball teams, as they are considered major sports markets. Still, he described the locating of the four teams as “a gutsy move.”

“In many ways, it’s like jumping right into the deep end,” Kaplan said. “Whether it’s the right market[s] or not, we’ll see where it goes.”

Each team in the league will have a total budget of $95,000 to spend on its roster. Amid recent controversies over female athletes’ salaries — particularly in the WNBA — Kaplan described the figure as “tragic.”

“It doesn’t do them any service towards getting some of the most talented bat and ball [players] in the league,” Kaplan said. “You’re going to need a more enticing proposition for people to want to join this … You’re framing it as a paid part-time job.”

Regardless, the league is going full steam ahead.

The WPBL’s next stop will be its inaugural draft, set for 8 p.m. on Nov. 20.

While the date of Opening Day has not yet been announced, the league aims to begin play in 2026. It announced that, following a training camp, the four teams will compete in a four-week regular season, a two-week postseason and one week of all-star competition next year.

“Women can play baseball,” Carpenter said. “These women are not to be downplayed because there’s some great players that are coming into this league.”

Only time will tell if the league succeeds and whether women will ever be seen as equal participants in baseball. But for the first time in decades, women who play baseball have hope that they will.

“There is more of a growing presence for women’s sports and a growing appreciation for them in our culture today,” Uykan said. “I’m very excited to see how that shapes up and how fans start picking up on and supporting the league.”