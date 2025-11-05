The economy and Trump backlash drive election results | Beyond the Ballot

Tuesday night provided a much needed victory for the Democratic Party, with blue candidates winning by decisive margins in key gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey, as well as the widely-anticipated New York City mayoral race.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger delivered perhaps the most compelling victory of any governor’s race, winning by an overwhelming 15-point margin. Spanberger flipped six counties and cities that President Donald Trump won last year and outperformed Kamala Harris in more than 95% of Virginia’s counties and independent cities.

Spanberger’s gains in Northern Virginia are especially noteworthy, as the region bordering Washington, D.C. is home to many federal employees — perhaps an indication of the local impact of the recent government shutdown.

The Democrats clearly won on two key messages: affordability and utilizing shared frustration with Trump.

Voters who ranked the economy as their top issue backed Sherrill and Spanberger by margins of at least 20 points in their respective races. For Democrats — who are often accused of being weaker on economic issues — this shift is an encouraging sign of changing voter sentiment.

Each candidate found a distinct way to tap into voters’ broader frustrations with the Trump administration. Through a steady stream of campaign ads, Spanberger underscored Winsome Earle-Sears’s embrace of MAGA-style policies — a contrast that proved effective with voters.

Mamdani effectively turned Trump’s criticism of him into a political advantage, using it to spotlight Andrew Cuomo’s connections to the president and to position himself as a vocal opponent of the administration in Washington. Sherrill, too, positioned herself in clear opposition to the Trump administration, weaving its shortcomings into the core narrative of her campaign.

One of the most telling bellwethers indicated that Trump’s approval rating closely mirrored Republican performance in the elections. NBC’s exit polls revealed Trump’s approval were39% in Virginia and 42% in New Jersey, underscoring how voter sentiment translated almost directly into election results.

The results bode well for Democrats as they approach the 2026 midterms, with only three seats needed to reclaim a House majority. Amid the ongoing redistricting battles between the GOP and Democrats, Democrats made significant progress in countering those efforts and securing additional seats.

The approval of California’s Proposition 50, which passed with 63.9% of the vote. Proved to be one of the biggest victories for the Democrats — and specifically for Gov. Gavin Newsom of California.

Prop 50 allows the state legislature to redraw congressional districts for the next three elections, potentially helping Democrats flip up to five Republican-held seats.

Beyond its importance for Democrats and safeguarding democracy, the proposition also underscores growing pushback against the Trump administration.

Newsom, who helped rally massive support for Prop 50, has emerged as one of the biggest figures in the Democratic Party. Some critics labeled Newsom’s proposal a politically risky move, citing concerns over partisanship and opposition to independent voting commissions. However, Newsom has already — and will likely continue to — gain significant political advantages from the groundbreaking ramifications of Prop 50.

Newsom has acted as the leading Democratic opponent of Trump, and it has clearly worked to his advantage. As he continues to make his push for 2028, Newsom might prove to be Tuesday night’s biggest winner.

With the midterm elections on the horizon, Democrats can — and should — build on the momentum from Tuesday night’s victories. Attacks on Trump and a shifted focus on the economy have proven to be highly effective campaign strategies.

The key question now is arguably the most difficult and controversial: Can centrist Democratic candidates win crucial states, or is the progressive movement too strong to ignore?